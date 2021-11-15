The Unvaccinated: An Inconvenient Control Group in a Sinister Social Experiment

Back when the experts didn’t know if the new vaccines would even be “effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections,” the government, media, corporations, and public health intelligentsia still relentlessly pushed the stuff on Americans while proclaiming that they were 90-percent effective, and Dr. Anthony Fauci openly presumed that we’d “really need for 75-to-85-percent of the population to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.”

All of that information can be found in a single article from December of 2020. Today, we’ve hit Dr. Fauci’s once-supposed sweet spot for vaccination rates (among adults, at least), thanks to a propaganda campaign that neglected to publicize any potential risks while promoting benefits which have proven to be impossible to attain.

There was never any proven evidence that the vaccines were effective in staving off COVID infections. Yet we now know what was unknown then, even as they pushed for four-in-five Americans’ becoming vaccinated, and that is that the vaccines are not at all effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections.

That’s right. Get the vaccine, or don’t get the vaccine, and you can still get symptomatic infections while presenting the risk of infection to others.

How likely you are to go to the hospital and/or die from infection is still greatly dependent upon your age and health preconditions. If you’re older or happen to be unhealthy, you’re more likely to die from COVID infection, even if vaccinated. If you’re younger and healthy, you are extremely unlikely to experience hospitalization or death, vaccinated or not.

These are all undeniable facts. And so, just like that, we’ve come full-circle to where we began, when Dr. David Katz told us all in the New York Times on March 20, 2020 (before it had become clear that the media was conspiring to hide any opinions or evidence contrary to public health status quo), that the very best we could do is to protect the elderly and those predisposed to harm from infection while the rest of us went about our lives by gaining herd immunity in a natural way -- i.e., letting young and healthy people, who are not harmed by COVID infection nearly to the same extent as the at-risk demographics, live their lives and acquire immunity.

It worked for Sweden. Current observations suggest that it’s worked for Florida. Nonetheless, the government, media, corporations, and public health officials aren’t interesting in honestly informing the public of risks and benefits, or letting individuals make informed decisions. No, they’re interested in promoting the cudgel of federal government power to demand that the one-in-five who’ve yet to get the vaccine become vaccinated in order to end the pandemic.

Let’s take a moment to appraise two very simple facts.

First, the vast majority of those who are yet to be vaccinated are young and healthy people, and who very often would have been at little risk of harm from COVID in the first place.

Second, since four-in-five American adults are “fully-vaccinated,” the believability of the story about outbreaks of COVID stemming only from the one-in-five who are unvaccinated is waning fast, even among the most gullible of Fauci’s flock.

There is a distinct danger in the government’s allowing the continued existence of that disobedient one-in-five who’ve bucked the state-approved guidance. They stand as evidence, you see, of the government health intelligentsia’s fallibility.

Imagine, if you will, a hypothetical scenario in the not-so-distant future. It’s January, 2022. Hospitals are overwhelmed, despite substantial adult rates of vaccination of 80-percent or so. But strangely, hospitalizations are notably among the vaccinated, not the young and healthy unvaccinated who chose, based upon their logical appraisal of personal risk, to not get a new vaccine which was rushed to market and which the government seemed all-too-eager to force into their bodies.

In fact, imagine that we could easily determine that a large number of the unvaccinated are not hospitalized at all, and that most of the hospitalized are, in fact, older and unhealthier vaccinated people who were more predisposed to harm from COVID anyway.

What would that mean? Would it mean that vaccination didn’t make people as safe as they were promised by the government, the media, corporations, or the public health intelligentsia?

At the very least, it would mean that. And right now, we should not be stupid enough to imagine that what is taking place is anything less than damage control by our political tormentors who are desperate to hide the evidence of their lies to the American people. If the Biden administration can get nearer to 95-percent of Americans to be vaccinated at any cost, even at the cost of an executive edict which contradicts every foundational principle that the Constitution exists to protect, it is worth it for them.

The “unvaccinated” are now the target of the government because they represent an uncontrolled minority that can be blamed for the ills of society, sure. But most importantly, there is now a desperate push to vaccinate this last one-fifth of American adults. The unvaccinated are an inconvenient control group to set against the variable of the vaccinated population -- especially since any honest appraisal of this social experiment we’ve undertaken this past year would clearly undermine the government’s hypothesis that was once presented about the vaccines’ efficacy.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License