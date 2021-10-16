Has Gutfeld saved late night television comedy?

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, actor Alec Baldwin offered an interesting revelation.

He claimed he often runs into people in New York City who are overwhelmed with emotion, who hug and thank him for what ‘he's doing with Trump.’

He also claimed that others who see him and alert their companions with an aggressive nudge as they mutter furiously – “look at that f---ing scumbag communist mother f---r.” Baldwin said he felt the hate emanating from them.

Predictably, Baldwin went on to expound that they are supporters of President Trump, and the sole reason they love the President is that he is a racist and they're racists too.

Through his artless piece of invention, Baldwin was depicting himself as a fearless crusader taking on the oppressor-in-chief, President Trump. For this self-sacrificing endeavor the persecuted masses prostrate before him with gratitude.

The big question remains, how was Alec Baldwin actually taking on President Trump?

Is he a politician? No!

Is he an activist? No!

Is he a news anchor or contributor on CNN or MSNBC? No!

Is he a lobbyist in Washington? No

Does he write for the New York Times or Washington Post? No!

So what on earth is he doing?

He is an actor who performed a caricature of President Trump mouthing scripted lines on Saturday Night Live.

That’s right, it’s a comedy show.

Why would people be overcome by emotions and thank him for comedy?

Why would another groups be infuriated with him for humor?

With his vacuous fabrication, Baldwin unintentionally affirmed the open secret about the motives of the mainstream television comedy. The goal no longer is to bring laughs, but rather to push the agenda of the far left. To attack, insult and caricature those whom they hate or disagree with. They also think they are serving the public.

It was ironic that Baldwin branded those who disliked him as hateful since irrepressible rage and hatred are the sole motivations behind his uncouth caricature of President Trump on SNL.

If humor were the objective, SNL would have continued with Darrel Hammond’s hilarious impression of Trump.

It has to be remembered that after Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election in 2016, SNL had Kate McKinnon as Clinton, doing a mournful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” It was almost as if a national tragedy of epic proportions had occurred, which forbade comedy.

So how did we get here?

We go back to far-left community activist and political theorist Saul Alinsky and his Rules for Radicals, a user manual for the radical modern left.

In the fifth of the thirteen rules, Alinsky states the following:

Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.

This rule perfectly elucidates the objective of contemporary American comedy. They are far-left PACs masquerading as comedians.

Until Greg Gutfeld came along, every television comedy show including, SNL, the late-night shows an sitcoms followed Alinsky’s fifth rule most assiduously.

When they are called out for going too far they quote George Carlin regarding the duty of the comedian to find where the line is drawn and cross it deliberately. They also will claim to be speaking “truth to power.”

If nothing works they respond with ‘Stop fact-checking or analyzing comedy’ or ‘If you can’t take the heat don’t enter the kitchen’

Surprisingly some of the attacks stick, especially in the minds of casual consumers of news.

For instance, 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin did not say 'I can see Russia from my house' that line originated from SNL with Tina Fey as Palin. Yet many still attribute that remark to Palin.

This was “mission accomplished” for them, they probably see it as their Watergate.

Alinsky would have been immensely proud of his disciples who probably surpassed his expectations.

It began with the likes of Letterman who would occasionally display viciousness against his ideological opponents, and now we have the Daily Show, Colbert, and Kimmel who rarely display civility towards their ideological opponents.

Jay Leno was the last TV comedian who was an equal opportunity offender from whom entertainment was the goal.

How do they get away with this?

It helps that those greenlighting these shows are also liberals, so are the writers, directors, and producers. Their target audience too are liberals wanting their biases to be confirmed.

In their minds, this is a self-sustaining model, a TV show made by liberals and for liberals.

These are lackeys who meekly follow the groupthink that is decided by the powerful in Washington. Anybody who challenges this gets attacked under the guise of comedy.

They managed to keep their heads above the water by being vicious when President Trump was in the White House.

What do we have right now?

The current occupant of the White House is probably senile and certainly incompetent. He seeks permission from his handlers to answer questions from the press. He frequently forget the names of his colleagues and government organizations. He is attempting to mandate vaccines and criminalize dissent.

Copious material for satire.

How do the ‘comedians’ react?

They perform cringe-inducing musical numbers promoting vaccines and recycle stale jokes about President Trump.

For comedy to be effective, it has to be unpredictable, these days you can watch any piece of news and easily guess how it will be dealt with by TV ‘comedians’.

They know they have a monopoly since comedians who lean to the right would never be allowed to have a show on any of any of the mainstream channels.

Hence the mediocre unfunniness continues.

Since Fox News is the only mainstream channel on TV that presents a challenge to the status quo, the question was not if but when they would make an entry into the comedy market.

The seeds for ‘right-wing’ comedy were sown by President Trump during his MAGA rallies where he hilariously mocked the left for their preposterousness. The legendary Rush Limbaugh brilliantly used humour most effectively to expose the left and their hypocrisies. Unsurprisingly there was a total lack of humour or tolerance from the left when they were the targets of jokes.

Hence Gutfeld! entered the race

Greg Gutfeld, despite being immensely talented and funny, may not have to work too hard because the left has ensured him with a daily supply of ridiculousness. He doesn’t even need writers, he just has to read out the news.

Predictably Gutfeld! conquered.

‘Gutfeld!’ debuted in April with 1.69 Million Viewers, winning that time slot over Cable News Rivals and most late night shows except Colbert’s “Late Show”.

By August “Gutfeld!” finally beat every other late-night show — including Colbert in total viewership and the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

This is no surprise.

Gutfeld is performing a revolutionary act by speaking the truth in times of universal deceit that George Orwell had described in 1984.

For this bravery, Gutfeld will be conferred with myriad disparaging epithets.

But it will not matter, Gutfeld has offered something bold and fresh and in the process American comedy has survived, albeit barely.

