How the New Texas Abortion Law Is Very American

The title of a recent MSN article by Felicia Sonmez reads, "Biden says restrictive new Texas abortion law is 'almost un-American.'" This comes from the same Joe Biden who, during a campaign speech (courtesy of Fox News) he gave in March of 2020, tried to quote the Declaration of Independence by saying, "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created, by the, go, you know, you know...the thing." Perhaps if Biden had known the thing he was quoting, he would have known that the Declaration of Independence actually declares, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," and he would have therefore known that rather than being un-American, the Texas abortion law, in seeking to protect the lives of the unborn, approaches the very perfection of that sublime, and very American, ideal.

I say the new Texas abortion law approaches the very perfection of that sublime, very American ideal because it is not perfect; it falls short of being the epitome of the American ideal that all men are created with the unalienable right to life. As reported by NBC News's Chloe Atkins, the new law, "bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy," which gives a six-week window of time during which the life of the unborn child is in jeopardy. Regardless, it is a step in the right direction: toward securing the unalienable right to life, which is the purpose of government, something else that Biden would have known had he been more familiar with "the thing."

So if the Texas abortion law is very American, as has been proven, what does that make those who criticize it? While we cannot say that it makes them very un-American, it certainly makes one question their Americanism, or at least their knowledge and grasp of the values and ideals that define America.

There will be those who, in spite of the very American nature of the new Texas abortion law, will argue that anti-abortion laws violate a woman's right to do what she pleases with her own body. The logic behind this argument is absurd. Anti-abortion laws prevent her from ending the life of the human growing inside her; they do nothing to prevent her from doing what she chooses with her own body. Want to enjoy a large sugary drink? She can do that. Desiring a tattoo? That's your prerogative. Thinking about changing your hairstyle, or want to exercise and eat right to attain a healthier weight? Nothing is stopping you. Anti-abortion laws do not stop a woman from doing something to her body. Anti-abortion laws only stop her from doing a very specific something (killing) to the body of her unborn child. The fact that her child is in its prenatal stage of development and therefore resides, temporarily, within her womb does not diminish the child's right to life. Furthermore, once the child is born and enters the infant stage of development, it will still require nourishment, shelter, and nurturing, as it will throughout early childhood, adolescence, young adulthood, and even adulthood.

It is illegal to murder anyone who has been born. It should be not at all different for the unborn, who are no less human for being in the initial stages of development.

There will also be those who will argue that as a man, I have no knowledge or authority to speak on the topic of abortion, which again is absurd. I am not a tree, nor a cloud, nor an ancient Egyptian pharaoh, but that does not stop me from knowing and speaking about the nature of trees, clouds, and ancient Egyptian pharaohs. After all, what good is history, science, philosophy, and divine revelation if they allowed us to gain insight only into our own nature? And what does this you-must-be-like-me-to-speak-or-do-anything-that-affects-me tripe say to the thousands of men who became OB/GYNs and the millions of women who seek their professional services? I wonder if this same platitude holds true for the male abortionists in the world.

Lastly, there are those who will argue that by preventing a woman from obtaining a safe abortion, she will be forced to seek unsafe abortions in unlicensed facilities, as if having a license or credential magically prevents a practitioner from making a mistake or doing something to the detriment of the person seeking services, either inadvertently or purposefully. As for being forced to seek unsafe abortions, no one is forcing her to do anything. In fact, all that is required of her is that she support and nurture the life of her unborn child, at least until the child is born and can be placed for adoption should she and the child's father no longer desire to care for or raise the child. The fact that she became pregnant in the first place is, in the vast majority of cases, a consequence of a willful, voluntary behavior. She made a conscious decision, and decisions have consequences.

Contrary to what Joe Biden said, Texas passed a very American law that brings all of us closer to the very American ideal of securing the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Because of Texas and like-minded state legislatures, and the millions of voters who put them in office with a mandate to protect life and ensure justice for the unborn, the future of America just got a little brighter with the beaming faces of countless children who otherwise might not have been. Although the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block the new law, as reported by ABC News's Devin Dwyer, it is a foregone conclusion that the Court will be taking a closer look at this case in the near future. Let us all pray that they make the right decision, the very American decision to uphold the very American ideal that all people are endowed, upon their creation, with the unalienable right to life. Let it never be said that America abandoned the defenseless, for that, President Biden, would indeed be very un-American.

Bo Vets is behavior analyst and a student of history and civics. He previously served as a Justice of the Peace in Grant Parish, Louisiana, where he continues to reside with his family.

Image via Max Pixel.