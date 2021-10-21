Corporations Pull Out the Long Knives for Their Employees

By now, it has become painfully clear that many big businesses no longer side with employees or customers and have eagerly embraced the left's ideas. They are now active and willing participants in the destruction of America.

This is easily seen by the fact that many big businesses, eagerly and without reservation, have embraced the federal vaccine mandate despite no actual published rules having been put in place. All it took to achieve vast compliance was the president yelling at the unvaccinated and telling America that his patience was wearing thin. (He was promptly, thereafter, escorted away for milk and cookies.) The mere threat was enough to cause some of the largest businesses in the country to abandon the rights of their employees and institute arbitrary deadlines for vaccination — those unwilling to adjust to the new reality of their employers deciding their medical choices were faced with the threat of firing, full speed ahead, "my body my choice" be damned. Nothing says American freedom and grit like corporations and businesses giving into the Executive Office's whims and distractions without so much as a whimper — an unconditional surrender, and without even seeing any published implementation guidance on the mandate.

It is obvious that it was coming. It was in the smoky air, blowing across America from the burned out ruins of our inner cities. Corporations and big businesses freely gave their tithes and offerings and performed their black-boxed acts of self-flagellation and contrition to the "mostly peaceful" organizations that spent the "summer of love" looting and pillaging America for its own good. It hurt them more than it did us, they tell us, but that's just the thing about it: sometimes "love" means doing the hard thing, like burning police stations or looting businesses. Knowing that their penance could never satiate the guilt of their sins of living in a capitalist society, and there being no mediator to redeem them of their guilt, corporations sought indulgences by moving their All-Star game and taking bold stances against states that merely wanted trustworthy elections. But it wasn't enough.

Putting their religious practices aside and returning to their embrace of mandates, one can see how far the corporations have fallen, how deep their depravity has become. It seems that, although prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, true religious discrimination is in full bloom in America's big businesses. It is springtime, and the wind is at their back; now is the time to throw caution into that wind and conduct some good old-fashioned inquisitions. The choice was clear: approve or deny the religious exemptions, but always find a way that no "reasonable" accommodation can be made. If the doubter relents and gets vaccinated in the face of utter destitution, his belief must not have been sincere, and the corporation was correct to have denied him accommodation. If the doubter does not relent, then it's probably just as well, as the corporation could use the trimmed staffing cost anyway, and besides, who would want to work with a prude who would choose religion, bodily autonomy, and freedom of conscience over the brilliance of the scientific consensus (minus, of course, any dissent)?

It's amazing, the way religious accommodation is so easily denied by our government and our corporations. Religion is seen as unreasonable, un-accommodatable. Who would want to accommodate something with which the majority of Americans still identify? Preposterous. It's really a very reasonable unreasonableness if you think about it. So far, corporations, schools, and hospitals have been unable to reasonably accommodate many thousands of workers based upon sincerely held religious beliefs. Our corporations seem to be making religious accommodation against a mandate something unattainable and something that is easily dismissed as "not sincerely held," and these actions are hardly even questioned by the general public or the politicians. Yet it is equally amazing to see the ways that other accommodations are not so unreasonable, not so unable to be accommodated.

One quick example would be that of transgenderism. Does anyone in America believe that Bob, from accounting, would face an inquisition before being granted access to the ladies' powder room if he showed up in a dress on Monday and claimed his sincerely held belief that he is really a woman? Would Bob be required to write up his beliefs; the length of time he has held such beliefs; and whether his friends, likewise, also adhere to and participate in his beliefs? Would Bob, after detailing his beliefs, have his request package sent up through the human resources office, where someone antagonistic to or at least not on the side of his beliefs would stand ready as the sole arbiter and decider of Bob's faith, to render unilateral judgment by deciding that Bob really isn't sincere in his convictions? Would Human Resources then demand that if Bob isn't willing to show up to work on Tuesday in a suit and tie and use the men's restroom, he should be terminated and not have access to unemployment benefits?

No one in our depraved America would ever believe that Bob would face any obstacles of note, including an inquisition and summary denial of his "accommodation." Those corporations would fear lawsuits and bad press, and they would move heaven and earth to find a way to accommodate Bob; yet, somehow, these corporations don't fear lawsuits or bad press when denying the religious accommodations of hundreds or thousands of employees. Those who have a religious conviction are treated in a wholly un-American way, and our corporations get away with it when Americans shrug it off.

Many businesses, then, have chosen the side of the left and become enforcers for the government, to the detriment of the convictions and beliefs of their workers. If these businesses cannot be bothered to reasonably accommodate their workers, then I propose that Americans take note of them and fail to reasonably accommodate their bottom lines. See where that gets them.

Image: Triggermouse via Pixabay, Pixabay License.