They’re now trying to shut down everything again and make the world safe again for private jet-flying elites to escape from voters. This time they claim there’s a super-spreading, super-scary new variant of the Wuhan (pardon me, COVID-19) virus from Africa. As far as I’m able to discover there is no test for it, it has actually been around since July and it doesn’t seem particularly fatal. So far it has produced only mild cases. But the taste of totalitarian control has only whetted the desire for more, with the thought of destroying those “deplorable” productive citizens of the middle class an added bonus.

How it got its name (Omicron) is another sign of the political nature of the thing.

Paul Nuki, the senior editor for Global Health Security and Campaigns at the UK Telegraph tweets the answer:

A WHO source confirmed the letters Nu and Xi of the Greek alphabet had been deliberately avoided. Nu had been skipped to avoid confusion with the word “new” and Xi [the name of the Chinese Communist boss] had been slipped to avoid stigmatising a region,” they said .

The NY Sun’s editors had fun with that excuse:

As for Xi, the World Health Organization explains the omission as a move meant to avoid offending a whole “region.” That, to the uninitiated, implies that it feels an entire region would feel slighted were a virus given the same name as the surname of the Communist Chinese party boss, Xi Jinping. On that the sardonic Leo Rosten would probably mutter nu nu -- as in “oh, come on.”

In the meantime, President Biden has sharply restricted travel to the U.S. from Africa which reminded people of how he accused President Trump of racism when he restricted travel from China and later from Africa to limit Wuhan virus’s spread here.

Brit Hume was among those reminding us of the turnabout, reposting Joe Biden’s tweet of Feb 1,2020:

Trump further diminished the U.S. in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban. This new “African Ban,” is designed to make it harder for black and brown people to immigrate to the United States. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed.

Brit links to this article in Medium in which the hyperventilating nonsense by Biden continued.

Three years ago, he took aim at Muslim-majority nations. This time, he targeted primarily African nations -- including Nigeria, the largest economy and the most populous nation on the continent, and Sudan, a country striving to transition to civilian rule after decades of dictatorship. The “Muslim Ban,” this new “African Ban,” Trump’s atrocious asylum and refugee policies -- they are all designed to make it harder for black and brown people to immigrate to the United States. It’s that simple. They are racist. They are xenophobic. And there is no evidence that they do anything to make us safer. If anything, they endanger the best tools we have to fight terrorism -- our globe-spanning network of alliances and partnerships. They erode our moral standing in the world and make it less likely that other nations will work with us to take on terrorist threats before they can reach our shores. Immigrants from each of these countries and their broader diaspora communities here in the United States enrich the larger fabric of American life as our friends and neighbors and make vital contributions to our economy. They make our nation stronger. The United States has a meaningful history of offering safety and opportunity to peoples of every nation -- no matter where they come from, no matter if they are rich or poor, no matter the faith they follow. Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to destroy that legacy. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed.

Last year’s xenophobic disgrace is this week’s policy.

There are other disgraces to mention this week. A recurring one is why newsies cannot keep away from Twitter, in which they regularly display their ignorance. This week’s winner of the dumb as a rock overpaid broadcaster award was Maria Shriver, who claimed that she had difficulty explaining the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict to one her sons (both in their 20s).

I’m trying to take a beat to digest the Rittenhouse verdict. My son just asked me how it’s possible that he didn’t get charged for anything. How is that possible? I don’t have an answer for him

Senator Ted Cruz helped her out with that brain-twisting dilemma:

“Pretty stunning that she’s an @nbc anchor. She ‘doesn’t have an answer.’ Try this: (1) He WAS charged with six counts. That thing that just finished was his trial. (2) A jury of his peers found him not guilty. (3) Why? The defense argued he was engaged in self-defense. (4) What facts support self-defense? -- the three people shot all chased him, assaulted him and/or tried to grab his gun – ALL THREE were convicted felons (one served 15 years for child molesting) -- the defense argued Rittenhouse feared for his life (5) You might personally disagree, but the jury heard evidence & presumably concluded he was acting to defend himself from what he reasonably perceived to be an imminent threat to his life. (6) Also, ALL THREE of the people shot were White (contrary to false media reports). (7) Generally ‘white supremacists’ don’t shoot White people. (Numerous Dem politicians & corporate media outlets (including your employer and especially @msnbc) recklessly alleged he was a white supremacist. (9) NO evidence was adduced at trial to support that claim. (10) A whole bunch of those corrupt media outlets are now retaining defamation lawyers, because they’re ALL about to get sued -- and the liability could well be massive. @mariashriver hope that helps!”

Just as the corporate press misreported the Rittenhouse case -- and apparently read only each other’s wrong and defamatory accounts -- it repeated the error this week respecting the deliberate ramming of parade participants in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Numerous press accounts claimed it was “an accident caused by an SUV.” Perhaps it was because the man charged with the murder and injuries of so many was black, and the narrative doesn’t fit. In any event, after being roundly mocked for these absurd reports, the Washington Post, for one, deleted its tweet that claimed the tragedy was “caused by an SUV.” My favorite satire site stuck a fork in the narrative with a header: ”CNN reports Japan accidentally crashed planes into Pearl Harbor ships”

Americans surely noticed the rising prices for everything from food to gasoline this holiday, and, naturally, the Democrats whose policies are responsible are casting blame elsewhere. I suppose they assume we are like old-time Russian peasants who can be led to believe shortages of basics are the fault of saboteurs and kulaks, but I think they are mistaken.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a reliably left-wing demagogue blamed poultry farmers for higher turkey prices, and even asked the Justice Department to investigate “anti-competitive practices” in the industry. MOTUS has a cheat sheet for the hotshots working for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

I admire the Indian Princess’s intentions, as I’m sure they are the very best and not just designed to get herself back in the limelight for supporting the little guy, you know in case Slo-Joe finds himself unfit to run for President again. But I’m just not sure I want to fund another new federal agency to protect us from turkeys. Theoretically, the election system was designed to do that. So okay I see her point, but still, we hardly need an inquiry into rising turkey costs. Let’s see if we can figure out this complex problem on our own, without a DOJ probe. The progressive agenda that Biden has put into play -- which includes the shutdown of fossil fuel production as well as pipelines to transport said fuel, combined with profligate deficit spending on a great many programs including paying people not to work -- has created some ‘issues’ in the market place including but not limited to: A labor shortage -- which means

Increased labor cost

Increased energy costs -- which means

Increased transportation costs

Increased refrigeration costs

Increased production costs

Increased poultry feed costs In addition to all of the above, the media arm of the Democrat Party induced a “turkey shortage this year” scare, thus creating a buying frenzy which -- surprise! -- created a shortage. Put it all together and we’re in the midst of creating a welfare state where people don’t have to work so they don’t. Poultry growers can’t get help, even at a higher rate so they grow fewer birds and blamo, just like that, Trump created a turkey shortage and escalating prices!

In case you think it’s only here that politicians and their actions are absurd, Germany has announced you will not be eligible for euthanasia unless you are vaccinated.