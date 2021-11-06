GOP Poll Worker in 2020 Detroit: 'They Treated Me Like a Criminal!'

In a soon-to-be released report, called “TCF Timeline - The 2020 General Election in Detroit,” from Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity, author Phillip O’Halloran meticulously details the disturbing events at the absentee voter counting boards at the TCF Center in Detroit during the 2020 election, which can only be characterized as 'fraud.'

It's the story of a whistleblower, Jessy Jacob, who worked in ballot-counting and was appalled at what she saw. Her story briefly was told in some of the press but not truly heard by the public given the pushback by mainstream media which claimed there was no fraud at all.

Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity (MC4EI) of which O’Halloran is a vice president of research, believes it is high time for her side of the story to get out more fully.

Jessy Jacob is an elderly Indian immigrant with 30 years experience working for the City of Detroit. According to the report, Jessy provided an affidavit (Exhibit 3, p.36) of her involvement with the 2020 election in Detroit as part of a lawsuit filed by the Great Lakes Justice Center alleging fraud and misconduct in Wayne County pertaining to the election.

She worked at one of the satellite precincts as an election worker for most of October right up through Election Day. She observed on a daily basis the City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. They even accompanied voters to the voting booths and coached them for whom they should vote. This is in violation of Michigan election laws, punishable as misdemeanors for up to $500 and 90 days in the county jail.

How was this claim handled by Judge Tim Kinney in the court case? He dismissed her testimony regarding the improper behavior of election workers and employees as “not credible” as she did not provide precise names and dates of who and when these violations occurred.

Imagine that you see a steady stream of wrong behavior over a month’s period of time and because you don’t catalogue it for the benefit of a later legal review, it is dismissed as irrelevant, something that never happened. Citizens are not attorneys, and this hasn't been the standard of proof in other kinds of cases, such as, say, child molestation.

Jessy had previously been a whistleblower in the City of Detroit in 2009. She used to be the top civil engineer in Detroit. She rightfully raised red flags then over $12 million rigged bids involving Bobby Ferguson for work on a public housing project. Ferguson was subsequently indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., mail fraud, and money laundering, and was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Jacob alleged that she was demoted thereafter to a rank-and-file civil service position and was forced to work alone in a vacant storage room without voice mail and with no inclusion on department emails and memos. Her lawyer, Mary Anne Helveston, said “nobody’s listening to her. It’s a disgrace.”

Everyone complains about the waste and theft of taxpayer money through corrupt and lazy government individuals. Is this the thanks a whistleblower gets who tries to bring unlawful behavior to light?

Now, fast forward to 2020. Given what Jessy had experienced before, how easy do you think it would have been for this woman to come forward and express her concerns?

Things got worse on Nov. 4, the day after the election.Jessy was told to backdate the ballots she was processing to Nov. 2. These were ballots which did not match with names in the registration rolls. Who were these “ voters”? She was instructed to permit them to be put into the tabulators and counted. A co-worker said this had been going on all night with thousands of ballots involved.

Jessy reported this to the Absent Voter Counting Board Director and the Senior Election Advisor who agreed that the procedure was not correct but told her to do it anyway. She refused. Jessy was also instructed to disregard flagrant mismatches of signatures and “let it go.” She even dropped a yellow sticky note for a GOP attorney to see, notifying her of the back-dating going on. She also motioned to a GOP observer to meet her in the restroom where she delivered another sticky note informing her of the back-dating. Later, this GOP challenger sought Jessy out who was “scared to death” and Jessy gave her phone number to her. An election official yelled at Jessy not to talk to GOP observers or show them anything. She was ushered away from her work area. She claimed she was harassed and intimidated. When she offered to do other work, a State of Michigan official said, “I don’t need any of your help. Get out!” and then she threw her badge at Jessy.

Jacob testified, “I just wanted to serve the City of Detroit” and “I never expected this kind of treatment. It was really, really bad.” She stated, “They treated me like a criminal!”

The election advisor later claimed that he said to Jessy, “Why should we punish voters for a processor’s mistake?” What was this so-called “mistake”? The official explanation: Clerks had failed to click “save” when entering data on ballots into the computer. We interviewed other clerks who said this would have been very unlikely for thousands of ballots.

The obvious conclusion is that these ballots should have been rejected. The “failure to click save” explanation holds no water and the only other reasonable conclusion is that these were truly late arriving non-verified ballots after the deadline!

Why does this matter? Because if bad actors intend to commit fraud, they need to know what magic number to arrive at to turn an election to their favor. If they can stretch out election night on the pretense that due to COVID and an immense number of absentee ballots arriving, they have the time to “create” ballots and “backfill” names into the registration rolls to cover up their malfeasance. Again, Judge Kinney later ruled that the senior election advisor was a more credible witness than Jessy Jacob even though he was the one Jacob was accusing of ordering to violate proper election procedure. He could not by any stretch of logic be considered a neutral authority on this matter.

And so there you have it. What level of corruption or fraud is acceptable in America? Is it okay as long as it “doesn’t overturn an election”? How do we know if such wrong doing would or would not overturn the election without the equivalent of a crime scene investigation ie a full forensic audit? As seen by Jacob’s experience at the TCF Center in Detroit, ballots should only be counted if they are verified and legitimate. Anything else is……yes, there we go again, the 'fraud' word!

There was nothing to be gained for this elderly Indian immigrant woman to put herself on the chopping block- again. The only explanation is that we still have citizens in our society with such a strong moral compass, that they cannot keep silent in the face of wrongdoing. It has been said, that “when a man is penalized for honesty he learns to lie.” (Criss Jami). Do we want to create a society of liars? People afraid to tell the truth?

“Without courage there cannot be truth, and without truth there can be no other virtue.” (Walter Scott). Thank God for people like Jessy Jacob.

Look for the upcoming report here.

Rebecca Behrends, M.D. is a retired E.D. physician and is vice president of research for Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity at MC4EI.com.

Image: Screen shot from Michigan Citizens for Election Integrity