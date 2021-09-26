Public Bureaucracies’ Deceptions about COVID

As recently reported by Project Veritas, if vaccines are dangerous, then HHS will not record it. If vaccines are dangerous, then OSHA will tell employers not to record it. In this way, OSHA, FDA, HHS, and the CDC can claim that vaccines are safe and effective because there is no data to the contrary. But if vaccines are not truly dangerous, then why engage in this deception?

As attributed to Goebbels, “truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” What better way to make certain the truth never emerges than to never record it?

Pfizer’s Phase II/III vaccine trial and six-month follow-up suggest that their vaccine will kill 3 people through cardiac side effects to save 1 life from COVID (over 6 months). Although their data clearly indicates this, and although 1 of 3 COVID deaths was in the vaccine group, the study authors conclude that their vaccine is safe and prevents death from COVID. Perhaps they hoped that no one would read past the abstract or view the supplemental materials? This vaccine will kill 3 healthy, young people to rescue one geriatric patient from COVID and give them a few more months to live. How could the FDA approve this bad deal?

Doctors are required to report vaccine adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines or any other, but as highlighted by Dr. Gonzales in the Project Veritas report, the HHS employed ER doctor recorded by the Veritas whistleblower at Phoenix Indian Medical Center, there is a mentality among doctors that if people knew the dangers of vaccines, people would refuse to take them, and if people refuse to take vaccines, then diseases will not be eradicated.

That’s a strange belief because variola is the only virus that I can think of that was eradicated by its vaccine. The argument presented by the government for mandated vaccination goes something like, we must protect the vaccinated from the disease against which they are vaccinated by vaccinating the unvaccinated with that which has failed to protect the vaccinated as the vaccinated spread the disease to the unvaccinated. What a tongue and brain twister!

But as suggested by Dr. Gonzales, there are possibly orders from above to sweep vaccine side effects under the rug. Why?

The Pfizer study as well as the Moderna and J&J studies suffer from low number statistics in a non-representative population. In a study of 44,300 people, there were 3 COVID deaths and 3 suspicious deaths. There were only 48 deaths total. In six months, one would have expected 192 deaths in a representative population. The study did not include residents in long-term care facilities, the 0.6% of our population in which the majority of COVID deaths and deaths in general occur. How can Pfizer make any valid claim of efficacy when it never studied the segment of the population most prone to dying from COVID? But the low numbers are even more troubling. The Pfizer study could just as easily have found 5 adverse deaths and 2 COVID deaths in the vaccine group and 1 COVID death in the placebo group. Five vaccine deaths to kill 1 additional person with COVID.

Monstrous. No wonder the bureaucracies would work to cover this up, but why do it in the first place? Three confirmed COVID deaths in 44,300 people; scaled to the US population, that is only 44,000 confirmed COVID deaths per year, among the aged and moderately unhealthy. Sir William Osler called pneumonia, “the friend of the aged,” and the rest of the COVID deaths are exactly that. If not COVID, something else would have done the deed. Well over half of COVID deaths were co-infected with bacterial or fungal pneumonia, and upwards of 70% were co-infected with other deadly viruses. The extent of co-infection with deadly pathogens is so significant that one must wonder if SARS-CoV-2 kills anyone at all. What else would you expect in advanced degeneration? Vaccinated or not, those of advanced age and ill-health are a target for everything, and many things find their mark.

There are two possible reasons for pushing the vaccine. Evil or our public health professionals have so deluded themselves on the necessity of vaccines to eliminate the disease that they are no longer able to objectively consider that the vaccine might be a greater threat to public health than the disease. The cognitive dissonance then drives them to hide the ill effects of the vaccine and its inefficacy.

The deception goes beyond vaccines.

Before 2020, OSHA published that respirators were unproven to prevent the transmission of viruses (influenza), and other sources told that masks were ineffective and potentially hazardous and only meant as a temporary intervention when healthcare workers dealt with the acutely ill. During 2020, masks became political.

After 2020, OSHA decided that masks would protect people from respiratory viruses, but it also decided not to regulate masks as personal protective equipment (PPE), potentially eliminating the ability of employees to file complaints about adverse events from mandated mask-wearing. To quote OSHA’s COVID FAQ, “will OSHA consider them [masks] to be personal protective equipment under 29 CFR 1910.132 or 29 CFR 1926.95 (Construction)? Not at this time.” From the same FAQ, “note that cloth face coverings are not considered personal protective equipment.” Yet OSHA requires employers to provide face coverings to protect their employees. The contradiction is glaring.

OSHA further invested in pseudo-scientific nonsense. To quote their FAQ, “an N95 respirator is more effective at filtering particles that are smaller or larger than 0.3 microns in size.” Larger, yes. Smaller, laughably, no. And while OSHA may claim that NIOSH-approved respirators are “very effective at protecting people from the virus causing COVID-19,” no mask manufacturer puts that on their packaging. Instead, they state that their masks are effective at preventing the spread of viruses for only so long as the FDA’s emergency use declaration is in effect, after which, NIOSH-approved N95 respirators will once again no longer be effective at preventing or reducing the spread of viruses. This author, an expert in physics and nanomaterials was woefully unaware that a government order could change the laws of Nature.

OSHA is also participating in the adverse vaccine effect coverup. To further quote OSHA’s FAQ, “OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers' vaccination efforts. As a result, OSHA will not enforce 29 CFR 1904's recording requirements to require any employers to record worker side effects from COVID-19 vaccination.” Recording these adverse events is still the law, but OSHA just won’t prosecute you for failing to abide by it. At least OSHA has provided a clear reason for covering up vaccine side effects: it wants people to be vaccinated despite the risks.

If people knew the dangers and inefficacies of the bureaucracies’ COVID policies, then people would refuse to follow them, so the bureaucracies have taken it upon themselves to deceive the people for their [the people’s] own good. Yet, these deceptions are deemed necessary by the bureaucracies because their COVID policies run contrary to the public good, and at some level, the bureaucracies seem to know this. What monsters have we birthed, and why are we letting them rule our lives?

