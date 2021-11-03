Democrat Voters are Among the Most Gullible People on Earth

The primary reason the United States finds itself in its current predicament is the vast number of credulous and mis-educated Americans who, over the past two decades, have blindly pledged their undying allegiance to the current iteration of Democrat party. They do so because they have been willingly duped into believing that the political opposition, conservatives and Republicans, are the personification of evil who are hellbent on transforming the nation into a dystopian nightmare.

The philosophical underpinnings of the Democrat party or the falsehoods its elected members regurgitate are immaterial to their voters, as long as this dire threat, as personified by Donald Trump in 2020, is vanquished by any and all means possible, including unconstrained voter fraud and manipulation.

It was this mindset that foisted upon the nation a senescent Joe Biden in the White House and left-wing ideologues in Congress.

The landscape of America today is littered with innumerable crises that, taken together, have the potential to permanently marginalize and transform the country. Nearly all the current fiascos are deliberately and openly being fomented by the American left and its wholly owned subsidiary the Democrat party, secure in the knowledge that once the nation is permanently set on the track of a one-party fascist oligarchy there is no turning back.

Yes, a fascist oligarchy. While mindlessly voting for Democrat candidates, the bulk of these easily exploitable voters do not comprehend that the philosophical underpinning of the American left, and thus the Democrat party, is a proprietary strain of fascism with its roots in Marxism.

Fascism is socialism/Marxism with a veneer of capitalism. Whereas pure communism advocates the abolishment of all market relations outright, fascism leaves the appearance of market relations while planning all economic activities with favored state-sanctioned unions and corporations. Whereas communism essentially abolishes money and prices, fascism controls the monetary system and for all intents and purposes sets prices and wages politically.

Under fascism, the state, through official agencies, controls all aspects of manufacturing, commerce, finance, and agriculture, even though ownership remains in private hands. For all practical purposes, near-universal government licensing exists, as essentially no economic activity can be undertaken without de facto government permission. Levels of consumption are dictated by the state, and “excess” income and wealth must be surrendered as taxes.

The concept of a corporate state has been a staple of the American left since Franklin Roosevelt, an early admirer of fascism. It was FDR that initiated the National Labor Relations Board to make the federal government the final arbiter in labor issues. The National Recovery Act governed all aspects of manufacturing and commerce and the Agricultural Adjustment Act introduced central planning to agriculture.

Beginning in the 1960’s, the American left took as their foundational tenet rampant anti-Americanism. However, as the economic seeds of fascism were already planted and generally accepted by a sizable segment of the populace, it was a short leap, therefore, to become proponents of the economic precepts of one of Marxism’s closest cousins.

Barack Obama, marinated in this stew since his childhood, is chiefly responsible for a hybrid of fascism evolving into the dominant philosophy of the Democrat party. During his two terms as president, he was successful in advancing the tenets of this distinctive American political movement by adding one important ingredient. Obama orchestrated the confluence of the economic tenets of fascism and the narcissistic anti-Americanism of the 1960’s with the race-based philosophies and tactics the Nazis used in their rise to power in the 1920’s and early 1930’s.

Among the tactics promoted by Obama in common with the Nazis are:

An obsession with race. The Nazis maliciously and falsely claimed that the supposed inferiority of various racial groups throughout Europe was responsible for all the theoretical ills of society. In the United States, the left blames non-existent “systemic racism” by the White population for American society’s theoretical ills. “Identity politics” or the promulgation of grievance-riddled polices by government favored groups against unfavored groups in order to destabilize society. Hitler fomented anger at Jews in Germany and in America the left isolates white, heterosexual Christians. “Wokeism” or “cancel culture.” The Nazis staged book burnings and incessant public and media intimidation to shut down any person, publication or institution that did not align with accepted ideology. In America the left uses incessant social and mainstream media intimidation to do the same. The Nazis manipulated a willingly allied German mainstream media to relentlessly regurgitate outright lies, fabrications and propaganda in order to indoctrinate and deceive the populace. The American Left currently manipulates a willingly allied American mainstream media to do the same. Per Nazi dogma: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. …[as] the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.” Both the Nazis and the Democrats established a financially beneficial rapport with the corporate class. In Germany it was the industrialists and in America Wall Street and Silicon Valley billionaires. Both authoritarian parties did so by promising the corporate class they would be left alone and given near monopoly status if they mindlessly and generously supported the Party. The Nazis mobilized the Brown Shirts to provoke street riots, property damage and gratuitous violence in order to intimidate the populace and marginalize the opposition. Their American counterparts have done the same with Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Both the Nazis and the American left fabricated or grossly exaggerated events, such as the Reichstag fire in 1933 or January 6, 2021, in order to turn the citizenry against their political opposition and justify an expansion of their political and police power.

Among the contemporary end-products of these Nazi-originated tactics is the political persecution and jailing without trial the January 6th defendants charged with simple misdemeanors and the ongoing premeditated abuse of government mandates to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic. Both tactics are aimed at browbeating the citizenry into meekly accepting a quasi-police state.

In the furtherance of fascist economic policy of centralized planning and control with a veneer of capitalism, the American left and the Democrat party have become closely aligned with and supported by favored unions and major corporations in pharmaceuticals, banking, finance, social media, health care and the media/entertainment complex. All the while undermining new business creation and destroying existing small businesses as well as major corporations not in lockstep with the regime.

The purpose of “Build Back Better Act” currently winding its way through Congress is to expand control of people’s lives by reshaping and permanently putting control of all aspects of the economy in the hands of politicians and bureaucrats.

Despite decades of unprecedented prosperity and access to information, far too many Democrat voters are among the most gullible people on earth. By mindlessly voting for the Democrats, these same fools are complicit in denigrating the nation’s founding, denying its accomplishments, and degrading the future for their progeny, all the while incomprehensibly ignoring and downplaying how their own world-leading standard of living came to be.

With so many not knowing who or what they are voting for, it is little wonder that the United States faces so many crises today.

Photo credit: Biden speaks after the G20 summit (edited by Andrea Widburg in befunky). YouTube screen grab.