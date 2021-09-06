Abortion: The Animating Sacrament of the Left

The Texas abortion law and the reaction to it has shone a spotlight on the fact that abortion is the primary animating force for the left, a sacrament of a sort that drives both their priorities and energy.

The celebrity crowd had the Taliban on their mind and rushed to see who could make the most absurd comparisons. The craziest of these takes argued that women in Texas had it worse than those living under the Taliban, whose idea of a woman’s right is the right to be killed by a male for violating his sense of honor.

That great thinker of yesteryear, Dan Rather, noted that “the same people attacking the Biden Administration for leaving women’s rights behind in Afghanistan are eager to control women’s bodies and choices in the United States.” Last I checked, the criticism directed at the administration was about leaving Americans behind but such distinctions get lost on the “fake but accurate” crowd.

Consider the reaction of the false conservatives who rushed to obscurity during President Trump’s Administration.

The always noxious Bill Kristol tweeted out a quote from an article in something called The Bulwark by Jonathan Last that read, “The pro-choice movement makes many arguments which I find unconvincing. But one thing they have always said is that pro-lifers really just want to control women’s bodies. And part of me thinks that this is probably right.”

The pure slanderous insanity involved in that sentiment is staggering. I’ve never known a single pro-life American, many of whom are women, who cares one bit about control over a woman’s body, but every one of them has a profound respect for the sacredness of life and believe in protecting the most innocent lives.

More often than not, it is the denizens of the left, people like Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, and Andrew Cuomo, who seem to have a rather strong desire to have absolute control over women’s bodies, even as they buy immunity by spouting platitudes on the glories of abortion.

It is always interesting to watch the conversion of a “conservative” to the leftist religion, which seems to happen somewhat regularly when weak principles collide with the cultural power and temptations of the left.

A key moment in the conversion of a former “conservative” involves showing fealty to the sacrament that binds together their new tribe, and they usually do it as loudly as possible to ensure that their new friends embrace them. This is why these “conservative” converts, ala Jennifer Rubin, usually sound even crazier than the long-time denizens of the left.

In what read like a parody, the Satantic Temple joined the fight. They apparently established an abortion ritual which the Texas law threatens. These Satanists see abortion as a form of worship that needs protecting.

In the letter they sent to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, they wrote, “The battle for abortion rights is largely a battle of competing religious viewpoints, and our viewpoint is that the nonviable fetus is part of the impregnated host is fortunately protected under Religious Liberty laws.”

That “nonviable fetus” has a heartbeat at a bare minimum and is often fully viable at the time of abortion, suffering only from a mere few inches of geography that allows the baby’s life to be taken. One of the challenges the abortion movement has is that technology has advanced since 1973, making it nearly impossible to maintain the fiction that the choice they champion does not consist of the taking of a life. But, for the Satanists, this is a feature.

On one point, I would agree with them. There is very much a spiritual component to this discussion, which is why there is so much fervor on the left, a religious fervor that cannot be understood apart from the demonic influence that drives it.

It is easy to understand why pro-life Americans feel rather strongly about the issue. If an abortion involves the killing of an innocent life, what could be more important than opposing it?

But it is far harder to understand why somebody would celebrate this killing with such fervor. The fervor that is on full display goes far beyond any belief in protecting a euphemistic right to choice, where the choice in question is deemed immaterial and wished away under an undefined blanket category of “women’s rights.”

At least the Satanists are honest about what they are trying to protect. But the Satanists can sleep better knowing that they have a champion in the White House happy to take up their cause.

Biden promised to launch a “whole of government” approach, spearheaded by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to ensure that this sacrament is not disrupted.

He noted, “One reason I became the first president in history to create a Gender Policy Council was to be prepared to react to such assaults on women’s rights.”

Whoever is putting the words in Biden’s mouth has no concern prioritizing American tax dollars to champion that which many of those taxpayers consider most abhorrent.

This is the top issue for the Democrat cultural establishment and most of their other issues can be better understood within that context. For example, it wasn’t President Trump’s tweets that horrified them.

What bothered Democrats the most was the reshaping of the bench. The judges being appointed were of the type who might happen to notice that there is no right to an abortion enshrined in the Constitution, even if there is a clear right to life that was central to the Declaration of Independence.

It’s also why anybody who justified the primal hatred towards the Trump Administration as being a proper response to his “unique” presidency was missing the point that the same level of evil vitriol would be vomited at any president threatening this unholy pillar or the power of the left. The left uses any means, legal or illegal, to secure absolute power. But what and who that absolute power is serving is even more important.

To proffer a purely rhetorical question, do they care enough about this issue to steal elections?

It’s why they continue to fantasize about expanding the Supreme Court and would do it in a heartbeat if they had enough political power to do so.

It’s one of the reasons that they relentlessly pound racial politics to try to hold on to voters who are out of synch with their insane policies.

Byron York noted how the rising percentage of Hispanic Americans voting for the Republican party is a mortal threat to the Democrats’ dream of locking in power.

Many of these voters are pro-life, embrace freedom, and liked what they were seeing from the Trump administration as opposed to the cultural insanity being offered by the Democrats.

Without the ability to provide policies that will appeal to these voters and with increasing difficulty in hiding their insane policy preferences, Democrats scare voters into voting for them by constantly declaring their opponents to be racists. A Balkanized America is a small price to pay in service to their power and goals.

I don’t know what will ultimately become of the Texas law. But it has again shown the sacrosanct importance of abortion to the Democrat party. And in that sense, it has already accomplished a great service for America.

Image: Charles Edward Miller

