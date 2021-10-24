Biden Busts Out Some Whopping Personal Lies

President Biden tells many lies. I despair of listing all of them; nobody can. The Apostle John wrote of the words and deeds of Jesus, "And there are also many other things which Jesus did, the which, if they should be written every one, I suppose that even the world itself could not contain the books that should be written." Same principle with Biden's infinite lies.

Among Biden's lies are a lot of Walter Mitty, Paul Bunyan, Baron von Münchhausen tall tales about himself. I want to write here about four autobiographical lies that, despite previous public rebuttal, he keeps repeating. He did so again during the single week of October 15–21.

1) Biden claimed he "got started" at (which means attended) Delaware State College, a Historically Black College/University.

At the tenth-anniversary celebration of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington on October 21, Biden said, "The best HBCU (Historically Black College & University) is Delaware State [University]! That where I got started! C'mon!"

FACT CHECK TIME: That is a lie. It is not where Biden "got started." Biden attended Archmere (Catholic) Academy in Wilmington, then the University of Delware at Newark, then Syracuse Law School.

Neither is this the first time he has iterated this lie. According to The Western Journal on September 26 (2020):

"I got started out at an HBCU (Historically Black College University), Delaware State," [Biden] told the audience, eliciting laughter — as well he might. "Now I don't want to hear anything negative about Delaware State here. They're my folks."

DSU, however, says it has no record of Biden ever having attended.

"Vice President Biden did not attend DSU," Delaware State director of news service Carlos Holmes told The Washington Times in a Thursday email.

2) During the same speech, Biden also falsely claimed he'd been a civil rights activist when he was young. Biden told the MLK Memorial gathering, "This [voting rights] what got me involved in civil rights as a kid when I was 26 years old."

Someone "26 years old" is not a "kid." Biden may also have been thinking about another false claim he'd made in 2020 to the effect that when he was a teenager in the 1950s, after Sunday Mass, he moseyed over to Otis Henning's Black Baptist church in Wilmington to engage in civil rights activities — despite the fact that nobody from the church recalls him from that time.

More importantly, we know that this is a false claim because we have Biden's own words for it. In a speech filmed by C-SPAN on September 17, 1987, Biden said, "During the 1960s ... I was not an activist. I worked at an all-black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma, I was not anywhere else."

Furthermore, Biden was 26 years old for most of 1968. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 and attended Syracuse Law School for the following three years. He graduated in the middle of 1968 and thereafter clerked at a Wilmington law firm, then worked as a public defender in 1969.

3) The previous day in Avoca, Pennsylvania, Biden repeated the false claim that Amtrak employee Angelo Negri greeted him and tweaked his cheek either in 2015 or 2012 or 2013, depending on the version (and the fact there are variant versions is itself a sign of mendacity).

FOX News was on top of this falsehood. According to FOX, this is the fourth time this year Biden has iterated this lie. On this most recent occasion, Biden said all this happened at Negri's retirement dinner, and Biden said, "Lemme tell ya [quoting Negri], we were at the retirement dinner" — which happened in 1993! And there is a photograph from the occasion, with Biden holding the brown-frosting retirement cake.

In the version of the falsehood Biden iterated on April 30, he took Amtrak at this time to visit his ailing mother. But she died in 2010!

In Avoca, PA, Biden assured his audience, "It's a true story." No, it is not "a true story."

4) Then, most of all, there is what Jews call a bubbameisseh (a granny's tall tale), about Biden allegedly bringing his children and grandchildren to Europe when they turned of age to visit Nazi concentration camps.

This fable came up most recently on October 15, when Biden participated in the opening of the Dodd Center in Connecticut and reminisced about the elder Senator Tom's participation in the Nuremburg Trials of 1946. Biden claimed that he has seen to it, and continues to see to it, that he personally brings not only his children, but now even his grandchildren to central Europe to tour Nazi camps to see for themselves the evidence of the Holocaust as soon as they turn age 15.

Here it is necessary to quote Biden verbatim.

At the 14:45 mark — "When each of my children, and now my grandchildren turn the age of 15, the first thing I've done, my word as a Biden ..."

Which means we already smell a dead rat here.

"... is put 'em on an aircraft, and fly to Dachau, one at a time!, at age 15. 'Work sets you free' ... as you go through the entrance. But that's not what I wanted them to see! [his emphasis]. Want them to see the lovely homes that were right up against the fence line ... with their beautiful roofs ..."

That is a lie.

I just now consulted Google Maps, and here is what KZ (Konzentration Lager) Dachau looks like today:

There are no "lovely, homes, that were right up against the fence line ... with their, beautiful [red tile] roofs." There is a vacant wooded strip on the west and the north, where there is a Carmelite nunnery. The east side is a commercial strip. The south side is half-wooded with a number of block apartment buildings.

And even if these houses with "the beautiful roofs right up against the fence line" did exist today, when Biden claims he was there, who is to say they were there in 1933 when the camp was built? As a matter of fact, they were not there; the apartments are postwar, and in 1933, the site was lonely and secluded. I mean, why on earth would Nazis consciously build such a camp in any residential zone? It makes no sense. This often is the fate of lies.

This isn't the only time this lie has arisen. On September 2, Biden had a pre-Jewish High Holidays Zoom conference with rabbis, where he claimed he'd visited not Dachau, but Auschwitz, and his kids weren't age 15, but age 16.

I myself have visited Auschwitz/Birkenau several times. There are no homes there, either, with lovely roofs, though there are a number of postwar apartment buildings.

Lies unravel when they are repeated and the details differ. Such is the case here.

Why does Biden keep telling these lies when they are so easily fact-checked? Surely his crack White House communications team is aware of the lies and has so informed their boss.

I dunno. I just don't know...

Photo of Biden by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.