Thank you, President Biden

Joe Biden may have aged, but there is a consistency about him that remains true to form. For this, we must thank him.

Anything that would assert American exceptional ideals and maintain American supremacy in the world is an anathema to Mr. Biden.

Those who paid attention to this man over the years are not truly surprised by his indifference to Americans and allies of Americans who have been left behind in the terrorist haven of Afghanistan.

In early 2009, when some 150,000 American soldiers were still stationed in Iraq, President Obama put Vice President Biden in charge of bringing the U.S. troops home. According to the Atlantic magazine: 'Biden threw himself into the mission. He chaired meetings and oversaw negotiations.' In February 2010, Biden said: 'I am very optimistic about Iraq. I think it's going to be one of the great achievements of this administration. You're going to see 90,000 American troops come marching home by the end of the summer. You're going to see a stable government in Iraq that is actually moving toward a representative government. I know every one of the major players in all of the segments of that society. I've been impressed how they have been deciding to use the political process rather than guns to settle their differences.'

Unfortunately, "the complete U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq in December 2011 led to an increase in the genocidal terrorist group ISIS. It earned a 'fearsome reputation for unspeakable barbarism as manifested in kidnapping, forced conversions, mass slaughters, and public executions of the most brutal variety.'"

In fact, "the expansion of ISIS was a direct result of the Obama-Biden administration's ill-advised withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Iraq in 2011."

Biden has deliberately ignored that this beastliness will occur with a vengeance again in Afghanistan. Hard earned women's rights have now been totally eradicated, and sharia law will be vigorously enacted.

Astonishingly, Biden left massive American military hardware behind — a true jihadist's dream.

In 2010, Biden showed his true colors. While pushing for a swift withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2010, "he exhibited no concern for how such a move — which would likely lead to the restoration of Taliban power — would affect civilians in that country. 'F--- that, we don't have to worry about that.'"

So a man who was and is privy to intelligence reports completely dismisses the threat of the Taliban and other terrorist organizations in the region. In a "December 2011 interview, Biden stated that the Taliban posed no threat to the United States and its allies. 'Look, the Taliban per se is not our enemy,' said Biden."

No surprise, then, that Biden has the temerity to call his current operation a success notwithstanding the murder of 13 servicemembers and the total abandonment of Americans and those who worked with them, who are now stranded, if not already butchered in Afghanistan.

Stupid, naïve, craven — call it what you will. Or perhaps Biden is doing all this because, for the most leftist of all presidents, all is going well if the evisceration of America is the ultimate goal. It is a leftist's dream come true, as hard as it is to contemplate that an American president would engage in such perfidy.

Couple this with the fact that "Afghanistan has some of the world's largest deposits of lithium, estimated to be worth between $1 trillion and $3 trillion." The bad news is that Joe Biden's decision to pull American troops out of that country has unilaterally — and literally — handed all of the potential bound up in those lithium deposits to Chinese communists. How good it is to be a communist when Biden is in office.

America was duly warned that Biden as president would have horrible consequences. Trump spelled out 42 of them. Here is a small sampling:

Abolish immigration detention. No more detention. You come in here illegally, no more detention.

Stop all deportation.

End prosecution of illegal border crossers.

Support the deadly sanctuary cities.

Incentivize illegal-alien child smuggling.

Expand asylum for all new illegal aliens.

Cancel all asylum cooperation agreements with Honduras, Guatemala, with El Salvador.

Taxpayer funded lawyers will be given to all illegal aliens.

Abolish immigration enforcement against illegal workers.

Restore Catch and Release policies for illegals.

Grant work permits for illegal aliens.

Provide taxpayer subsidies and welfare for illegal aliens and new immigrants.

Federal Student Aid and free community college for illegal aliens.

Sign new immigrants up for welfare immediately.

End requirement for immigrants' self-sufficiency and maximize their welfare.

End all travel bans, including from jihadist regions.

Grant mass amnesty.

Vastly expand low-skilled immigration to the United States.

Rip down the wall.

Eleven years ago, I penned a piece titled "What Would a Jihadist Do?" where I documented all the actions that Barack Hussein Obama had done that put him in the good graces of a jihadist.

I am having a deja vu moment with Biden.

Wouldn't all of the above actions be proof positive of a deep animus toward a country? People are invading our country. The wall-building at our southern border has been halted. Yet the Biden administration is helping to build new border facilities on the Tajikistan and Afghanistan border to respond to security threats!

The illegals are not being assimilated. We do not even know where most are living, but we will be picking up the enormous tab for them.

In fact, those who voted for Biden are having second thoughts, and this was even before the Afghanistan debacle.

Finally, on the eve of the Jewish New Year, I would ardently hope that liberal Democrat Jewish voters would truly perceive that the tikkun olam they so loudly trumpet is nowhere to be seen within the Democrat party and this president. Although Biden has long "described himself as a loyal, stalwart friend and ally of Israel, a careful examination of his actions reveals an extremely troubling history of undermining Israel's security and public image." In addition, the people he has surrounded himself are clearly in the camp of anti-Jewish proclivities. Anti-Semitism has found a comfortable niche within the Democrat Party.

Despise Israel, the only true ally in the Middle East. Downplay the terrorism of the Taliban and company. Abandon Americans to a murderous regime. Chip away at American greatness. Embrace Critical Race Theory, which is racist to the core. Create a welfare mentality among the people so they will stay tethered to government programs. These things don't cement a people; they create animosity and envy and weaken our country.

Where is our moral outrage at this?

In his book titled Founding God's Nation: Reading Exodus, Leon R. Kass writes:

Can a people endure and flourish if it lacks a shared national story, accepted law and morals, and an aspiration to something higher than its own comfort and safety? Can a devotion to technological progress, economic prosperity, and private pursuits of happiness sustain us when our story is contested, our morals weakened, and our national dedication abandoned?

Under Biden, but in reality the radical leftist Democrat party, our national fabric is unraveling. The Afghanistan situation and the horrors that will surely be unleashed are evidence that unless we completely steer our country away from the direction it is going, America will face an existential crisis and ultimately be a mere footnote in future history books.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

