The Traits of the Authoritarians Among Us

The perpetually irascible Samuel Goldwyn, a founder of the American motion picture industry, once said “I am willing to admit I may not always be right, but I am never wrong.” While Goldwyn said this tongue-in-cheek, the quote is an accurate portrayal of one of the primary and most obvious character traits of those with authoritarian mindsets.

Those that have a predilection towards authoritarianism invariably have a deep-seated conviction of infallibility combined with attendant hubris and pathological lying. Traits that are ever present in those that can justify any devious or unethical means to achieve their goal.

There are two irrefutable and intertwined realities of authoritarianism that the citizens of any democratic nation must recognize and understand. First, any political party that espouses ever greater power for the central government, socialist-centric economic policies and continual erosion of individual freedom is an existential threat to the nation. Second, the leaders of these political parties and their disciples will lie incessantly and under no circumstances will they alter their policies or tactics, as they can never be wrong in their pursuit of unbridled political power.

Perhaps nothing better defines this mindset of infallibility and pathological lying than the deliberate mismanagement of the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic. Since March of 2020 the governing/professional class and its accomplices in the medical establishment have regurgitated innumerable falsehoods and have been responsible for a variety of catastrophic mistakes. Not only has there been no acknowledgement that errors were made but they were compounded by abject refusals to change course.

Among the myriad overt lies and exaggerations the American people were subjected to are the following.

1. Covid-19 is ten times deadlier for the entirety of the American population than seasonal influenza and millions could die. The reality is for 90+% of the population Covid-19 is only marginally more dangerous than seasonal flu. To further panic the public, the fatalities attributed to Covid-19 were deliberately exaggerated by a factor of 10 to 1.

2. In order to get the American people to acquiesce to an unprecedented and unnecessary quarantining of the healthy, the citizenry was assured that a two-week shutdown would slow down the virus and defeat it. In numerous places in the country, they are in week 78.

3. Joe Biden declared that if a person is vaccinated, they will not be infected or die with the virus. Currently the majority of those being infected and dying of Covid-19 are vaccinated.

4. Immunity generated by the vaccine is far better than natural immunity from having previously contracted the virus. In fact, natural immunity provides 13x more immunity to Covid-19 than the vaccines.

The American people were first told that wearing masks for Covid-19 was unnecessary as they were ineffective. Then the political/medical establishment mandated masks despite the fact that they knew they were ineffective. Mask mandates still proliferate throughout the country even after nearly two-thirds of Americans have been vaccinated and untold millions have immunity emanating from prior Covid-19 infections.

Determined to vaccinate the nation with experimental vaccines, the political/medical establishment refused to recommend or authorize alternative treatments to prevent and treat Covid-19, such as ivermectin, fluvoxamine, famotidine/celecoxib and various anti-inflammatory steroids, all of which have been highly effective here and in other countries.

Instead experimental vaccines that do not prevent Covid-19 and have numerous serious side-effects are being mandated. Despite the failure of the vaccines, the political/medical establishment still refuses to recommend or authorize alternative treatments insisting instead on dangerous booster shots. How many have died or suffered unnecessarily due to this inbred intransigence?

The examples of compulsive certitude, arrogance and pathological lying do not stop with the political manipulation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joe Biden, a life-long pathological liar, will never acknowledge that his Afghanistan withdrawal was an unmitigated disaster because he sincerely believes that it was not, as he achieved his goal of getting out of Afghanistan. Biden and the Democrats are unconcerned about the cratering economy brought about by unbridled government spending, money creation and inflation, as they believe it is an inconvenient by-product of their unerring vison of a quasi-socialist economy.

Whether it is economic chaos or bedlam at the southern border or the societal unrest due to their attempt to transform the nation into a socialist oligarchy, the denizens of the governing class accept no responsibly, as they are infallible and their motives pure. Any policy failure is the fault of the political opposition and those citizens that support them. Therefore, it is wholly within bounds to lie about, censor, marginalize and unleash the police power of the state against these deplorables.

In a supposedly well-educated and overwhelmingly affluent society, why are so many native-born Americans so easily manipulated by politicians, educators and corporatists whose undisguised character traits and objectives are so obviously authoritarian?

Within this increasingly secular society that is rapidly turning its back on God and Judeo-Christian teachings about humility and respect for life far too many have become de facto co-conspirators, as they have adopted and freely exhibit in their personal lives the character traits of the autocratic elites and, thus, are incapable of understanding the threat to the future of the country.

Representative democracies are fragile things; they depend upon a citizenry that votes, is informed about civic and political issues, holds elected officials accountable and does not with forethought subordinate the well-being of the country to their personal interests and agendas.

Due the character and disposition of the current governing/professional class, combined with a likeminded and sizeable segment of the populace, the future of the nation as presently constituted is in grave danger. Those with authoritarian mindsets whose hallmark is self-declared infallibility, hubris and pathological lying are so confident of their hold on American society that they do not attempt to hide these traits.

There is still a majority of the population that believes in America’s traditions and ideals. Yet, despite their openly revealing their mindset and objectives, many do not know who the authoritarians are and what motivates them. Time is running out to do so and then act to evict these wannabe autocrats from the halls of power or a national divorce will become necessary and inevitable.

Photo credit: Pixabay / Pixabay License