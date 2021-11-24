Covid Vaccines Are a War on Children

The first battles in the Covid War on Children began with the lockdown, forcing kids into isolation, depriving them of education, smothering them with masks, strangling their innate joy and playfulness, and denying them contact with God-given images of human faces.

The tyrants won those first battles, vanquishing our kids. Children are committing suicides in numbers never before seen; their health has plummeted with terrifying rates of obesity and diabetes, their intellectual and social development is languishing, and they are suffering intensely.

Now with children sicker and weaker than ever before, and with parents desperate for a return to “normal,” the tyrants are moving in for the kill with vaccines. The Pop Culture Brigade unleashed Big Bird to tweet about the joys of the jab, promised kids super powers from the vaccines in a grotesque Pfizer ad, and invited a pop star to the White House to push “Let’s end this pandemic together” to kids.

The medical establishment enthusiastically joined the attack. The American Medical Association urged parents to “seize the opportunity to vaccinate younger kids against Covid-19,” warning them, “Now it is time for parents to act.” The American Academy of Pediatrics flogged the need for instant FDA approval, while its New York branch demanded vaccine mandates for kids to attend school, helpfully adding that “religious or philosophical exemptions should not be given.”

And, of course, the government struck hard with the ultimate power of coercion. California became the first state to mandate vaccines for kids ages 5 and older, denying kindergartners an education until they’re jabbed. New York, fresh from deploying Covid to kill 15,000 nursing home residents, pivoted to kids with a bribery campaign conceived in the pits of hell. Mayor de Blasio announced that jabbed kids are eligible for a $100 gift, which he cheerfully informed them “buys a whole lot of candy.” Sugar destroys the immune system and sets up kids for a lifetime of metabolic dysfunction, but who cares about that? The vaccines are for their health!

The tyrants have been consistent in their messaging onslaught from the beginning: healthy living and natural immunity play no part in overcoming Covid; only the divine gift of pharmaceutical experiments can confer redemption from the viral demon. Now the tyrants are salivating at the profits to be made by plunging lucrative gene modulators into children’s flesh. Already, Pfizer is boasting that it will make as much money from its Covid vaccine in 2021 than it made from all its products in 2020. And wait until 2022, when Fauci assures us that even babies and toddlers will be stabbed with the jab! The tyrants have decreed their right to colonize and exploit your children’s bodies, and your job as parents is to thank them, pay them, and submit.

In this face of this blitzkrieg of intimidation, coercion, and agitprop, how can parents protect their children? What weapons do parents have to fight back? As in any war, the way to win is through courage, unity, and knowledge of the enemy. So, I’ve provided some facts to fortify your information and share with others.

The vaccine is already proven to be dangerous. On November 12th, the CDC released the latest figures from the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). To date, children ages 12 to 17 have suffered 22,782 total adverse events, including 1,400 rated as serious, and 29 reported deaths. Among the deaths: a 17-year-old girl from Washington, a 12-year-old girl from South Carolina, a 13-year-old girl from Maryland, and a 17-year-old girl from Texas. 59 cases of life-threatening anaphylaxis were reported in this age group – with 96% attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine. 552 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) were reported, with all but 10 linked to Pfizer, and 131 cases of blood clotting disorders, with 100% linked to Pfizer.

Vaccine injuries in kids are being censored from the media and buried by the FDA. Maddie de Garay is a 13-year-old girl in Ohio whose mother signed her up for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine clinical trial. She is now catastrophically disabled and has been hospitalized three times in recent months. Yet Comcast refused to show an ad about Maddie, frustrating Maddie’s mother who hoped it would force those responsible to admit to Maddie’s injuries. You can see Maddie’s ad here. Mrs. de Garay documented Maddie’s medical records and submitted them to the CDC, FDA, and NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke without getting any meaningful response. Pfizer has categorized Maddie’s systemic injuries as “functional abdominal pain.”

Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Taiwan have stopped vaccinating younger groups because of reported heart damage and other injuries. (See here, here, and here.) All four countries report worrisome rates of myocarditis and pericarditis, which cause heart inflammation, in younger people injected with Covid vaccines. And in Germany, federal data shows that children aged 12 to 17 were far more likely to be damaged from Covid vaccines than from Covid. Children were hospitalized post-vaccine with myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Around the world, children are suffering from Covid vaccines.

Pfizer conducted NO long-term studies on their vaccine’s impact on kids – none, nada, zilch, zip. Pfizer admits in its application to the FDA that they will study the long-term effects on kids AFTER they receive authorization. Pfizer’s clinical trials consist of just two small studies of approximately 2,000 kids each. One group was followed for about two weeks after vaccination; the other for two months. That’s it. Two months! That’s the entire basis for injecting millions of kids with experimental vaccines that have unknown consequences for their genetic, reproductive, neurological, immunological, respiratory, and cardiovascular health. What on earth happens to our future if something goes wrong?

Fauci and the FDA admit they don’t know if the vaccines are safe for kids. “The real question that we have not yet answered is the safety data of an mRNA vaccine in young people vis-a-vis myocarditis,” Fauci told Reuters in October. And Dr. Eric Rubin, a voting member of the FDA panel that endorsed the vaccine and editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine, casually noted, “We’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it. That’s just the way it goes.” In other words, what’s important to these “experts” isn’t protecting your kids. It’s protecting the vaccine, with your kids as the unfortunate guinea pigs.

Children’s risk of Covid death or serious illness remains extremely low. Large studies in Britain confirm that children’s risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid is negligible. 25 children out of 12 million kids in Britain died of Covid, and most of them had severe co-morbidities. Furthermore, children are not significant drivers of infection, and pose almost no risk to adults. They do not get frequently infected, and if they do, they typically have mild symptoms.

Prominent doctors have formed The Unity Project to help partents and groups fight vaccine mandates for children.

The tyrants who want your children’s bodies are relentless. They’ve orchestrated the battlefield so that you’re mandated to permanently alter your children’s biology with unknown substances for protection against a disease for which they’re not at risk. In times of chaos and despair, return to the time-tested basics. The best way to shield your kids is by bolstering their God-given immune system with healthy whole foods, sunshine, joyful play and exercise, sleep, and family time for gratitude. The war will be won by parents who protect their kids.