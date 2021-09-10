Biden shares Obama’s motive for failing to punish terrorists

Terrorists either perish doing the deed or seldom get caught. It took a war and a decade to make Osama Bin Laden pay for the 9/11 attacks. So, President Biden’s warning after the Kabul bombing in August 2021 was as lightweight as the promise he’d made in April that American troops would come home “responsibly, deliberately, and safely.”

After terrorists killed 13 American troops at the end of the evacuation, Biden addressed “those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

To make terrorists pay is simple to promise and difficult to do. You must: (1) identify them; (2) go after them; (3) attack them. Even then, diplomacy may put a spanner in the works. And of course, the government may have larger plans. When it comes to Biden, there have indeed been times when he was dead against making terrorists pay—when they were Iranian.

Take the bombing of the AMIA building in Buenos Aires. As Vice President, Biden stood by when Barak Obama made sure that the perpetrators, though identified, got off scot-free. How and why could he do such a thing? Well, as Tom Friedman summed up after talking to Obama, the president felt that the Iran deal was “a better outcome for America, Israel and our Arab allies than any alternative on the table.”

What a table that had to be, with no side issues that would offend the Mullahs. Eventually, everything was taken off the table—everything except the bribes. For caliphate fanatics, the prickly issues were (1) holocaust threats they routinely make against Israel, and (2) their worldwide network of terror.

Had those items been left on the table, the terrorists in suits would have got up and walked out. Then, according to Obama, they would have developed their Bomb.

Obama’s solution, in addition to everything else he gave Iran, was to give them $150 billion in spending money. The lot of the master terrorists was not crime and punishment but crime and reward. They’d slaughtered Jews wholesale. Now they had the cash to send more, Allah willing, to kingdom come. The deal Obama cobbled together was more a swap than a deal of give-and-take. He swapped the blood of Jews for a reptilian ally.

The whole sordid game was enabled because Obama stopped the Argentine wheels of justice. The law in Argentina was taking its course when Obama ordered the law to stop doing that. His nuclear deal took priority. Here is what happened, with Joe Biden looking on.

A monumental investigation into the AMIA bombing had turned Alberto Nisman, a Brazilian government prosecutor, into a world celebrity. By 2006, Nisman had managed to indict seven members of Iran’s government, one a former President and Foreign Minister. Then he did one better. Nisman secured international arrest warrants for five of the seven, thus locking them inside Iran.

Onto the set flounced Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, President of Argentine, an Eva Peron in her beauty and blinding ambition. In a deal worthy of Dr. Faustus’a deal with the devil, de Kirchner bartered the terror attack for commodities. She got Iranian oil in return for scuttling Nisman’s decade-long investigation. For its part of the deal, Tehran bought Argentine grain and had its crime erased. This made it a commercial deal with murder thrown in.

By now the resolute Nisman had compiled a docket a million pages thick, in addition to a secret 300-page docket against de Kirschner and her cronies. They were accused of inventing Tehran’s innocence in order “to pursue commercial, political and geopolitical interests.” So, a vixen and four international terrorists exchanged barrels of oil for sacks of grain, topping the deal with Jewish blood by the barrel.

At this point, Biden’s President entered. Western diplomatic sources disclosed that the Obama Administration twisted Argentine leaders’ arms to get them to end the investigation into Tehran’s complicity in the AMIA attack. This was Iran’s reward for sitting at the table to go through the motions of signing Barak Obama’s deal. Obama’s people met with their Argentine counterparts on different occasions. As the source close to Argentine leaders explained:

“One of the first demands by Iran to the administration was that Argentina be pressed to drop the warrant,” the source, close to the Argentine leadership, said. “Within months, the U.S. followed up with a high-level meeting in which Argentina was asked to lay off.” The sources said Buenos Aires eventually complied. In 2013, Argentina and Iran signed an agreement for a joint investigation of the AMIA bombing, deemed a cover-up by Buenos Aires.

The colluders weren’t satisfied with clamping the wheels of justice. Nisman got a bullet to the head in his bathroom. In the trashcan, police recovered a draft legal document that cleared the way for Kirchner’s arrest. What is not clear is whether the document contained evidence of Obama’s involvement in the plot.

Without much ado, the 27th anniversary of the AMIA attack passed in July 2021. Then Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had a summit with Biden. At the top of the agenda was Iran—not Iran the mastermind behind AMIA, but Iran that’s developing the Bomb. Biden has been jumping through hoops to revive the deal Obama struck in 2015.

Why would Biden do such a thing? The move has no probable benefit to America, the free world, or even the Biden family. Nor will it improve the lives of long-suffering Iranians. If Biden is not being, like his mentor, ambitious for himself, why rescue men soaked in barrels of blood? At least work in some double-entry bookkeeping: ‘I will do you a favor if you do XYZ for me.’

Of all murky lunacies, redoing a failed pact is the most devious, the most comic, the most perilous. Try it again, Uncle Sam. Biden the Democrat wants to revive a nuclear accord just because Trump the Republican dumped it?

Both the Trump factor and the raising of a deal from the dead seemed to motivate Biden after the January 2020 assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s master terrorist. In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense disclosed that Soleimani had plans to attack American diplomats and military personnel throughout the region. His Quds Force was guilty of killing “hundreds of American and coalition members.”

How did Biden react? “He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes,” Biden was big enough to admit. “But President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

Then, Biden let slip what really irked him about the Soleimani hit. It would make getting the mullahs back to the negotiating table more difficult.

Hence, Biden’s attack on President Trump for pulling America out of the nuclear deal. It would alienate Washington’s allies—meaning Iran—and prevent American from going “back into the agreement”:

“We have lost our standing in the region, we have lost the support of our allies. The next president has to be able to pull those folks back together, re-establish our alliances and insist Iran go back into the agreement.”

So there: Biden’s putrid mind was troubled by how to raise Barak Obama’s deal from the grave.

War, said Napoleon, is a contest of blunders. The side that commits fewer blunders wins the war. The same could apply to diplomatic war. Blunder Joe is fast becoming the epitaph for the Biden White House.

Let Israel beware. Israel can ill afford to lose the war on blunders—not with Tehran licking its bloody chops.

Steve Apfel is an economist and costing specialist, but most of all a prolific author of fiction and non-fiction. His blog, Balaam’s curse, is followed in more than 15 countries.

Image: Joe Biden. YouTube screen grab.