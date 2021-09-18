Bringing Somalia to Minnesota

Imagine an agitated person who forms a career railing against doctors after learning of a surgeon who committed gross malpractice. That non-medically trained agitator uses questionable means to eventually become a hospital administrator to implement her radical policies of slashing budgets for medical care and personnel. To appease her, everyone in her hospital must follow her rage and ideology rather than proven medical science.

Who would go to that hospital?

Yet, this principle is what Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) seeks to inflict upon the law-enforcement community. This principle is in play in the wake of the recent ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court. When voters head to the polls, they will decide whether to eliminate the Minneapolis charter requirement of police department, and replace it with a public safety department that “employs a public health approach.”

As Omar weighs in on this topic, she brings her considerable inexperience to the world of law enforcement. Once again weaponizing the power provided to her by Minneapolis voters and a sycophantic media, she accelerates as the bus careens off the cliff.

Firmly protected by the shields of others, Omar seems to enjoy a perverse pleasure in tarnishing precinct shields across her district and beyond. Why the people in Minnesota’s fifth district elected this woman remains a mystery, but the majority of citizens in her district evidently approve of her rhetoric, behavior, and agenda. Yet, despite her problematic rise to power and anti-Semitic controversies, the media and a woke-obsessed culture allow Ilhan Omar free to spew hateful ideologies with little pushback or consequences.

In the face of the rare challenge to her statements and policies all Omar must do is cry “racism.” The pre-printed passes afforded to her flow quickly, and she continues unconstrained.

The rule of law serves as the anchor to a civilized society, and police officers function as the lynchpin for the peace. Entrusted with great authority, law enforcement possesses the ability -- and sometimes the mandate -- to wield lethal force. Sometimes, they get it wrong -- and sometimes, they are wrong.

Contrary to popular opinion, we as a species are not evolving in character. The seven deadly sins continue to plague human beings as they have for eons. The only change is our efficiency in exercising the darker parts of our souls – thus the need for checks and balances. Regretfully, law enforcement officers themselves remain subject to the same vices that afflict the human condition. For example, recent FBI hearings revealing the unchecked abuse of young girls in gymnastics demonstrate that even the highest law enforcement in the land get it wrong -- and lives suffered.

One cannot help but wonder why Omar chooses to not call for the defunding of the FBI on behalf of the lives of so many young girls who will live with lifetime trauma.

Local law enforcement officers are often easy targets for headline-hungry politicians. Maligning a profession based upon the actions of a few is low-hanging fruit to those striding the halls of power. Contrary to what we hope, division still serves as the currency of politics. Split a people, and you can emerge as a savior for one side -- who with the aid of their generous donations allow you to fight against this enemy you helped fabricate. It is a great racket that has made multimillionaires out of marginal people for decades.

Sadly, the nonstop media barrages slamming a fearful population often overpower common sense and critical thinking. Ignorance still exists as America’s greatest liability. It’s not as if our education system regularly promotes love of this country, respect for the rule of law, or even esteems the founding principles of the Constitution.

Ilhan Omar fled the poverty, corruption, and lawlessness of Somalia. Sadly, she seems intent on remaking what she left. The department of State’s Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) maintains dire warnings about Ilhan Omar’s native country. As violent crimes and murders hit record numbers in her district of Minneapolis, Omar seems eager to lend her roots of lawlessness and division to the ongoing decline of one of America’s great cities.

Applying her polices to the current challenges in her home country might prove enlightening to all. Until such an exercise is attempted, it seems Omar is content to inflict her ideas on the state of Minnesota and America. The country she represents in Congress takes an unfavorable view of Ilhan Omar’s birth country. Categorized at Level 4, the State Department indicates “…travelers should not travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health issues, kidnapping, and piracy.”

Sadly, that description sounds eerily like Omar’s district. Unless voters in Minneapolis wish to find their city and homes receiving warnings like the State Department’s against Omar’s home country, they might want to reconsider whom they entrust with power.

Michael A Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-VestUSA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.

Image: AMISOM Public Information