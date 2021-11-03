It Takes More Than an Inauguration to be President

We have now reached the first anniversary of the most infamous political heist in U.S. history. It’s a good time to reflect on the past year and consider how it has worked out for the Dems.

You’ve got to give them credit, they had a plan going into the 2020 election:

Demonize Trump

Steal an election

Get their chosen useful idiot inaugurated

Fundamentally change the country with radical legislation

And in so doing, usher in a thousand years of Democrat political dominance. I remember reading about someone else who had a similar plan about 90 years ago. It didn’t work out so well for him. Is it going any better for the Dems?

The plan was working pretty well until it got to the “fundamentally change America” part. Once in office, Joey from Scranton promised to pack the courts, nationalize elections, nuke the filibuster, and spend about 5 trillion bucks on leftist lunatic causes. We’re 10 months into his first term now. Look at what President “Experience and Competency” has accomplished -- nothing, zilch, zip.

In fact, now we have the spectacle of the Dems mobilizing for an all-out civil war in their own party. The moderates are fighting with the radicals, and the radicals are behaving like the spoiled children they’ve always been. The radicals are even encouraging their followers to video the moderates in public bathrooms as part of the vote whipping process. Bernie Sanders (D, Socialist) has declared that if he can’t have everything on his Christmas wish list, he doesn’t want anything. And he may just get his wish -- the latter one that is. Their grand plan seems like a distant memory now. What happened?

The Dems forgot we are still a democratic republic is what happened. An inauguration is not a coronation. Our president is not authorized to rule -- only to govern. In our form of government, to do so requires the consent of the governed. That consent must be granted, not stolen. And there lies the rub.

President Asterisk entered office with the weakest level of consent of any chief executive in decades. According to Rasmussen Reports, 56 percent of Americans now think that cheating affected the 2020 election. That number is up 5 percent since April. The number of Americans questioning Biden’s legitimacy is going up, not down. That translates to over half of the governed not giving their consent.

And Joe’s lack of perceived legitimacy is not likely to improve given the storm cloud that appeared in September. That cloud is called the Maricopa County election audit. The propaganda ministry was quick to report that the audit confirmed that Joe got more votes in Arizona than the Donald -- and he did. But that wasn’t the whole story. In the state where the election was decided by 10,457 votes, the audit discovered over 23,000 possibly illegal votes, and enough lax security that there’s the potential for that number to be much higher.

There were more than enough questionably cast votes to sway the election. But unfortunately, there is no way to know who the bad votes were cast for. The audit couldn’t prove that Trump won. But it most definitely proved that we don’t know who won Arizona. Biden can claim victory. But he doesn’t really know, and neither do we. That’s why election integrity matters. Without it, the winner lacks the political capital to govern.

Take a majority of Americans questioning the election, stir in a Bidenesque level of mismanagement, and voila, there appears to be no floor for President Asterisk’s collapsing approval rating. In fact, Gallup is reporting that Biden has experienced the most sudden drop in approval of any president since WWII. Yikes! That’s pretty amazing when you consider that both Nixon and Carter were post-WWII presidents.

It’s so bad that Joe’s allies have gone into survival mode. He’s looking around and not finding many tribe members voting to keep him on the island. As congressional Democrats see the midterms approaching, they’re suddenly more concerned about their own skin than Joe’s political success. Joe’s entire legislative agenda is collapsing.

The days of hubris and grand plans are over. The administration isn’t talking about changing Senate rules or remaking the courts anymore. We’re not hearing much about nationalizing election fraud by taking control away from the states either. Now Joe’s entire focus is to give a few handouts to favored leftist causes. Even that may not pass. Even if it does, it’s going to be a much smaller handout than Joe wanted. How small has his presidency become?

The “Let’s go Brandon” chant isn’t subsiding, it’s growing. The Dems need to listen up -- we will not be governed without our consent. The lesson of the last year is this: It takes more than an inauguration to govern -- it takes legitimacy.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (afnn.us). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore