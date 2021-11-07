Going on the Offense

We are indeed in the most interesting of times -- times that call upon us, as freedom-loving Americans, to rise to our moment in history and to fight to save the freedoms and rights that were won for us across the years through the blood and treasure of our forefathers. On Thursday of this week, OSHA released its “rules” that will require approximately 84 million American workers to be vaccinated by January 4 of 2022. The enforcement of President Brandon’s executive order is harsh, with employees ultimately bearing untenable responsibility for their own testing and masking, and the threat of steep fines for businesses that choose to not comply or fail to comply. Many businesses have not pushed back and many, even prior to the OSHA rules, have been proactive and enthusiastic in mandating that their employees be vaccinated.

It is an obvious fact that America has a labor shortage and supply chain crisis of its own making, and that the current administration is hellbent on doubling down on the regulations and actions that have led to the current crisis. The heavy-handed pressure being placed upon free businesses to force vaccination compliance upon their workers will result only in increased labor shortages across the county and will further negatively affect the supply chain as more hard-working Americans, upon whom our economy relies, choose to exit the labor market. In short, it’s not looking very rosy on the horizon.

The survival of businesses in America relies upon the general goodwill of both their employees and customers. When goodwill is lost among employees, businesses can suffer greatly as employees begin to reassess their “commitment” to the “vision” of those for whom they toil. A reassessment of “commitment” could manifest itself in terms of dramatic losses in productivity (why would employees give any extra effort or time to companies that don’t care about the freedoms of their employees?), increased absenteeism (why would employees not start taking more time for sicknesses, whether real or imagined, that previously employees would have ‘powered’ through in pursuit of that raise, promotion, or performance rating?), and theft of materials and equipment, among other things. The loss of goodwill among customers can result in decreased demand for products and services that may lead companies to financial losses and layoffs or reductions in hours.

Either way, employees who choose not to fight now against federal and employer mandates may not only be forced to bear and suffer the immediate consequences of their choices in terms of loss of bodily sovereignty and dignity but may also suffer the secondary consequences of the loss of goodwill that could threaten the survivability of those businesses that employ them. Businesses, trained to always comply with the government, would be foolish to trust that the mandate is all that is necessary to return to normal, whatever “normal” now is. After a brutal year of lockdowns that decimated small and independent businesses throughout the land, especially in Blue states, it would not be unreasonable to assume that the current authoritarian regime does not really care so much about “workplace safety” but of “workplace submission.”

Workers and businesses are generally disposed to follow “rules” and “regulations” because of the assumption that they have been promulgated and implemented for our own “good.” But are they really good? Are rules that punish businesses with crippling and destructive fines for noncompliance with an overreaching Executive Order really “good”? Is pitting Americans against one another “good”? Is condemning dissenting Americans to destitution really “good”? Is punishment against Americans for their personal health choices “good”? Obviously not. Rather than spur confidence in workplace safety, the rules appear designed only to serve the dark purpose of fanning the flames of continued chaos that this administration has encouraged. The result would not be increased productivity, workplace safety, and a return to ‘normal’, but would instead result in increased labor shortages, increased skills shortages, and increased employee dissatisfaction.

Americans are in a high-stakes game of chicken. We the People, for whom and by whom the government exists, find ourselves facing off against an extreme set of lawless dictates and unconstitutional presidential overreach. Americans could be forgiven for incorrectly assuming that it’s just a shot, that compliance will lead to freedom, that resistance is futile, and that the loss of a job just is not worth the ‘inconvenience’ of the fight. But it is more than those incorrect assumptions -- once this hill is ceded, how long will it be until there is a mandate imposed upon schoolchildren to attend in-person learning, until the definition of “fully vaccinated” includes yearly (or more frequent) “boosters” to remain employed, until the next disease requires global vaccination before “normal” can return? The ultimate prize in this game of chicken is the precious and irreplaceable gift of liberty and freedom to our families and communities.

Americans must realize that the Biden administration is at war with them. The sooner this realization is made, the sooner a strategy can be planned, and the best strategy would be to deprive the other side of its supply lines. Americans must take note that the federal government is highly dependent upon America’s supply chains -- not only material supply chains, but the supply chains of obedience and traditional deference to rules and regulations. By disrupting and destroying the supply chains of obedience to the mandate, the administration would find itself isolated, weak, and lashing out for attention. Destroying the supply chains of obedience means not giving in to tyranny, realizing that the government cannot fine all businesses into bankruptcy, and reminding it that it serves at the pleasure the people.

Americans now must take the offensive position. Rather than watch their freedoms and rights be stripped away slowly, Americans should proactively oppose the mandates through mass civil disobedience. The mandate calls for a January 4 deadline, which is right after the holidays, perhaps so that mass firings do not destroy the holiday shopping season and are pushed into the new year. Seeing the end-goal of destruction and tyranny, the offensive position to take would be to initiate mass civil disobedience during and throughout the holiday season, including but not limited to boycotting or refusing to purchase from any businesses that have imposed mandates on their employees, by taking all leave over the holidays, by refusing to travel by plane and refusing to fly planes. Having disclosed the date of his offensive move should inform Americans that their timeline to mount a counteroffensive is now. Now is the time to make our voices heard loud and clear; now is the time to shut down the supply chains of obedience; now is the time to ensure that America rediscovers and reclaims its freedom this Christmas season.

If Americans care about the future of their freedoms and rights, there should be no limit on the peaceful methods of engaging in peaceful mass civil disobedience with the end goal of destroying the supply chains of obedience and liberating the land from tyranny. It only takes a minority to make a change. Freedom-loving Americans are at the point where the actions that we take this Christmas season, whether in the service of obedience or resistance to it, will shape our understanding of freedom and liberty going into the future. God bless us all -- every one.

Image: National Archives