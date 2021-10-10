America is Being Sabotaged: Destruction of Prosperity and Freedom is on the Horizon

To many observers, our Southern border policy is wrong-headed, our Afghanistan withdrawal was a fiasco, and the Democrat party’s $3.5 trillion, 2500-page budget "reconciliation" is egregiously unwise as well as too long and obscure.

Nick Miroff reported in the Texas Tribune that one frustrated ICE official said that “they are abolishing ICE without abolishing ICE.”

Further, the statements of our top generals and of the president are riddled with lies and evasions about Afghanistan. The generals all said to Congress that their memoranda recommended that 2,500 soldiers be left in Afghanistan as we transitioned out, but none would say that he actually said those words to the president. Each of those sycophants said they would not repeat their actual conversations with the president. It is embarrassing for any ethical citizen to hear these words of equivocation. These mealy-mouthed individuals are top multi-star generals. Incredible.

The citizen may get the impression from the above lies, mistakes, and equivocations that the Democrat party in Congress and the executive branch are unwise, incompetent, or excessively ideological.

However, this writer believes it would be more accurate to say that the intent of the majority party and of our president is to sabotage the U.S.A., to destroy our stability and economic viability, to weaken our military to the point that it becomes ineffectual, to produce social chaos and instability within our borders, and to disrupt the prosperity of the vast majority of the citizens.

In these ways, the poor will become poorer, the middle class will sink into poverty, and the rich, laughing all the way to the bank, will be regularly kissing the “elbows” of the Democrats and Republicans with bribes of money and gifts. The disrupted lives of the citizens will breed fear, mutual distrust (breakdown of community – already begun with remote learning and remote workplaces), and a vulnerability that makes our society more susceptible to tyrannical rule. Freedom will be increasingly suppressed, and in many areas of the country it seems likely that martial law will be invoked.

This picture of the purposeful decline of the U.S.A. is paralelled in the New Testament by the fall of Babylon. “Babylon” can be a symbol of a great society, or a powerful nation or consortium of nations, or of an empire that collapses as part of the judgment of God because of its wickedness. It does not have to be a one-time event. The fall of Rome in the 5th century was a fall of Babylon. The Holy Roman Empire, established in the 9th century, also disintegrated. The Spanish Empire was extensive, but after the Spanish fleet was destroyed as it mobilized to attack Great Britain, the glory of Spain throughout the world began to fade. By the 19th century, Spanish control of South America began to wane, and by 1901, the Spanish presence in North and South America as well as in the Philippines was part of the past. That was another fall of Babylon.

The British Empire was extensive in the 17th through the 20th centuries, only to collapse gradually in North America, Africa, India, China, and only the “Commonwealth” remained as a relic of the extended power that once was held by Great Britain.

America is the latest Babylon attempting to be protector of the entire world and by our marketing, military might, and commercial genius, to dominate the world. Yet, this article would proclaim that the time of our diminishment and destruction as a modern Babylon has come. The leaders of our country are dismantling the country. We are not merely seeing some unwise policies being implemented or advanced. We are imploding.

Tyrants in both parties hope to increase the potential for tyranny by the government, and thereby enhance the power and control of the ruling elites of the Democrat party (with the concurrence of the Republicans who want to go along to get along).

What are some indications that America is a Babylon and that we are falling?

Endless deal making and subversion of ethical principles have marked the life of our country during the past 50 years. The People's Republic of China was allowed to join the World Trade Organization in the 1990’s despite China’s criminal and perverse adherence to communism. This admission to the WTO was to allow multinational companies and U.S. companies to take advantage of China’s cheap labor for purposes of manufacturing and also ro have access to the largest national market in the world. The fundamental value differences between China’s communism and American free market and constitutional liberalism were set aside for the so-called win-win economic potential of letting China be a partner in trade and enjoying Most Favored Nation status for many goods.

Hubris and Self-Glorification. Here we see the greed and arrogance of American self-indulgence. Women are killing their unborn children because they want to avoid the economic burdens of raising a child or will have less time to enjoy their lives. Those “unwanted pregnancies” are paying the price for their own lack of self-control. Sixty million dead is bringing the wrath of Almighty God on this country.

A Smokey Demise. “The kings of the earth who committed fornication and lived luxuriously with her will weep and lament for her when they see the smoke of her burning.” (Revelation 9:1) The New Testament is clear…there will be many signs of Babylon’s demise, but the coup de grâce will be a burning, a hellish event that will be the culmination of the projected decline. Our present leadership’s poor administration is bringing about a radical decline in the order of society, of our wealth, and our moral stability, and the consequences of this sabotage will produce the desired dramatic decline with resultant increase in tyranny. But the unique culmination of this process of destruction is a fiery event so dramatic and so uniquely destructive that the Babylon already brought to its knees will never be able to recover. Perhaps this will be some kind of nuclear event that will seal the permanent non-recovery of our declining society?

The wheels of prophecy have been set in motion and we are moving down this road. We can only pray for mercy in the midst of this socio-political debacle, and show compassion for our fellow suffering citizens as we find ourselves radically sinking.

Photo credit: Screenpunk CC BY-NC 2.0 license