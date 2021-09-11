Joseph R. Biden: Hollow Man

By definition, a façade is the outside appearance of a building. Buildings on Hollywood sets are often called façades because outside appearance is all they are. They look like complete buildings from the front, but from the inside, one can see that they're merely shells — completely hollow.

Just like a Hollywood set, Joe Biden is all façade and no substance. He's a hollow man.

The Biden façade has been carefully crafted over decades by himself, his enablers, and the propaganda ministry. Before the last election, I was told by one of his supporters that he seemed like a "genuine and likeable guy." He's just a normal guy from a working neighborhood in Scranton, with no pretensions and absolutely nothing elitist about him.

An incredible number of Americans have been taken in by his smile and images of him joking around with us common people. Do you remember that picture of him with a biker woman sitting on his lap while they flirted and laughed it up? That's the Joe the media presented to us.

The propaganda ministry also packaged him as the experienced, steady hand. He was cast as the adult in the room who would return normalcy to our country. No living politician had more foreign policy experience than Joe. He would heal America's relationship with its allies and reset its position on the world stage.

But that image has always been a façade. The real Joe Biden is something very different from what one sees from the outside. He is not the kind old uncle. He is short-tempered and nasty when confronted with anything other than fawning adoration. Remember when voters dared to question him on the campaign trail? He immediately lost his temper, calling them vile names. He called one person fat and called numerous others liars ("lying dog-faced pony soldier"?). He even challenged one prospective voter to a fight — and these were the people whose votes he was courting.

Joe's whole career has been an exercise in dishonesty. We don't need to examine his 48 years on the government dole to get a sense of it. We need only listen to what he's said in the past two weeks. "No American will be left behind in Afghanistan." But Americans were left behind — under his orders. "The Taliban is in no position to overrun the country." But they did — and he asked the Afghan president to lie about it. "You're not going to see a Vietnam-type humiliation in Afghanistan." I guess he was accidently honest with that one — the humiliation is much worse than Vietnam. But my personal favorite is, "The buck stops with me." But none of this is my fault.

In addition to being a proven liar, Biden is perhaps the most corrupt politician to ever occupy the Oval Office. While vice president, he had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to stop an investigation of his son, Hunter — and bragged about it to an audience. As revealed by Hunter's abandoned laptop, we now know that "the Big Guy" was getting a 10-percent cut of Hunter's ill gotten proceeds. The mob call that "wetting his beak." Lunch Bucket Joe's net worth is estimated to be 9 million dollars. Exactly how did someone who has spent his entire career on the government payroll acquire such wealth?

Isn't it interesting that the propaganda ministry tried to tar Donald Trump as a racist for his entire term, and then put a façade on an actual racist, who was its preferred candidate? Joe has always been prone to racially inappropriate comments. Remember when he said, "You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent"? Comments such as that have never been just the gaffe master putting his foot in his mouth. They were Freudian slips. They're called that because they accidently reveal something about the man. In this case, he is the same man that called a former KKK member his close friend and even did a eulogy at his funeral. I notice that the cancel crew has nothing to say about that.

Biden has displayed years of sexually inappropriate behavior. Dozens of young girls have been subjected to unwelcome touching or smelling — right in front of the cameras. During a speech, he stopped; looked down at a girl; and said, "Man, I'll tell you what, look at her. She looks like she's 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed." The girl was six years old. That should pretty much peg the creep factor meter. But it doesn't stop with creepy remarks and touching. He's been credibly accused of assaulting a woman (Tara Reid) in the U.S. Capitol. The cancel crew seems to have little interest in any of this, either.

Lunch Bucket Joe has never been the sweet, caring old uncle. His actions reveal callousness and an apparent lack of empathy toward others. When receiving the bodies of thirteen slain soldiers at Dover Air Force Base, he repeatedly checked his watch. When meeting with parents of the deceased, he kept talking about his grief for his late son Beau — not the soldiers murdered under his watch. He had more important things to do than comfort the families. Perhaps he was late for his afternoon ice cream break. But now that he's back on vacation, he'll be getting to the ice cream shop on time for the next week or two.

As for the assertion that we now have an adult in the room, I have one thing to say: Afghanistan. The utter incompetence of the operation not only snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, but left our relationships with allies in tatters. Robert Gates once said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every foreign policy issue of the last 40 years. Make it 48 years now.

Joe Biden's entire career has been a smoke-and-mirrors show put on by himself and his patrons. He's presented as the genuine, likeable guy on the outside — but he's a corrupt, ruthless con man on the inside. Those who facilitated his elevation to the presidency should be ashamed:

the mainstream media

the NeverTrumps

the Democrat crime family

the Biden voters

the Supreme Court

We're being led by a petulant, narcissistic child with no apparent sense of right or wrong — and it's all their fault. Unfortunately, as we've seen in the past month, Joe Biden's flaws have serious real-world implications. We have thirteen dead soldiers, hundreds of American hostages, and an untold number of allies facing execution — and we're only seven months into his first term.

Just like those Hollywood sets, Joe Biden is all façade. When one looks behind the crafted image, one finds no wisdom, no principles, and no moral compass. God help the hostages we left behind in Afghanistan, because President Asterisk surely will not.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (americanfreenewsnetwork.org). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.