Rise of the Vaccine Bullies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson let the cat out of the bag regarding the vaccine.

[T]he double vaccination provides a lot of protection against serious illness and death but it doesn't protect you against catching the disease, and it doesn't protect you against passing it on.

Well, if the vaccine doesn't work and doesn't stop the spread, then why get it? Because the vaccine bullies said so, that's why.

These globalist bullies are like the schoolyard thug who takes the little guy's lunch money. The bully doesn't hear the little guy's protests, doesn't care. He wants the cash; he takes the cash. And the little guy can't stop him because the bully's bigger and stronger.

For kids, the power advantage is size, strength, or popularity. But as adults, these miscreants face a new reality, where the power advantage shifts from a physical or social advantage to positional power. The grown bully might be a boss, co-worker, abusive cop, government agent, or other.

This power shift has flipped the script on bullying. Now those ostracized by the cool kids in school run the show, the bullied now the bullies.

The nerds, mocked for pounding on their keyboards instead of playing football, are now kings of the internet, oligarchs on their way to ruling the world.

The little guys can not only fight back, but call the shots. For example, a diminutive Anthony Fauci may now be the most "powerful and dangerous bureaucrat in American history."

Then there are the brainiacs who actually liked economics in school and are now CEOs of powerful companies, board members, government bureaucrats, a new crop of authoritarians.

The first time in my memory where one of these bullies openly wielded his power was in 2016, when Target stores announced that their customers will have men in women's bathrooms and dressing rooms. Customers overwhelmingly rejected this policy, but Target's answer was "take it or leave it." And even though more than 1.4 million consumers chose to leave it, Target survived the massive boycott. The message was clear: big corporations can indeed push the little people around with impunity.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the positional bullies unite behind a propaganda success: the "pandemic." As bullies are wont to do, they bark orders that hurt people, destroy lives.

School districts close schools, rob kids of a normal childhood, take away once-in-a-lifetime occasions like proms and graduations, inflict long-term damage to kids' education and future earnings.

Governors order states shut down for weeks, months. On reopening, they parcel out freedom, just certain businesses and partial openings. This reign of terror closed 200,000 businesses for good — not just storefronts, but real people, real incomes stolen, real lives destroyed.

However, those tyrannical crackdowns were just a prelude to the big push, the real exercise of control over the people, the vaccine.

They started out asking nicely, but then orders started to fly. Federal workers, military, have to take the jab.

Then corporatism (economic fascism) rears its ugly head when companies team up with government to issue ultimatums. You want to eat, you want your kids to have a home and clothes, you want health insurance for your family, then you will take the jab. No excuses, no exceptions.

The people: But wait, I have natural immunity that's at least 13 times stronger than the vax.

Vax Bullies: Don't care, shut up and take the jab.

The people: But this is unconstitutional, against the 1st Amendment's religious protection.

Vax Bullies: Don't care, shut up and take the jab.

The people: But if I have a 99% chance of surviving the virus, why would I need the shot?

Vax Bullies: Don't care, shut up and take the jab.

Even the most potent argument, that no one at this point can predict potential future adverse effects on millions of people, doesn't move the needle with these despots. No lessons learned from the thalidomide tragedy.

Thalidomide was a sedative drug first synthesized in 1953. "From 1958 the drug had been widely praised, advertised, and prescribed on the grounds that it was unusually safe[.] ... Then, in 1961–62, it was found to cause terrible malformations in unborn children."

It took years for the link between horrific birth deformities and thalidomide to be exposed. The COVID vaccine has had no long-term studies, no idea what horrors could be uncovered down the road. I know, they don't care — shut up and take the jab.

Then what can we do? We can't argue despots out of tyranny any more than the little guy in the schoolyard can talk the bully out of taking his money, out of beating him up, out of breaking his phone or trashing his locker. Bullies only care about what they want, what they can take, whom they can hurt or humiliate. It's who they are.

But the good news is that we can still win because bullies are cowards. That's why the National School Boards Association is trying to walk back its letter asking Biden to stop parents from confronting board members at school meetings. Once word got out that parents are monitored by the FBI as potential domestic terrorists, people rose up. And now this little power play is a national rallying cry to ditch Democrats like Terry McAuliffe, who said parents need to stay out of their kid's education.

Or Southwest Airlines, who walked back its mandate "following alleged sickouts and protests." Now executives have "tried to reassure employees of the airline that their jobs are secure even if they are not vaccinated."

No, bullies don't want a fight. If we stand up to them, they'll fold.

"Fighting means you could lose. Bullying means you can't. A bully wants to beat somebody; he doesn't want to fight somebody".

—Andrew Vachss

Many are already standing up to the bullies with protests and sit-outs. Many are walking away from their jobs, giving up their income and health benefits to say no to the jab. Yes, there may be a high price to pay for freedom, but at least for now, we can still opt out of the vaccine mandate. But how long will these despots allow us to resist before they use force?

If you will not fight for the right when you can easily win without bloodshed, if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not so costly, you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance for survival. There may be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no chance of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.

—Winston Churchill

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.