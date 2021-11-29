Hard Data Shows the Covid Vaccines Don’t Work

The last several months have seen a heated debate about the effectiveness of the vaccines that are being currently administered against Covid-19.

The question on many people’s minds is: Do these pharmaceuticals work?

Both sides tend to feel quite strongly about their position which gives rise to a great deal of emotion as the debate goes on.

The good news is that being nearly a year into the vast vaccination enterprise we now possess sufficient data to determine whether the shots are effective or not.

As we know, the objective of vaccination is to eliminate or significantly reduce the incidence of the targeted disease. If a vaccine works, then in a highly vaccinated population we will see either complete elimination of the disease or a significant decrease of its incidence.

Since it is usually not practicable to achieve 100 percent inoculation rate, the question is what is the vaccination level that will either bring the disease under control or eliminate it altogether?

This level is sometimes referred to as “herd immunity.” We were told at first by experts, most notably Dr. Anthony Fauci, that the vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent would confer herd immunity in regard to Covid 19.

Fauci’s position was roughly in line with our experience with many other diseases where such levels of inoculation have either eliminated them or made them endemic, i.e., sufficiently limited so that they do not pose a large-scale, epidemic-level threat to the community.

Some twelve months into the worldwide vaccination drive there are now a number of countries with vaccination rates of between 60 and 70 percent. There are also some countries and geographical areas with rates of 80 percent or above.

While we do not know the precise figure which would confer herd immunity against this disease, we can be sure of one thing: if the vaccines are effective, vaccination rates of more than sixty percent should result in a significant reduction in its incidence.

[NOTE: The effect of the vaccines is further augmented by natural immunity which, according to some experts, may run as high as 50% in some populations. Nearly two years into the pandemic, populations in many places have been extensively exposed to the virus and as a result possess natural antibodies. Therefore, inoculating, let’s say, 65 percent of the population with a good vaccine should result in overall immunity in excess of 80 percent. With this kind of immunity level we should expect, if not elimination of the disease, then certainly a considerable decline in its occurrence.]

This, however, is not at all what has happened in most of the highly vaccinated countries and regions. What has transpired in many of them was the very opposite. Following the “success” of their vaccination drives, there occurred dramatic surges of Covid 19. Even more astonishingly, several of these countries posted a record number of cases just after achieving their very high vaccination figures.

This news may come as a shock to many people because the connection between high vaccination rates and subsequent explosion of cases has been virtually ignored by the mainstream media.

We will show you the reality of the situation by presenting the relevant data in an easy-to-see, straightforward way. We do this by juxtaposing graphs that depict vaccination rates with graphs that show case rates in countries with high vaccine uptakes.

Neither side in the debate would dispute the validity of the data presented below. The data is taken from the Google Coronavirus Statistics tool, which draws its material from official sources and government databases. The data is publicly available and widely accessible. If you wish to verify or reproduce the data used in this piece, you can do so easily by going to google.com and typing “coronavirus” plus the name of the country whose statistics you want to examine. Once the country’s data comes up, you can choose in the horizontal menu that runs right under the term “Statistics” what graph you want to see: “New Cases” or “Vaccinations.”

Gibraltar

On November 17, Gibraltar posted its highest number of new cases in more than 10 months. The surge became a cause of great concern and prompted the government to call off Christmas festivities. The last time Gibraltar had so many cases was at the height of the winter wave in mid-January of 2021.

(Gibraltar data via Google.com link)

The most startling aspect of the current surge is that Gibraltar is the most highly vaccinated region in the world with more than 99 percent of its population being fully vaccinated. Even more astonishingly, more than 40 percent of Gibraltarians have already received their booster.

Given what we have been told about the vaccines by the corporate media and government officials, you would be justified in thinking that this is some kind of misinformation or error. It is, however, an undeniable fact that here, in the very midst of Gibraltar’s current surge, 99 percent of its residents are fully vaxxed. This is something you can see for yourself in the chart below.

The example of Gibraltar should stand as a clear lesson and a dire warning to health officials and politicians around the world who are trying to force their populations into high vaccination uptakes. Gibraltar clearly shows that even a 99 percent vaccine rate followed by intense boostering will not tame or eliminate Covid 19 from the population. Quite to the contrary, it can coincide with near-record spikes that will likely surpass previous highs, especially as in the weeks ahead the country enters the winter period.

Singapore

By October 26 nearly 83 percent of the Singapore population received their course of Covid injections. This means that more than 8 out of 10 Singaporeans had achieved fully vaccinated status.

(Singapore data via Google.com link)

Singapore’s very high vaccination rate, however, did nothing to decrease the presence of the disease in the nation. The exact opposite, in fact, happened. On October 27, 2021, Singapore posted its record case count of 5,324 new cases.

This figure was nearly 300 percent higher than the previous record of 1,426 that occurred on April 20, 2021. At that time Singapore’s vaccination rate was only 15 percent.

If the vaccine were even remotely effective such a situation could have never arisen. There is simply no way that a country where 83 percent of population received an effective vaccine could ever experience such a record-breaking surge. Rather than an explosion of Covid, Singapore’s very high vaccination rate should have brought about herd immunity.

Denmark

As of November 12 Denmark’s vaccination stood at more than 75 percent.

(Denmark data via Google.com link)

On the same day, Denmark recorded 4,585 new cases of Covid 19, which was the country’s new case record. Denmark’s previous record was 4,508 cases posted in December of 2020 at the height of last year’s winter wave.

