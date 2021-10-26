Big Tech Can Be Trouble -- But It Might Also Save American Business

Where have all the American jobs gone? Despite raising this question for years, globalist politicians and corporations continue to outsource and offshore important work, leading to subpar service for American consumers and a shortage of good jobs. While this has been a serious problem across industries, especially in fields like manufacturing which used to be a blue-collar mainstay, as the economy shifts to emphasize technology, the tech sector has also been wooed by foreign investors and workers.

In light of this shift, this is a good time to question what the role of Big Tech is in the economy -- not just as a driver of wealth, but as an employer. These businesses, built on the backs of capitalism, have wedded themselves to the Left and its anti-capitalist politics, while profiting off the work and patriotism of the American Right.

It’s time for these companies to commit their money closer to home in the form of American jobs, but it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to make this leap.

The Efficiency Advantages

As any business owner will tell you, a leading reason for outsourcing operations overseas, even when that leads to poorer customer service or lower quality goods, is because it allows the owners to save money. Instead of saving money by outsourcing, though, what if American businesses kept their operations at home and increased their efficiency -- worked harder and smarter, so to speak -- by building partnerships with and investing in other American companies?

For example, businesses that have invested in products made by the San Francisco-based SalesForce, like their new FinancialForce platform, can use these tools to grow their operations and manage tasks more efficiently, saving money or simply earning more in these areas and obviating the need to move abroad. Furthermore, the end user's growth supports the SalesForce, increasing the positive impact on the American economy.

Tech Transformations

Another way that Big Tech might meaningfully contribute to the American economy is by supporting the manufacturing sector’s need to grow and evolve with the times. Digital transformation can make keeping manufacturing jobs stateside more financially tenable for businesses, but that means investing in supply chain and ecosystem integration tools and modernizing production settings.

Manufacturing businesses that have moved abroad have largely retained older operating models, but that’s not the only option. In many cases, it’s other American companies that actually produce the technology that could help them transform and modernize their operations.

Digital Jobs Matter

Tech jobs have not typically been considered accessible, but the reality is that with the way our world is changing, they may well be the next major blue-collar employers. In that sense, it’s all about how we prepare workers for these new roles, and this is yet another space in which Big Tech companies could contribute to the very economy that has made their founders so wealthy.

Faced with the reality that America will need millions of new tech workers in the next few years in order to remain competitive, Big Tech needs to be supporting training and employment efforts through apprenticeships or other train-to-hire programs. This is how you entered a trade or even a manufacturing role in the past, often with the added benefit that comes from such businesses being community hubs.

However, in order to really make digital jobs the equal-opportunity employers that manufacturing has always been, Big Tech will have to abandon its allegiance to urban hubs and reach across political divides. Its current employment and growth patterns favor urban elites, but urban elites aren’t actually the workers who make the economy run.

Jumpstarting Economic Growth

What will it take to make Big Tech an economic driver of the sort that manufacturing was in decades past? It may actually require collaboration between these sectors. Just as there’s a tech skills gap that needs to be filled -- and which has led to job outsourcing -- there’s also a manufacturing skills gap, driven in part from the increasingly technical skills needed to succeed in these jobs. Identifying where these fields intersect and contributing to skills development to boost employment numbers and create employees able to excel in these jobs is vital to our short-term economic future.

It’s misguided to suggest that the public sector is responsible for ensuring that there is a viable labor pool to support multi-billion-dollar businesses, like Big Tech companies. This is precisely the work of the private sector -- to make themselves sustainable. Whether they choose to do this through education, collaboration, or other methodologies is their choice, but to simply outsource jobs to other countries, including anti-capitalist regions like China, is to betray the system that created them. We need to demand more of Big Tech when it comes to employment.

American-made and American-staffed should be the bywords of our economy, or we will see the hard-won gains of capitalism crumble.

Image: Huzaifa abedeen