Follow the Science – Except When it comes to Natural Immunity

Viruses and other infectious organisms have been around since long before humans walked the planet. While many microorganisms are helpful and necessary for human survival and function, others bring disease and death. Immunity is what prevents humans from being wiped out by a particularly virulent bug.

The CDC defines immunity as “protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected.”

How does one achieve immunity? As the CDC explains, there are two ways.

Natural immunity is acquired from exposure to the disease organism through infection with the actual disease. Vaccine-induced immunity is acquired through the introduction of a killed or weakened form of the disease organism through vaccination.

Vaccines have not been around forever, the first one being the smallpox vaccine invented in 1796. Since then, we have had many other vaccines including measles, mumps, hepatitis, and shingles. Yet we haven’t had efficacious vaccines for respiratory viruses, with the flu vaccine providing only about 50 percent effectiveness, depending on the season.

Without natural immunity, many past viral illnesses, hundreds or thousands of years ago, would have been extinction events, except for the fact that those who were infected and survived now had immunity to that particular virus and perhaps similar future viruses. Such immunity might be passed along to children as well via the placenta or through nursing.

Yet today, any discussion of natural immunity is dismissed as some QAnon conspiracy theory, earning one derision or censorship from the same people or organizations who urge us to “follow the science,” but only their science. Why are we only to follow state-approved science and ignore any science that doesn’t fit the government narrative?

In Orwellian fashion, the only approved form of immunity is now vaccine induced, with no regard for natural immunity. History and science have been rewritten to further a political narrative, rather than following the science and treating COVID like previous viral pandemics, with resulting social and economic hardship around the world.

Unfortunately, I must add the standard and necessary disclaimer that I am not anti-vaccine, having been personally vaccinated in 2020. Nor am I offering medical advice. Instead, I’ll emphasize that the current vaccines reportedly reduce the risk of severe COVID illness – hospitalization and death – and for those at highest risk, make good sense, in conjunction with consultation with one’s own physician. Sorry, but this is a necessary paragraph.

When Dr Anthony Fauci, a deity to the left and big media, was recently asked about natural immunity by CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta, he was suddenly at a loss for words, unlike when he is holding court with drooling journalists from MSNBC or Vanity Fair.

When questioned about natural immunity, Saint Anthony replied, “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that.” The all-knowing COVID guru answered the question with another question, “What’s the durability compared to the durability of a vaccine?”

Before offering a scientific answer, let’s try common sense. What is the durability of the current COVID vaccines? If the durability were long term, meaning years or a lifetime, then boosters would not be needed, and certainly not a 6 months after the original dose. But that is exactly what we have now.

Several weeks ago, the FDA authorized a booster vaccination for those at higher risk, 6 months after completing the original vaccination series. This means that the FDA has determined that vaccination immunity wanes after 6 months; otherwise why would there be need of a booster? Is this puzzling for Dr Fauci?

Since Dr Fauci seems perplexed by the concept of natural immunity, what if instead we ask some other scientists, perhaps those who actually work on vaccines at a prominent vaccine maker like Pfizer. James O’Keefe of Project Veritas did just that in a recently released undercover video.

One Pfizer scientist said,

When somebody is naturally immune -- like they got COVID -- they probably have more antibodies against the virus…. When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…. So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination.

A conversation with another Pfizer scientist went like this,

Veritas Journalist: “So, I am well-protected [with antibodies]?” Chris Croce, Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist: “Yeah. Veritas Journalist: “Like as much as the vaccine?” Croce: “Probably more.” Veritas Journalist: “How so? Like, how much more?” Croce: “You're protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.”

A third Pfizer scientist told Project Veritas,

We're bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like -- be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public.’” If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.

These three scientists make it clear that natural immunity is at least as good, and more likely far better than vaccine immunity. That doesn’t make vaccines bad, it just points out their limits. Solar and wind energy are good, too, but won’t power the world. We need to be honest about the limits of our technologies.

Data from Israel buttresses natural immunity over vaccine immunity as they found that “fully vaccinated” individuals are 27 times more likely to become COVID-infected and symptomatic, and seven times more likely to be hospitalized compared to those unvaccinated but with natural immunity.

Another way to look at this is to see whether it is the vaccinated or unvaccinated getting sick currently. Listen to an Australian health minister who announced at a recent press conference, that 95 percent of the COVID patients in Victoria hospitals are vaccinated. Specifically, 356 people out of 375 patients are vaccinated, yet 81 people are still in intensive care with 61 on a ventilator. It’s no better in the UK where 80 percent of those dying of COVID have been vaccinated.

Obviously, vaccine immunity has short durability otherwise the vaccinated would not be getting hospitalized, going to the ICU, or dying, as they are purported to do. We don’t know the converse, how many have been kept out of the hospital by the vaccine, but to claim that vaccines are the only or best pathway to immunity, as some healthcare organizations do, is not following the science.

How long does natural immunity last? A recently published scientific paper from China showed that antibodies can last for more than a year post COVID infection. As that’s how long COVID has been with us, one year is all that can be measured, and antibodies and humoral immunity may last far longer.

Another study, published in Nature, demonstrated that T-cell immunity in patients recovering from 2003 SARS (similar to our current SARS-CoV-2 infection) was still robust 17 years post-infection. This study was performed 17 years after the 2003 SARS outbreak, meaning that immunity showed no signs of waning thus far and could potentially last a lifetime.



The bottom line is that natural immunity is real and long lasting, yet is dismissed by the medical establishment and those in the ruling classes, in favor of mandatory vaccinations which have been shown to provide only temporary immunity. Is this following the science? Is this the best way forward to return life to normal after a year and a half of this COVID dystopian nightmare?

Or is it following Big Pharma and the money? COVID vaccines created 9 new billionaires. Merck’s new COVID treatment Molnupiravir costs $18 to produce but will be sold to the federal government for $712, a 40-fold markup. Any acknowledgement of natural immunity might cut into Big Pharma’s profits and throw water on the endless rules and diktats we live under.

The Brits summed it up nicely in the British Medical Journal, asking the question not allowed to be asked here in the US, “Vaccinating people who have had covid-19: why doesn’t natural immunity count in the US?” Good question.



Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a fully vaccinated physician and writer who also has natural immunity to COVID.