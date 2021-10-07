A Mechanism to Restore Liberty and Prosperity

After the Constitution was drafted and before it was ratified by the states, Federalists and Anti-federalists argued over whether the document should define the new government succeeding the problematic confederation of sovereign states. Anti-federalists wanted amendments added that would explicitly protect individual rights and private property. They feared a strong central government would accrue powers to itself leading to an overbearing and tyrannical government.

The Anti-federalists, including George Mason and Patrick Henry, were correct in their concern about government growing ever bigger and less concerned about individual rights and free enterprise. Today, progressive fascists control both houses of Congress and the White House, and their authoritarianism is becoming ubiquitous.

To rectify this situation and to return to much smaller government respectful of individual rights and free enterprise, the following Constitutional amendments are proposed.

The first proposed amendment would change Article 1, Section 8, Clause 1 to state, “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts, and excises, to pay the debts and provide for the common defense and, as limited to the express descriptions and limitations in the subsequent clauses of this Section, general welfare of the United States; but all taxes, duties, imposts and excises shall be uniform throughout the United States. Except for corporate taxes and taxes on dividends and capital gains, Congress may not lay any taxes on energy production, generation, or use or any activity related to that use, nor shall any preferential tax credits apply.” Changes are italicized. The purpose of this change is to limit the federal government only to expressly delegated powers and support a free market in energy.

The second proposed amendment would change Article VI, Clause 2 to state, “This Constitution shall be the supreme law of the land. Subordinate to the Constitution are the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof, and all treaties made, or shall be made, under authority of the United States, and any prior Supreme Court decision held to be a precedent in judicial proceedings. The judges in every state shall be bound thereby, and any thing in the Constitution or laws of any state, or any treaty provision, or court precedent, to the contrary notwithstanding.” The purpose of this change is to clarify the primacy of the Constitution. Neither law, nor treaty, nor judicial precedent is an acceptable methodology amending the Constitution.

A third amendment would modify the Fourteenth Amendment to state, “…No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws; life starts at conception and continues until natural death.” The purpose of this change is to protect the lives of the unborn and the elderly.

A fourth proposed amendment would state something like, “All new regulations must be submitted by the Executive Branch back to Congress for legislative approval by both houses of Congress under the legislative protocols used to pass the respective legislation; no further signature is required by the President. All regulations will sunset after ten years and must be re-submitted to Congress for legislative approval.” The purpose of this change is to return to Congress its constitutional duty and responsibility to be the sole legislature passing laws and to limit the regulatory state.

A fifth proposed amendment would state something like, “All Executive Orders must be submitted to Congress for passage in both houses.” The purpose of this change is to return to Congress its constitutional duty and responsibility to be the sole legislature passing laws. The Executive branch of government isn’t delegated legislative powers.

A sixth proposed amendment would state something like, “The Federal Reserve will be audited every other year by the Congress culminating in publication of results. The Federal Reserve’s primary charter is currency value preservation.” The purpose of this change is to stop the Federal Reserve’s debasement of the value of currency through monetary policy causing a wealth transfer from the poor and middle classes to the wealthy and financiers and to eliminate market interference with interest rates. Changing the charter of the Fed will incentivize Congress to balance budgets and forego Endless Wars.

A seventh proposed amendment would state something like, “Secession by any state will be accorded if all the legislative chambers of that state each pass such a resolution by two-thirds majority vote.” The purpose of this change is to underscore the sovereignty of the states and their inherent right to determine association in the United States.

An eight proposed amendment would state something like, “No special rights, privileges, or benefits shall be accorded on the basis of gender identity. Biological sex has primacy over gender identify for any qualification purpose. There are only two sexes, determined by biology, male and female. Marriage is recognized as only between one male and one female.” The purpose of this change is to capture traditional understandings of sex as determined by biology.

A ninth proposed amendment would change the Sixteenth Amendment by, “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, with a uniform rate and a maximum rate of 10%, as applied to either individuals or corporations, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several states, and without regard to any census or enumeration. The maximum tax rate on dividends or capital gains is 10%.” The purpose of this change is to cap income taxes on individuals and corporations and, commensurately, the tax on dividends and capital gains.

A tenth proposed amendment would state something like, “Any new tax, or any increase in the maximum tax rate of any tax at any time, must be approved by two-thirds of both houses of Congress and be signed into law by the President. Elimination of any tax or reduction in the tax rate must be approved by a simple majority in both houses of Congress and be signed into law by the President” The purpose of this change is to protect taxpayer wealth and also to provide more stability for planning purposes.

An eleventh amendment would state something like, “A natural born citizen is born of parents themselves citizens of the United States. Birth right citizenship only applies if both parents are themselves citizens of the United States. Citizenship will be denied any candidate who won’t affirm by oath the Constitution and its Amendments are the supreme law of the land.” The purpose of this change is to define citizenship, eliminate incentives for illegal immigration and chain immigration, and require explicit recognition by immigrants of the supremacy of our Constitution.

A twelfth amendment would state something like, “All federal funds are to be denied, and never reimbursed, to any local, county, state government, or to any federal department which mandates or coerces lockdowns, mask wearing, vaccinations, therapeutics, occupancy requirements except for fire safety purposes, or social distancing.” The purpose of this change is to stop medical tyranny.

If feckless Congress won’t act to formalize such amendments to protect individual rights and free enterprise, then the states should call for a Constitutional Convention. Such a draconian solution is not out of bounds in the environment of progressive fascism exercised under our Constitution with its currently existing amendments.

