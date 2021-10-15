Joe Biden’s Misplaced Anger At Unvaccinated Americans

Joe Biden is losing his patience with us. He’s a caring dictator and would never force us to do anything he didn’t believe was in our best interest. So, when millions of Americans refuse his benevolence, well, that ticks him off a little. He’s promised that soon he’s going to be really mad and we had better watch out. “I don’t quite get this,” quoth he. He’s offering us salvation but we choose not to accept it. How could we be so stupid and ungrateful?

It’s a little disconcerting to think that the equivalent of a spoiled, angry, and somewhat addled teenager, is ostensibly running what is still the most powerful country in the world despite his best efforts to diminish it. The “president” apparently sees Americans as adversaries to be bent to his will. Only when all citizens are cowed into following his every whim, will things be well in the United States of Biden.

So, what is Joe so angry about?

He’s a little peeved about the pesky climate and its nasty habit of being variable. Much like fellow traveler Greta Thunberg, he wants the United States to pay a stipend to the rest of the world as punishment for our success. It would be nice if Joe. Greta, and their comrades could decide which way they want the climate to go in their perfect world before they start taxing Americans to death.

Yesterday they wanted it hotter and today they want it cooler. They tell us climate change is an existential threat but if there has ever been anything consistent about the climate, it would be its inconsistency. We had better find a way to make the world tepid and keep it that way before they drive the US economy off a cliff.

What Joe’s most angry about, however, is the COVID vaccine. He believes that the vaccine has become politicized and, because the White House is demanding that every last man, woman, and child get vaccinated (except the millions of illegal aliens who are pouring across the border), you pretty much have to agree with him. Since he doesn’t “quite get this,” it behooves us to try and explain.

The vaccine was rushed out of the laboratory in record time. It was only through an “emergency use authorization” that it was made available to millions of Americans. It is a new kind of vaccine that has not been thoroughly evaluated for possibly harmful side effects.

The President said recently of the unvaccinated, “The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”

This speech has given new meaning to the phrase “bully pulpit,” but as Ronald Reagan once said of the left, “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

Let’s start with FDA approval.

The average FDA approval time for any new drug is 12 years. The roughly 1.5 year approval time for covid vaccines got it done ten and a half years early. Also, only one in five new drugs get approved for human use. Fast and efficient is nice but, in this case, it’s hard to believe that political pressure wasn’t brought to bear. So, we can toss out FDA approval.

The President also said, “Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free.”

Let’s now take a brief look at the safe and effective part of the equation. A recent study by the UK Health Security Agency, produced these results for weeks 35-38 of 2021 or August 30-September 26th as reported by Europe Reloaded:

Confirmed cases among all unvaccinated adults over the age of 18 between August 30th and September 26th equate to 75,925. Whilst confirmed cases among all adults who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine equate to 313,292. Therefore unvaccinated adults account for just 18% of cases in September, whilst vaccinated adults account for 74% of cases in September.

Also, “the unvaccinated account for just 22% of Covid-19 deaths during September 2021, whilst the vaccinated account for a disastrous 78%.”

You would expect the numbers to be somewhat slanted in a country such as England that has a ninety percent vaccination rate, but these numbers are off the chart for a vaccine that, until very recently, was touted as almost one hundred percent effective.

It’s also interesting to note that deaths from COVID in the United States in 2021 recently surpassed the number of deaths in 2020. When you consider that the base population of those who haven’t already been infected and recovered is roughly 115 million fewer than in 2020, this means that 2021, with over 200 million people vaccinated, has proportionately been a much deadlier year than 2020. So much for efficacy. Let’s move on to safety.

Also, from the same U.K. study as reported in Europe Reloaded:

This shows that the number of deaths between June 19th 2021 and September 17th 2021 among teens aged 15 and over were 47% higher than the number of deaths in this age group during the same period in 2020, and the increase in deaths began at precisely the same time teens started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and also correlated with the huge increase in calls requesting an ambulance due to cardiac arrest.

The same post explains that

It is now known that younger adults, teenagers, and children (especially males) are much more likely to suffer myocarditis due to the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 injections. Both jabs have had warnings added to the safety labels by the UK Medicine Regulator due to a suspicion they are causing myocarditis and pericarditis in younger adults, mainly men, after they have had the second dose.

There is much more information available at the link about the lack of both safety and efficacy but this overview might help with some of Joe’s confusion. Those people in the high-risk age category may be well served by the vaccine but, for the vast majority, it seems like a plausible alternative to take your chances with the disease rather than with the cure.

It’s a gamble either way but, especially for those under age twenty-five (with no co-morbidities) who have virtually no chance of succumbing to COVID, it seems like a no-brainer to take your chances with the disease. Had we gone that route from the start we would already have herd immunity and we could have avoided all the unconstitutional government mandates that have devastated the middle class and further divided the country. But maybe wreaking havoc on the country was the plan all along.

Cloward and Piven would be proud.

Image: Joe Biden, the angry president (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