At the time of the old case record, the vaccination rate in Denmark was 0 percent.

The country’s very high vaccination rate not only did not eliminate the disease, but it coincided with record-breaking case numbers. If the vaccines injected into the bodies of two-thirds of Danes were any effective such a situation could have never come about.

Ireland

On November 16 of this year, Ireland boasted a vaccination rate of more than 75 percent.

(Ireland data via Google.com link)

On that day, Ireland posted 8,965 new cases of Covid-19. This was a new high for the nation.

The previous high was recorded on January 8, 2021. The figure stood at 8,227 then. At the time, Ireland’s vaccination rate was 0 percent.

Vaccinating 4.5 million people in Ireland – more than two-thirds of the population – was accompanied by an explosion of cases and a new case high for the nation.

Iceland

On November 16, 2021, the country’s vaccination rate stood at 76.4 percent.

(Iceland data via Google.com link)

On November 15, 2021, Iceland posted 420 new cases of Covid-19. This was a record which topped the country’s previous high by 500 percent when the country’s vaccination rate was zero.

Cayman Islands

On November 12, 2021, the country’s rate of fully vaccinated stood at 83.9 percent of the total population.

(Cayman Islands data via Google.com link)

On the same day, Cayman Islands posted 953 new cases of Covid-19, which was a new high for the country.

It exceeded the country’s high of 258 cases by more than 300% from the same day in the previous year. At that time the vaccination rate was zero percent.

Germany

On November 17, 2021, the country’s vaccination rate was 67.7 percent of the total population.

(Germany data via Google.com link)

On that day Germany posted 68,366 new cases of Covid-19. This set a new record. It exceeded by nearly 50 percent the previous high of 45,333 cases from January 2021. At the time of the previous high, the vaccination rate in Germany was 0 percent.

Austria

On November 19, 2021, country’s full vaccination rate stood at 65 percent.

(Austria data via Google.com link)

On the same day, Austria posted 15,809 new cases of Covid-19. This was a new high. It surpassed by more than 50% the country’s previous record of 9,586 cases from November 13, 2020. At that time, the vaccination rate in Austria was zero percent.

Vermont

On November 10, 2021, the state’s vaccination rate stood at 71%.

(Vermont data via Google.com link)

At the same time, the state of Vermont posted 611 new cases of Covid-19, which was a new high. It topped by more than 100% Vermont’s previous record of 277 cases reported on January 2, 2021. At that time, the vaccination rate in Vermont was less than 1 percent.

Israel

On September 13, 2021, country’s full vaccination rate stood at above 60 percent.

(Israel data via Google.com link)

On the same day, Israel posted 11,800 new cases of Covid-19. This was a new case high for the country in this pandemic. At the time Israel was a global leader in vaccine administration and held out as an example for the rest of the world. Yet at the same time Israel’s infection rate was the highest on the planet. The situation became so dire that Israel’s rate of infection was more than 50 percent higher than that of the second ranked country in that metric, Mongolia. As to the question of vaccine effectiveness, it was quite revealing that Israel led the world in vaccination as well as infection.

Israel’s September record exceeded by nearly 50% the country’s previous high of 7,305 cases posted on January 28, 2021. At the time of the previous high, the vaccination rate in Israel was 18.3%.

CONCLUSION

We have seen again and again record case counts in countries and regions with high vaccination rates. This shows that high vaccine uptake does not reduce the incidence of Covid 19.

Not only do the vaccines not lower the incidence of this disease, they tend to correlate with its increase. As we have seen above, a number of countries have experienced record-breaking surges right after achieving high inoculation rates.

Countries with vaccination rates of 65 percent or more should definitely not be in the pandemic or suffer surges. Yet they do, because “breakthrough” infections in the vaccinated are now very common and frequent. We do know for a fact that the vaccines do not prevent people from getting infected. This was confirmed in August by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky who openly admitted in a CNN interview that the vaccines can longer “prevent transmission.”

With winter coming there is every reason to be deeply concerned, since the high vaccination rates and accompanying explosion in cases were for the most part achieved in the summer and early fall when the virus is weak. As countries in the northern hemisphere are entering the winter season and the death counts keep going up quickly, we seem to stand on the brink of an extremely difficult period in the months ahead.

This situation exists despite the fact that many countries have achieved vaccination rates close to 70 percent. Europe’s average rate of full vaccination, for example, currently stands at 65.5 percent while 69.9 percent of Europeans have received at least one injection.

Europe’s high vaccine uptake falls well within the herd immunity range specified earlier this year by Dr. Fauci and other experts. With such an inoculation rate the pandemic should be if not over, then definitely under control. Instead, it is out of control.

Many European nations, as well as countries in other parts of the globe, are sounding the alarm and imposing a new wave of lockdowns.

If the vaccines were even remotely effective, this could have never happened in highly vaxxed territories.

The vaccines have not only failed to live up to their promise, but the data indicates that in a number of places they have made the situation worse by bringing about surges.

The data clearly demonstrates that the vaccines do not have the effect they were supposed to have. The figures and graphs above provide hard evidence of vaccine failure.

For governments to pursue high vaccination rates with the obviously ineffective vaccines is misguided and counterproductive. It is also highly irresponsible and dangerous because of the vaccines’ extensive and severe side effects.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives