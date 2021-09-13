Medical Experimentation and Collective Punishment Are War Crimes

Fake President but Real Dictator Joe Biden: "We are going to protect the vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers." Ah, if only the "vaccinated" workers had as healthy immune systems as their unvaccinated colleagues. Whatever the friendly U.S. government is injecting into people, it's certainly not inoculating against or inhibiting transmission of the Fauci Virus if the "vaccinated" must walk around in bubble-boy suits for the rest of their lives. The "vaccine" that works so nice you have to take it twice...er, thrice...er, we'll let you know when you've had enough, prole!

Before "hope and change" replaced the Scientific Method, not only did the medical community know the difference between males and females, but also vaccinations actually conferred immunity. Is there some unwritten rule that we must endure fake vaccinations during fake presidencies? I know we live in a time when the political left redefines words daily to fit its desired propaganda objectives, but if "vaccine" now means nothing more than "an injection that may or may not prevent illness so long as the subject remains in sterilized environments and wrapped in protective headwear," then that's hardly different from defining "bulletproof vest" as "a garment that may or may not prevent bodily harm, so long as the wearer curls up in the fetal position and hides from danger." Now that Americans are being threatened with economic destruction unless they let Uncle Sam slap on some rubber gloves and play doctor, I think we know where this bowdlerization of medical terminology is naturally heading: "Vaccination, noun: The choice between letting the lying liars who run the U.S. government pump your an experimental serum into your veins or being forced into unemployment, homelessness, and starvation; also, Vaccinate, verb, a profane expletive for fornication, as in, 'The pudding-brained Pretender-in-Chief sure vaccinated me this time!'"

As long as we're considering technical definitions, maybe it's time to consult long-standing international agreements on the protection of human rights and the prosecution of war crimes. As its first stated principle outlining the bare minimum required of medical professionals "to satisfy moral, ethical, and legal" duties, the 1947 Nuremberg Code states clearly:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.

Let's put aside whether, in their rush to "vaccinate" the world, medical bureaucrats have sufficiently "enlightened" patients as to all the health hazards that might be reasonably expected to come from an experimental treatment because the usual long-term studies that track potentially harmful side-effects of new treatments over the course of ten or more years were thrown out the window so governments could quickly jab their citizens without much scrutiny. Long-term harm? Only the future will tell.

Rather, let's highlight what the Nuremberg Code says about consent: it must be free from "force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion." Does this set off any alarm bells for ethicists concerned about not following in the footsteps of Nazi medical science or treating civilians as guinea pigs for experimental research? Is it possible that Herr Biden's angry threats against healthy citizens for not partaking in his medical research might amount to "duress" or "coercion"? Let's see — jab this in your arm, or we will fire you, render you unemployable, threaten the financial survival of you and your family, and maybe leave you destitute and homeless. Ding, ding, ding! Talk about "overreach"! Surely, threatening people with economic destruction if they won't submit to medical experimentation is the exact kind of government "force" (or mandate) the war crimes tribunal at Nuremberg was trying to prevent in the future. Surely, "vaccine" mandates explicitly designed to outlaw "freedom or personal choice" should be scrutinized with an eye open to the human atrocities of the past. Yet here we are, seventy-five years later, and medical experimentation is back in style. Maybe the New World Order the globalists keep forcing down our throats is once again written in German, even if "President" Dummkopf speaks only gibberish.

Not only is the right to avoid the imposition of human experimentation protected by the Nuremberg Code (principles adopted by the Food and Drug Administration in its own agency regulations), but also "collective punishment" more generally is still a war crime under the Geneva Conventions! The Fourth Geneva Convention explicitly states, "Collective penalties and likewise all measures of intimidation or of terrorism are prohibited." The 1977 Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions ensure that real or threatened collective punishments are crimes against humanity "at any time and in any place whatsoever." But what do we have coming out of the White House today? Out of anger and malice, the Delaware Führer has targeted unvaccinated citizens without any regard as to whether they might individually have natural immunity or have gained immunity from having already been infected with the Fauci Virus. Instead, D.F.'s vaccine mandates are structured to punish an entire class of Americans who have the temerity to believe that adults should be able to make personal decisions about their own health. Because racial minorities make up a larger share of this unvaccinated class, collectively punishing the unvaccinated has the obvious effect of disparately punishing non-white Americans for the "crime" of deciding for themselves what should be injected into their bodies. If we still had a working Constitution, some might call that an obvious denial of equal protection under the law. Regardless, if threatening the livelihoods of a group of people for refusing to submit to forced government injections of an experimental treatment doesn't constitute "collective punishment" and a crime against humanity, then the door to future war crimes is wide open.

Maybe one day when all the woke fascism around us is finally repudiated, we can convene a special tribunal to sort through this whole mess, provide due process to all the accused, and then vaccinate the lot of them.

