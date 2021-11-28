When Everyone's a White Supremacist, No One Is

The left lost control of their narrative of the "White supremacist" "active shooter" "murderer" Kyle Rittenhouse in the face of overwhelming factual evidence of self-defense. So leftists did what they do best (or worst): double down. Racism! White supremacy! No justice, no peace!

The right's reaction to the left's reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict ranges from ridicule to confusion. How can the left and MSNBC, CNN, and the New York Times — but I repeat myself — claim anti-black racism and white supremacy in a case in which all of the principals — aggressors, victims, shooters, shot, judge, jury, prosecutors, and defense attorneys — are white?

The answer is simple, and it's critical that we understand it.

All of this nonsense is simply of a logical and rational piece with the left's Orwellian decades-long project to hijack the language in order to control the thoughts which are permissible, indeed possible, for the masses. We have come to the point where White is Black and Black is White. But it goes beyond even that.

In order to understand the left's language, the first and simplest thing you can do is put any and all charged terms in quotes. When you hear Black, hear "Black," and translate it. Likewise with "White," "White supremacist," and any other term that the left attempts to manipulate your mind with.

Here are the new definitions of these words that you need to understand:

"Black" = "One of us"; Marxist-Leninist revolutionary; leftist; Member or supporter of BLM; American slave or descendant thereof, or spiritual/fraternal descendant thereof [and remember that only America had slavery, slavery is America's "original sin" and it was based on race]; victim; innocent in all circumstances; incapable of racism.

"White" = "NOT one of us [even if of sub-Saharan African descent]"; NOT a Marxist-Leninist revolutionary, leftist, BLM-supporter or Democrat; believer in the founding principles of America: the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, freedom of speech (and of silence), the right to self-defense, etc; oppressor; enemy; guilty in all circumstances; irredeemably racist; most racist of all if denies being racist.

"White Supremacist" = "White" (even if black) person who by word and/or deed actively defends the principles of "Whiteness" like work ethic, punctuality, deferred gratification, good grammar and manners, and the whole Greco-Roman Judeo-Christian Magna Carta English Common Law inheritance of America.

One quickly realizes that "White" and "Black" have nothing to do anymore with actual color or race; it's beyond just White is Black and Black is White, if it were possible to be more opposite from original meanings. It's about taking sides in a philosophical and physical war that the left is waging against America.

With this understanding, the L.A. Times was not wrong to call Larry Elder "the Black face of White supremacy." By the above definitions, that's exactly who he is. And who Leo Terell is. And who Clarence Thomas, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglass, and MLK Jr. — and, I'm proud to say, many of my closest personal (non-Caucasian) friends — are.

Now the left's characterization of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial makes perfect sense. Kyle Rittenhouse is a "white" "white supremacist." His "victims" (fill in the leftist definition; it doesn't take too much imagination) — Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz — were all "black." The owner of the business that Kyle defended, an immigrant from India, is "white." The prosecutors were "black." The defense attorneys, the judge, and — it turns out — the jury are all "white." And in the case of the jury, they are "white" not just because they came to the conclusion that "white" people agree with, but they came to their verdict by "White" methods: impartially weighing evidence, facts, reasonable doubt, and burden of proof in the great tradition of America.

How do we fight this insanity? Maybe, rather than attempting to meet force head-on with more Greek phalanx force, we should take a page from aikido and jiu-jitsu and just own it. You call us white supremacists? OK, we're white supremacists, then. And so was Cesar Chávez, who opposed illegal immigration. And so are Dinesh D'Souza and Herschel Walker. And so can you be! You're a Pacific or Caribbean Islander who believes that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed? No worries — you too can be a white supremacist. You're a Hispanic lesbian Muslim who believes in capitalism, private property rights, and the rule of law? Come on in, the water is warm! After all, it's not as if we discriminate or anything! Certainly not on the basis of race.

Once upon a time in America, White supremacy was a real thing, an evil with the real ability to affect non-white people's lives and hold them back from achieving their goals. That time mostly came to a close around August 28, 1963. Something about a speech on the Washington Mall and a high watermark for inter-racial relations in our great country.

But racial harmony does not suit the needs of the radical Marxist left and its revolutionary plans to overthrow America, so the leftists took something that all decent Americans — liberal, conservative, Republican, or Democrat — are against, and expanded its definition in order to intimidate resistance into submission. Soon the label of "White supremacist" was attached not just to people advocating for segregation or the active suppression of non-whites, but expanded to include anyone opposed to "affirmative action" social policies. Or to quotas in hiring and university admissions. Or to creating a new holiday (Martin Luther King Day) on a date for which one's state already had a longstanding tradition, as happened in Arizona. Now, 58 years after Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech, the defamatory label of "White supremacist" is glued to anyone who lacks zeal for the radical left's revolutionary agenda.

What the left calls "White Supremacy" today is such a sick joke that it deserves nothing but ridicule and contempt. Let us therefore give thanks to God and be proud to be all "white supremacists" now.

PS: Apologies for language, but please watch before Big Brother erases it: The perfect rebuke to the left's poisonous narrative on America and race. https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/11/23/ex-nba-player-kwame-brown-defends-kyle-rittenhosue-calls-out-black-elites-who-push-racist-sht/

Howard Hyde is the author of Escape from Berkeley: An EX liberal progressive socialist embraces America (and doesn't apologize).

Image: JMacPherson via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.