The Disposable Children of the Pandemic

The rhetoric about and treatment of children over the past 18 months has flung open a window into the soul of America’s ruling class. As Nelson Mandela warned us, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way it treats its children.” To those constructing the new health tyranny, children post no threat and can be treated as things, not people.

The budding tyranny we face was best described by C. S. Lewis:

Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

One of the first things learned about the Chinese Coronavirus in the spring of 2020 was that the younger population was at extremely low risk of either being hospitalized or succumbing to the virus. A published study from Stanford University revealed that the Infection Fatality Rate (the percentage of people who have been infected by a disease and die as a direct or indirect result) for the 0-19 age group is 0.0027% or less than 3 out of 100,000. The typical IFR for the annual flu for this same age group is 2 out of 100,000.

Yet, the ruling elites, manipulating the populace by striking unfounded fear throughout all of society, demanded that schools shut down and children be masked and forced to stay indoors. Thus we, as a society, deprived the youngest citizens -- who constitute nearly one-third of the U.S. population -- of educational, emotional, and social development.

As a result, the prevalence of obesity increased from 36% of the youth population to 46%. Suicides and attempted suicides among the young dramatically increased. There has been a 334% spike in intentional self-harm claims among 13-18-year-olds. Overdoses among the young have also increased by 119% as a percentage of all medical claims.

This nation has sacrificed our youths’ lives and future livelihoods in a desperate, incoherent, and flawed attempt to theoretically save the lives of 90% of the population who are under the age of 70 and experience an average covid-19 infection survival rate of 99.8%.

Nonetheless, children are still being mandated to wear masks at school, an inane practice that has been definitively shown to cause considerably more physical and emotional harm than good. Further, there is now an incessant drumbeat within government and political circles to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for all children. Per Dr. Fauci: “I believe mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea.” And he expects the FDA to quickly approve their use in children.

So uncertain of the potential side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine in children is the British Government that it has decided not to vaccinate, except in very limited circumstances, those under the age of 18. Stating that the health benefits of universal vaccination don’t outweigh the risks for young people. A recent study in the U.K. revealed that teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer heart problems from the vaccine than being hospitalized with covid-19.

In Israel a major consortium of doctors issued a letter calling on the government to not mandate the vaccine for the young:

“…the increasingly prevalent opinion within the scientific community is that the vaccine cannot lead to herd immunity, therefore there is currently no ‘altruistic’ justification for vaccinating children to protect at-risk populations. We believe that not even a handful of children should be endangered through mass vaccination against a disease that is not a danger to them. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that the vaccine will have long-term adverse effects that have yet been discovered at this time, including on growth, reproductive system or fertility.” [Italics added]

In the winter of 2019-20, China unleashed Covid-19 on the world. The political/ruling establishment in the United States wanted to be seen as soundly defeating it. Some scientists, particularly in the government-pharma-public health alliance, told these ruling elites that they knew how it could be done within the context of their political maneuvering. Except they didn’t know how it could be done, as lockdowns, masking and distancing didn’t work as advertised. So this same cabal, in particular the teachers’ unions, played politics with children’s lives.

And now it has been acknowledged that the vaccines do not prevent the spread of Covid-19 and have potentially serious side effects for the youth. But that has not stopped the incessant drumbeat of mandating the vaccine for ALL age groups in the United States.

Thus, devoid of any morality, they have created a wall of children to cower behind. This immorality is the end-product of indifference to children stemming from nearly 50 years of unfettered abortions, which have taken 62 million lives and created a vulgar callousness toward the humanity of a young life. Thus, far too many view America’s children as mere pawns to be indoctrinated in Marxist-inspired ideology and as disposable foot soldiers in the transformation of the United States.

A question for the American ruling elites and the federal medical bureaucracy so determined to further destroy the future lives and livelihoods of America’s youth on the altar of politics.

Let us say, for the sake of argument, that the young face a lower risk from Covid-19 than the vaccine. If a child catches Covid-19 and dies, then that is a random chance and tragic, and exceedingly bad luck. But no one has done anything to the child. However, if one child, just one child, is vaccinated under the guise of a mandate or incessant government demands and dies of side effects, is not that death the result of a deliberate medical intervention? Is not one a natural tragedy and the other the taking of a life? Or is that acceptable because the life is that of a disposable child?

Before March of 2020, virtually all western nations and the World Health Organization had a two-step policy prescription for handling a pandemic. First, trust the people, be truthful, and do not rely on coercion. Second, a nation should try to ensure that life is as normal as possible, except for those who need protection, such as the elderly. All of this was thrown out the window without any identified scientific reason as the change was due entirely to political considerations.

The first duty of any government in dealing with any issue whatever is objectivity and truth. There are no legitimate circumstances for governments to lie, distort the truth, or peddle deliberate exaggerations. During the entirety of the pandemic, in an end justifying the means scenario, the government and their sycophant media have not been forthcoming or honest with the people.

The result has been what began as a public health crisis is still a public health crisis, but it’s also an economic crisis, an educational crisis, a moral crisis, and a social crisis on top of that. The last four aspects of this crisis, which are the worst aspects, are entirely manmade in order to manipulate the populace.

Modern representative democracies are very fragile. They depend on the existence of a shared political and social culture between both sides of major political debates and shared among the political or ruling class and the citizens who vote for them. This requires a degree of mutual respect and an overriding feeling that the system functions in the interest of both sides of an argument.

This nation is rapidly losing its once shared political and social culture and belief in the system as its left-wing dominated ruling elites are hellbent on creating a one-party socialist oligarchy.

The treatment of this nation’s youth, both born and unborn, has fully exposed the callousness, hubris, arrogance, and megalomania of this nation’s elites. No nation can long survive if its ruling class deliberately manipulates, aborts, and cripples it young to achieve its ends.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.