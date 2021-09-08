President Biden Must Be Impeached

Joe Biden should not be allowed to resign to escape punishment for he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. He must be impeached.

Even American allies agree.

In the British Parliament, Tom Tugendhat, MP and decorated former British officer who fought in Afghanistan, said, “This week has torn open old wounds. We have demonstrated that we, the West, abandoned our allies.” Hinting at Biden, he added, “We cannot rely on a single leader.”

Colonel Richard Kemp, former Commander of UK Forces in Afghanistan alongside local Afghan forces, insists that Biden, as Commander in Chief, should be court-marshaled, the military version of an indictment.

Add treason to the charges of a necessary impeachment.

Biden threatened, in the depth of his self-induced chaos, “Any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with a swift and forceful response.”

When his warning was answered with a suicide bombing outside the gates of the airport that left 13 US servicemen and women, and an estimated 170 Afghanis, dead, plus tens of other American soldiers badly maimed, Biden abandoned his commitment to remain until every American in Afghanistan was home.

Instead, he cut and ran, keeping to a self-imposed arbitrary deadline. The American President deserted his countrymen and women, leaving them to their fate in enemy territory.

The death of those outside the Kabul Airport’s perimeter was preventable. The Taliban had offered America full control over Kabul until August 31. Biden refused. This negligent act gave Kabul to the Taliban and, with it, full control of the city including all the access roads to the perimeter fence of the commercial airport.

As Commander in Chief, Biden is solely responsible for this asinine decision and everything that resulted from it.

Biden claims his military commanders told him to abandon Bagram Airport. General Mark Milley denied this, stating from the Pentagon that his instructions were to protect the US Embassy in Kabul and control the capital airport for imminent troop withdrawal. The limited forces at his disposal did not allow him to protect the embassy, the airport, and Bagram.

Biden said nobody predicted the chaos. Not true. A State Department memo in mid-July warned of Kabul’s collapse. Additionally, the transcript of Biden’s conversation with Afghan President Ghani shows Ghani warning Biden that Afghanistan’s collapse was imminent collapse if US forces made a hurried, unconditional exit.

Biden told the American people and the world that Kabul and its airport were safe, and Americans and their allies would be protected. In the end, none of that was true.

On August 18, Biden appeared on the “Good Morning America” TV show and said, in a clear voice, “If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay and get them all out.”

That was another lie.

Any doubts that the Biden Administration had utterly deserted Americans were removed when Ron Klain, Biden’s White House Chief of Staff, said on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ program in early September that the administration was “hopeful” that Americans may be able to get seats on departing Qatari flights out of Kabul. “We’re obviously going to look to see if Americans can be part of those flights.”

Now, trapped Americans must depend on other countries such as Qatar, to get them out of Afghanistan. That is unless the Taliban, Al Qaeda, or ISIS, don’t get to them first. After all, the Biden State Department, led by the feckless Anthony Blinken, admits giving the Taliban the biometric details of all Americans and their allies left behind in the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.

On TV, Blinken begged the Taliban to accept his ransom money and allow Americans to leave. He knows they are in danger. On August 31, this was the travel advisory that Blinken’s State Department gave to trapped American citizens: “Make contingency plans to leave when it is safe to do so that do not rely on US government assistance.”

This is the ultimate US Government betrayal of American citizens abroad. This is treason by the Commander in Chief who once admitted that the buck stops with him.

Instead of taking responsibility, Biden became a Taliban spokesman when he spoke to the nation on August 31, the last day, saying, “The Taliban made a public commitment broadcast on television and radio across Afghanistan on safe passage for anyone wanting to leave including those who worked alongside Americans.”

That was a lie. We already know some of the things the Taliban is doing.

Human Rights Watch reported that the Taliban had taken 44 people from their homes in the towns of Spin Boldak, Kandahar, and executed them. All 44 had received amnesty from the Taliban. How many others have been exposed and murdered?

The most sacred American promise is to leave no one behind. Biden broke that oath and that is the ultimate reason to impeach, indict, and sentence him.

Biden must also be impeached for threatening American national security.

Former Defense Secretary under President Obama, Leon Panetta, said “There is no question that our national security has been threatened by what has happened. Afghanistan will become a safe haven for Al Qaeda, ISIS and for other terrorists to be able to reorganize and strengthen themselves again and potentially use Afghanistan as a base for attacking not just the United States but other countries as well.”

As Steve Hilton said on his ‘Next Revolution’ program, “Biden has betrayed his allies, broken his sacred trust, brought shame and humiliation on the presidency and on America. But our contempt for this despicable man is not enough. He must be held accountable. Biden must be impeached.”

If impeached, Biden can bring evidence implicating others, Generals Milley and Austin in particular.

Perhaps in a Special Counsel investigation, we’ll learn that Susan Rice and her West Exec Advisor executives, Anthony Blinken and Avril Haines dictated Biden’s decisions. They were intimately involved in the Benghazi disaster when an ambassador was brutally murdered and his security team members killed.

Finally, if it was legitimate to impeach President Trump over a phone call to the Ukrainian President, it is equally legitimate to impeach President Biden over his phone call to President Ghani in which, according to the official transcript, Biden pressured Ghani to lie about the dangerous circumstances that Afghan was in at the time of his July call. That was a clearly impeachable offense.

There are increasing calls for a 9/11-type Commission on the Afghan withdrawal. This may precede a formal Special Counsel investigation but, whether impeachment comes first or later, the Commander in Chief should step down pending the outcome of such a tribunal.

Biden has left the world more dangerous, which is not an American-only issue. America’s allies demand legal clarity as a prelude to effective action preventing Afghanistan from exploding in our capitals and America’s major cities.

The man who didn’t want to target Osama Bin Laden in 2011 sacrificed US soldiers in 2021. Biden surrendered Americans and an air force base with $83B of the finest military equipment to the terrorists who protected Bin Laden and Al Qaeda, the ones who flew planes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon in 2001.

The next generation of jihadi terrorists may now be in America, rushed there on planes that should have carried the American citizens who were frantically waving their passports through the closed gates of Kabul Airport, with the State Department ordering we ignore them. Unverified single, Afghan men took their places.

It is vital that we act against Biden now and get the truth before the next 9/11.

Barry Shaw is the Senior Associate at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Image: Joe Biden’s empty eyes. YouTube screen grab.