The DOJ Targets Domestic Terrorists -- AKA Angry Americans

Merrick Garland is taking political weaponization of the DoJ to a whole new level. It started with the National Association of School Boards (NASB) asking the DoJ for protection against protesting parents. You know, those parents who have objections to making gender fluid racists out of their children. They should know that what schools choose to teach their kids is none of their business -- just ask Terry McAuliffe. Luckily, the NASB’s union backers have been paying for influence for many years. Now they’re cashing in their chits for a little consideration. The NASB has asked that the DoJ treat misbehaving parents as domestic terrorists, with the full capabilities of the Patriot Act brought to bear. I can just image how that conversation went.

NASB: Angry parents are making us feel threatened. We think they fit the DoJ’s new criteria for domestic terrorism. Can you do anything to protect our delicate sensibilities?

Merrick Garland: How about I have the FBI run interference for you? That’s right in their wheelhouse.

NASB: That would be perfect. Can you really do that without that thing Bill Barr was talking about -- a predicate?

Merrick Garland: Easy. I’ve already got Kevin Clinesmith drawing up the warrants. Now is there anything else I can do for you? Would you like to see the parents’ tax returns? I can have an IRS associate help you with that if you’d like.

And just like that, the totally nonpartisan DoJ is on the case. In fact, it worked out so well that now the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) has contacted the DoJ as well. It seems that they are feeling a bit threatened by citizens because of the COVID protocols they’ve recommended. Apparently, people don’t like being forced to take an experimental medical treatment to go to a restaurant, travel, or hold down a job. Folks are also somewhat peeved about being prevented from holding the hand of a dying loved one because of social distancing requirements. Such sentimentality is silly -- that’s what Zoom is for.

Regardless of what’s causing the pushback, we’ve got a lot of wannabe tyrants feeling threatened these days. It’s almost as if we’re seeing an epidemic of domestic terrorism. My god, some of them are even carrying signs saying that they disagree with government officials. Don’t they understand that they’re inciting insurrection? They’re even chanting, “Let’s go Brandon.”

But here’s the thing: Just because a person feels threatened, doesn’t mean they are threatened. Reality trumps the delusions of whimpering frightened snowflakes every time. Your feelings are not grounds to cancel my rights. No American has a right to feel safe. They have a right to be safe -- especially from unwarranted government intrusion. What the DoJ is doing, is most definitely “unwarranted government intrusion.” I also have the right to protest the decisions that government officials make. In fact, that is precisely the purpose of the 1st Amendment. They work for us. We have a right to let them know when their work is substandard -- and believe me, they should all be on probation by now.

But if feelings are the new standard, I’ve got a few things I’d like Merrick Garland to know:

I feel threatened when I read about the knock-out game in the newspaper.

I feel threatened when I see rioters blocking streets that I travel on.

I feel threatened when government buses drop off unvetted aliens in my neighborhood in the middle of the night.

I feel threatened when black-clad thugs wearing masks walk the streets and beat citizens with impunity.

I feel threatened when rampaging mobs loot and burn businesses in my neighborhood.

I feel threatened when the FBI knocks on my door to ask if I’ve attended a protest recently.

But I don’t need the DoJ to protect my feelings, because I’m not a snowflake. I need it to protect my person and my property from real threats. If Merrick Garland hasn’t noticed, there were “mostly peaceful” protesters that murdered people and burned down our cities last summer -- and none of it was done at a school board meeting by angry parents. But no MAGA hats were seen, so those dissatisfied youth don’t fit the profile of “domestic terrorist.”

Now the left is behaving like a bunch of crybabies running to momma. What does that tell us about them? They’re losing, and they know it. They’ve lost the debate, and now they’re resorting to oppression. That’s why what they’re doing feels a bit like a “Hail Mary” pass. It’s called a “Hail Mary” because the quarterback throws the ball long, and then prays that something good happens. It usually doesn’t (it works 8% of the time). It’s the last desperate tactic available to a losing team. I’m guessing the odds of the DoJ making this work are somewhere south of what an NFL quarterback can achieve. Neither Garland nor Biden are Tom Brady. Nope… oppression of their fellow citizens is about their last option, and patriotic Americans do not respond well to oppression.

But if that’s all they’ve got left, they’re going to give it a try. Just like that, the DoJ is now in the snowflake protection business. Given what we’ve witnessed recently, the DoJ is probably more suited to that mission than things like:

Organized crime investigation

Counterterrorism

Counterespionage

I just have one comment for the leftists: If you want to fight patriotic Americans for the soul of America, don’t pin your hopes on an army of snowflakes.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (afnn.us). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: DoJ