They Intend to Destroy America

If you’re thinking that Biden’s policies are destroying America, you’re right. And the worst part is that this is exactly what Democrats want.

Richard Andrew Cloward and Francis Fox Piven were both Columbia University professors and long-time members of the Democrat Socialist Party. They were the authors of the Cloward-Piven strategy (paraphrased from Cloward–Piven strategy - Wikipedia):

Overload the American public welfare system and create a crisis that will bankrupt the nation, leaving no choice but to adopt a socialist/communist system of government.

In addition:

The ultimate objective of this strategy is to wipe out poverty by establishing a guaranteed annual income.

There is ample information available via internet searches to validate the Cloward-Piven strategy as I have characterized it above. The essential takeaway is that the goal is to collapse the government and financial systems of the United States and then rebuild the United States into the ever-sought but never-achieved socialist utopia.

Perhaps the best thing about Barack Obama being elected President and serving two terms, along with Democrats’ deranged reaction to Donald Trump’s election is the radicals are no longer in hiding. They are now saying out loud, in public and in broad daylight, things that nobody in Bill Clinton’s administration would ever have said or admitted. Now, we can clearly identify the enemy in plain sight, who is not just inside the gate but entrenched throughout our vital national institutions.

These radicals are not slowing down, they are “pedal to the metal” and accelerating. Time is critical. We must resist them at every opportunity, locally and nationally, and let them know we will not shirk our duty to stand for Freedom.

Here is a short list of what they are doing to wreck the country (keep looking, and you will find there are more).

Big-Government Socialized Healthcare

Nearly every network evening news and local news broadcast begins with a “COVID-19 Update” and another sales pitch to get the vaccine or to scare and shame the unvaccinated. Government health agencies and bureaucracies focus only on vaccines of waning effectiveness, and that is killing people. Still, they insist we must get vaccinated or we’ll get lockdowns, masks, and every other mandated measure they can think of.

The installed administration is now exerting top-down control of preventative medicines and is aggressively seizing monoclonal antibody treatments from states that use them to distribute “equitably” to states that don’t.

It’s all meant to make us do as we are told, and it proves the long-held assertions among conservatives that socialized medicine equals rationing of medicine and care, and lets the government decide who lives or dies.

Resist.

Politicizing the Military

The United States Armed Forces and those who currently serve (or have served in the past) have been a perennial source of pride for Americans. The military has been one of America’s most well-respected institutions. In less than seven months, the installed regime has revealed just how politicized the military leadership has become. It is an understatement to say that the retired military community views with grave concern the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the reports of the “back channel’ communications General Milley had with his Chinese counterpart, and the purge of any officer in leadership who expresses a sincere concern for the “social justice” initiatives currently being taught.

Mr. Douglas Murray, a British political consultant commented on Tucker Carlson’s show recently that once you begin to politicize an agency that’s meant to represent the whole country, that’s a terribly self-destructive move.

Bingo! That’s exactly what Democrats intend: destroy the country by making its citizens unwilling to serve and unwilling to defend it.

Resist. The entire retired Veteran community needs to be heard on all of this as well.

Open Borders

Since the installed regime’s illogical, reflexive, and disastrous (some say illegal) repeal of every measure the Trump administration enacted to secure the border, the situation has continually degraded before our eyes (at least when the news media honestly reports what is happening).

The evidence of the humanitarian crisis is overwhelming: the number of illegal aliens found dead on South Texas brush country ranches has increased; fatalities on the border states’ roads and highways have also risen from illicit human traffickers’ attempts to evade border protection or law enforcement officers and the human toll exacted on those who cross the border, endure the elements, and face over-crowded processing facilities is impossible to calculate.

None of it is compassionate, and none of it is for the illegal aliens’ welfare because unknown numbers have become indentured servants to the criminal enterprises that brought them to the United States. They will likely never know freedom. The Democrat party, its apparatus, and the installed administration all want to change America’s demographics to have more “voters” who are dependent on government largesse and will vote Democrat, cementing its permanent political power. It is a sickening subjugation of the rightful, legal citizens of the United States.

Resist.

Politicizing and “packing the Court”

What leftists have never been able to do is legislate a radical transformation of the United States. Their strategy has been to infiltrate the legal/judicial system and to seat as many anti-American activist jurists in the judicial branch of our government.

These activist judges, once in place, legislate from the bench to support America’s radical transformation, enabling the government to intercede where the Constitution draws specific limits, stripping citizens of their constitutional rights, and granting rights unknown in centuries of Anglo-American legal precedent. These activist judges will be sure any legal challenge to the constitutionality of their agenda will fail.

Their attempts to “pack the court” are an attempt to legislatively re-structure the court system in a manner that enables them to install new judges or replace active judges with those who support their leftist transformation of America.

Resist.

Voting Rights Legislation

The inestimable, inimitable, and transformative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said of the Democrat party (and I’m paraphrasing from memory):

Democrats do not want to have to win your vote. They do not want to have to compete in the arena of ideas nor do they want to have to win elections. Keep a sharp eye, because they want to eliminate elections as they are currently held in the United States, and they want to remove any chance they will not win elections. They only want the political power necessary to be able to exert as much control of you as they see fit.

Rush would tell his listeners, “Don’t doubt me.” Do not doubt that Rush was right about the Democrats’ radicalization and their aim to secure for themselves a permanent majority and permanent power in our government.

Their “Voter Rights” bill currently making its way through Congress has nothing to do with voter rights; it’s about legalizing every method of cheating they used in the 2020 election. The current bill is an attempt to thwart the Constitution and the fifty states’ constitutionally derived powers to oversee their own elections.

Nothing the Democrat party or its leftist, social democrat politicians want to do is good for America. They run to the same old playbook, and none of it has ever worked, anywhere, or any time it has been tried.

We are at a turning point. Don’t let them win. Resist!

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a self-employed small business owner who resides in South Texas.

Image: The revolution will be televised by Shelly Prevost. CC BY 2.0.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.