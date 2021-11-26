The Media's Chickens Come Home to Roost in Wisconsin

The child is dancing—bopping around in front of her family to the tune of the marching band passing behind her, as the pompom on her Winter stocking cap bounces right along with her, blissfully unaware that she narrowly avoided death or serious injury until after Darrell Brooks has already sped past her in his red Ford Escape towards other parade attendees and participants.

It is Sunday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a quintessential American town hosting its annual Christmas Parade in their Norman Rockwell-esque downtown area.

Seconds later, Brooks starts to weave through the parade route, plowing his SUV into and over 48 members of a youth dance squad, the band, “The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies,” and others unfortunate enough to find themselves in his path, killing at least 6.

Two days earlier, roughly an hour away in Kenosha, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in a case that many could argue should have never made it to trial. The jury ultimately found what freelance journalists and original source video on the ground seemed to show immediately following the shootings—he acted in self-defense.

In Waukesha, the media’s sins may well have come home to roost.

You cannot draw an entirely straight line between Brooks’s radical actions and the Rittenhouse verdict. Still, Brooks’s social media accounts and online posts make a strong argument that they are connected. They include multiple references to BLM, George Floyd, violence towards white people, and displeasure with police and the Rittenhouse decision.

A career criminal and convicted sex offender, Brooks was most recently charged, on November 5, for domestic abuse, including the charge that he “purposefully ran her over with his vehicle while she was walking through a gas station parking lot after he had followed her there after a fight.” Brooks was reportedly released from jail on a $1,000 bond just days before the tragedy in Waukesha.

At Monday’s press conference, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said, “I want to dispel some rumors—there was no pursuit that led up to this incident. This is not a terrorist event.” The fact that there was no chase seemed to rule out an earlier idea that CNN and others floated that Brooks accidentally wound up in the parade after fleeing an earlier incident.

But no terrorism? Terrorism is defined as “the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.” For a DOJ and FBI that have spent a lot of time using that definition to paint soccer moms as terrorists, it might be premature to rule out terrorism.

Thompson continued by saying Brooks acted by himself and intentionally:

A lone subject intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades, into a crowd of people that was celebrating the Waukesha Christmas parade—which resulted in killing 5 individuals and injuring 48 additional individuals.

On Sunday, after the verdict in Kenosha and just before Brooks’s rampage in Waukesha, CNN ran an article showing a photo of Rittenhouse with the title “There’s nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man.” Again, this ran after Rittenhouse’s acquittal. Picture in your head repeating that statement about any other ethnic group and think about how racist it sounds.

For many, Rittenhouse’s case was a prime “Red Pill” moment because those who watched the trial repeatedly saw that the media narrative surrounding the case never meshed with the truth from witness testimony or on-scene videos.

The initial reports from Kenosha were shocking, all stating some variation of “Trump supporter shoots multiple BLM protesters” or “BLM Protesters shot by counter protester.” This was as horrible of a scenario as anyone could imagine.

The current President produced tweets and videos labeling Rittenhouse as a white supremacist. And then, as facts and videos emerged, conservatives began to learn about Joseph Rosenbaum’s actions and the wickedness of who he was and how he was acting that night.

The reality emerged that after days of rioting and arson leading up to the night of the Rittenhouse shooting, the city of Kenosha—the streets, the furniture stores, and car lots—resembled a war zone after a bombing run.

Image: Darrell Brooks. Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

All of this ostensibly to “protest” the police’s shooting of Jacob Blake. The narrative was that Blake was an unarmed Black man whom the police shot. The reality was that a woman Blake had allegedly sexually assaulted had called the police who shot him when he wielded a knife at them while trying to drive away in a van with children in it.

Lies about Blake or that incident get repeated to this day—with ESPN’s Jalen Rose erroneously saying as recently as last week, “Here’s the thing, the Black Lives Matter protest was actually taking place because Jacob Blake was shot and killed by police officers.” Blake is still very much alive.

People who get their news strictly from CNN or MSNBC were shocked when Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross described Rittenhouse as “a little murderous white supremacist” after the verdict.

Her coworker Joy Reid likened Rittenhouse to a modern-day slave catcher before eulogizing Anthony Huber (would-be stabber and strangler) and Joseph Rosenbaum (child rapist)—equating them to present-day civil rights allies who died defending Black lives according to Reid.

Celebrities like Mark Ruffalo amplified the idea that convicted pedophile Rosenbaum was somehow a martyr, tweeting, “We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo.”

In the false reality the media created, Blake is dead and Joseph “JoJo” Rosenbaum is a hero for Black lives.

In actual reality—in the videos widely circulated online and during the trial, but seldom aired on the mainstream media—Rosenbaum is hurling racial epithets. Some of his final words are “shoot me nigga, shoot me nigga.” He is trying to light a dumpster on fire. He is upset when others put it out. He is a 36-year-old convicted child rapist chasing 17-year-old Rittenhouse through the street.

People who sought out or viewed the original source material and content from that night in August—or those that watched the trial itself and listened to the facts—know “not guilty” is the only sane verdict for the insanity that took place in Kenosha.

People who view their news strictly through the prism of the mainstream media were upset. They’ve been led to that outraged conclusion by the puppet masters on television. Darrell Brooks was apparently one of those outraged people.

He and others like him have ingested more than a years’ worth of lies about Rittenhouse and that night: That Rittenhouse crossed state lines with a gun, he was in a militia, he fired 60 shots, he chased the rioters, his victims were black—all lies.

Rittenhouse worked in the area. His family was from Kenosha. His father had lived in Kenosha. “My grandmother, my aunt, my uncle and my cousins live in Kenosha,” Rittenhouse said at his trial.

There are consequences for incessantly demonizing people or teaching others they have a right to hate or to riot; for amplifying the message that one ethnicity is constantly oppressed or victimized by another; for telling people they are being hunted; and for amplifying the absolute bald-faced lie that white supremacy is the biggest threat Americans face.

On Sunday night, the consequences of these lies, inflammatory rhetoric, and the media’s malice came home to roost.

Brooks was behind the wheel of the SUV but the media helped get it started.