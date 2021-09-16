The First Amendment and American Greatness

The First Amendment, that sacred door to the Bill of Rights and Constitution, is the true source of America’s greatness and genius. The First Amendment contains the seeds that inspire humans to greatness: religion, intellect, and liberty. Our natural condition as humans is to be religious, intellectual, and free. Precisely because this is the root of American exceptionalism and the greatness of human ingenuity in the United States, the forces of destruction, desecration, and despotism must destroy the very flame that inspires our soul to lofty heights.

That the First Amendment is under siege is an understatement. The attacks against religious liberty, free speech, and free assembly are aimed at creating a servile population subjugated to the will and whim of the Beltway Bureaucracy and their Beijing and Silicon Valley masters. The genius of our Founding Fathers to include, in the First Amendment, the three realities deep in human nature which, when harmoniously combined, produce human greatness, is a testament to their wisdom and reveals the depravity of our present state.

When humans, and society, unite the principles of religion, intellect, and liberty, the great flourishing of mankind and civilization commences. Much to the chagrin of atheists, who would seek intellect and liberty devoid of the Author of intellect and liberty, and invariably stunt societal progress and lead it to a slow drift toward desecration, history shows us the reality of the trinity of religion, intellect, and freedom and what it brings to civilization.

No civilization in recorded history has flourished without religion. Religion has been the springboard to intellectual and political liberty. Our Sacred Scriptures testify to this in the Old Testament history. The intellectual progress and political freedom of the Jews is first owed to their covenant with God. The intellectual progress and political freedom of the Greeks follows the same pattern: first comes religion, then comes philosophy, then comes democracy. The human soul, which thirsts after the divine, seeks understanding, and desires political liberty, and thrives when society harmoniously unites these three stimuli in life.

America’s history, contra the New York Times, followed the same pattern. First came the covenant with God that inspired the Pilgrims and Puritans. Then came the birth of American intellect and science, which rocketed beyond the Old World in its achievements and discoveries in a short period of time, beginning with men like Benjamin Franklin and culminating with Edison, Tesla, and the industrial revolution across the country. Political freedom, too, was won thanks to religious fervor and intellectual inquisitiveness -- bearing forth the greatest and most inspirational republic the world has ever seen inspiring the Latin Americans to throw off the shackle of the Spanish Empire and European revolutionaries to fight for their own independence.

Here, in America, with that harmony of religious freedom, intellectual freedom, and political freedom, men and women from the breadth of the world flocked for their souls to feed on the natural nectar of its desires.

The forces of decrepit intelligence and depraved despotism are threatened by religion, intellect, and freedom and therefore seek to crush the ingenuity and vitality of the human soul by assailing the very root of its aspirations. It is now necessary, as is patently clear in America, that the First Amendment must go. The usual canards are tossed at it: The First Amendment safeguards white supremacy, religious intolerance, and political violence. This is nothing but a demonic veil meant to cloak more sinister intentions.

When religion, intellect, and freedom are cast in opposition to each other, or when a movement peddles only part of the tripartite reality of human nature, terror and desolation follows in its wake. We have seen, since COVID, the supposed supremacy of the intellect result in the most irrational and despotic of policy proposals. When the empty platitudes to freedom trump religion and intellect, we see the vandalism of the soul and spirit along with the cancelling of intellectual inquisitiveness. Likewise, when religion doesn’t permit the flourishing of intellect and liberty one finds himself hauled before a tribunal and condemned to death. Without all three in harmony with each other, death, destruction, and despotism -- often or always through the strongarm of terror -- follow.

Yet death, destruction, and despotism are what our new masters and ruling class want. They are threatened by the aspirations of the soul, the Americans who can easily overturn their totalitarianism if awoken from their slumber and actualize their soul’s desire for transcendent ascent. As this cannot be permitted, the media, the judiciary, and the organs of our political bureaucracy do their best to distract us -- turn us away from religion, intellect, and freedom -- or outright attempt to bar the manifestation of the First Amendment in our lives under the guises of public safety, health responsibility, or fighting against injustice. (Coronavirus, anyone?)

Today, the Democratic Party is the enemy of the First Amendment and, therefore, the very enemy of the human soul. The establishment Republican Party, at best, is lukewarm to the aspirations of the soul but has before it the moment to become the party of humanity by embracing the First Amendment and becoming the Party of the Human Soul.

America does indeed stand at a precipice. But Joe Biden and the Democratic Party will not save us, only drive us off the cliff telling us that everything is okay and the crash landing will be fine. They are the party of despotism veiling it in “democracy” and “progress.” Regeneration will only take root if religion, intellect, and liberty are reunited as one. If not, we shall continue to slide into degeneracy, depravity, and destruction and become the slaves that our political elites and ruling class want, all the while saying we are entering the newest and greatest phase of “democracy.”

Image: Pixabay