How's 'Demographics Is Destiny' Working for the Dems Now?

Nineteenth-century French philosopher August Compte coined the term "demographics is destiny." He posited that falling birthrates in Western countries would inevitably result in those countries losing global influence. In 2002, John B. Judis and Ruy Teixeira expanded on the notion when they wrote the book The Emerging Democrat Majority. Rather than looking at "demographics as destiny" through the lens of birthrate, they looked at it from the perspective of immigration. They predicted that urbanization and growing minority populations would lead to Democrat party political dominance for decades to come.

As minority communities grew in America, so would their influence in US politics. That would be good for Democrats, because obviously the minority vote belongs to the Democrats. In fact, per the Dems, you can't belong to a minority if you don't vote Democrat. Remember Joe's campaign proclamation: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." It seems the Dems have the power to put citizens on ethnic probation if they deviate from the Democrat voting plan.

Ever since the book came out, the Dems have been spouting "demographics is destiny" like a six-year-old with a new word. It became their guarantee of long-term political dominance. If they won an election, it was because "demographics is destiny." If they lost an election, not to worry: "demographics is destiny"; we'll get the next one. It must give them comfort, because except for stolen elections, they've been on a losing streak lately.

Does anyone doubt that "demographics is destiny" is the reason the Democrats have become the open borders party? It's was a natural extension of their belief system. Minorities' votes belong to them (so they think); therefore, more minority voters is good. The more people admitted from Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, the more votes they'd be getting — guaranteed. Negative national and social impacts be damned — it's the votes that matter to the Dems. Let in 20 or 30 million people, grant them amnesty, have them give birth to U.S. citizens, and then count up the votes. What could go wrong? All they needed to do was flood the country with Latinos — and not screw it up. With destiny in their pocket, the Dems gave the green light to all of their leftist fantasies.

They forgot the "don't screw it up" part.

The Dems should have read Compte's work more carefully. It was about birthrates, not politics. The Democrats don't have control of the minorities any more than the Republicans have control of Liz Cheney or Mitt Romney. Even if people from non-European ethnic groups become dominant in American politics, they are not owned by the Democrats — at least not since the Civil War.

The Dems have never considered that members of minority groups are living, thinking human beings. Surprise: They can think for themselves and have their own opinions! Their skin color doesn't automatically make them stark-raving-mad members of the left.

If Democrats want the minority vote, they have to treat minorities like people, not their private property. That certainly puts a kink in the political dominance plan, doesn't it?

What does that mean for the party of open borders? It means they need to sell their policies to the flood of people coming over our southern border. That would be the same Latinos who value family, opportunity, hard work, freedom, and religion. The problem is, that doesn't match up well with what the Dems are offering — abortion on demand, grievance, government handouts, and a chance to have their lives guided by the "smart people." The Dems are offering them the opportunity to become wards of the state if they will just give up everything they value. Seems like a heck of a deal — no?

Perhaps that's why Republicans are making inroads with minorities. Minorities are waking to the fact that what the Republicans are selling — more personal freedom and less government intervention — is a better deal than the Democrat offering. Donald Trump won 32% of the Latinos and 19% of black males in 2020. That must have been a fluke. But then Glenn Youngkin won 50% of the Latino vote in Virginia this year. And just like that, the Republicans have discovered that minorities don't belong to anyone. They can be won over with the right policies and aggressive outreach. How's that "demographics is destiny" thing working for the Dems now?

Good old Ruy even tried to warn the Dems in a paper he recently wrote. I'm paraphrasing, but he basically said their political dominance was assured only if they didn't go full bat-guano crazy. But the Dems stayed true to their nature — they went crazy.

Minorities still lean Democrat, but they're becoming less and less happy about it and are just waiting for the right sales pitch. That's the opportunity Republicans need to seize. When the Republicans make that pitch, the minorities will move toward the red, and the Democrats will move toward securing the border.

As Donald Trump would tell you, construction projects are easy to build. The hard part is getting the permission and funding to even begin. That's why building the border wall has been such a problem for the past 20 years. It's not that expensive, and it's easy to build. But one party seems to think it's not in its interest to secure the border, so it's fought it every step of the way.

The Democrats have done that only because they think minority voters like it on the Democrat plantation. When Latinos become likely to vote Republican, we can expect the Democrats to begin howling that national sovereignty is important — that a country without secure borders is no country at all. Walls are not racist. They are a simple and cost-effective means of security. Just look at how well the wall works around San Fran Nan's home.

And just like that, building the wall becomes a simple three-step process:

Republicans need to win a majority of the Latino vote nationally. Fund the wall with overwhelming Democrat support. Build the wall in record time. Have a good laugh at the Dems' expense.

Okay — so it's a four-step process.

Author Bio: John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (afnn.us). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: tom.arthur via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.