Fifty years ago, journalist Gary Allen set out to write a book to prove conservative anti-communists wrong. But while researching, he realized he had not seen the "hidden picture." There indeed was a conspiracy, shielded by a narrative advanced by liberal academia and the mainstream media, both actually in the service of an elite cabal that included Rockefeller, Ford, Morgan, Rothschild, Loeb, Kennedy, and Carnegie. No longer willing to dismiss "right-wing conspiracy theorists," he titled his book, published in 1971, None Dare Call It Conspiracy. It was a surprising bestseller: more than four million copies were sold during the 1972 presidential elections. Many received it as gifts through an informal grassroots distribution system.

What Allen claimed to have discovered was that a plutocracy of 3% of the population covertly controlled the lives of the rest. They had wrested control of the constitutional republic, with its separation of powers, limited government, and competitive free enterprise, and turned it into a system of centralized control by a few. How was this achieved? According to Allen, the conspiratorial clique was hidden and protected by a complicit media establishment they own and control. Also, they are accomplished liars and farseeing planners. Their subversive tour de force has been to advance the lies that a) communism is inevitable and b) communism is a movement of the downtrodden. The first lie aims to destroy the will to fight, the second to gain support of the poor masses and justify the destruction of a vigorous, innovative middle class.

Allen offers an alternative, realistic definition of communism: an international conspiratorial drive for power on part of men in high places, who are willing to use any means for global conquest. In The Communist Manifesto, Marx and Engels said a proletarian revolution would necessitate a temporary socialist dictatorship, which would give way to full-on communism if three things were achieved: a) the elimination of private property rights, b) the dissolution of the family, and c) the replacement of religion with Marxist ideology. These, in fact, are exactly what academia and left-wing groups in America are pushing for, today and when Allen wrote the book.

But all that, as Allen claims, is an elaborate ruse. Behind it are the super-rich. We are blinded to this because we believe they stand to lose the most in a socialistic set-up. Allen backs his counterintuitive conclusion with the fact that communist countries are in fact always ruled by an oligarchical group — the nomenklatura — that controls wealth, production, and the lives of the rest of the population. Thus, socialism is a movement to consolidate wealth in the hands of a few, creating not a classless society, but one with just two classes: an elite and a proletariat, with no middle class.

The approach the international elite used was multi-pronged. They gained control over the government after the Panic of 1907 by lending it large sums of money. In exchange, they obtained monopolies in banking, natural resources, and transportation. The Federal Reserve Act was passed in 1913 to create the Federal Reserve and presented as a "victory of democracy." In reality, private bankers could now determine inflation, recession, and boom periods; they could swing the stock market at will; and they could subordinate the fiscal powers reserved for the Congress. They sought to run up the debt through expansion of government spending. Simultaneously, they benefited from the increased money supply and bid up the stock market. Through insiders in government, they created a mechanism to collect their debts: two months before the Fed was established, a progressive income tax program was implemented for the public. But laws were made to allow them to set up tax-free foundations, hence avoiding the taxes they imposed on everyone else. They compounded their wealth tax-free.

The final component of their plan to gain control of the government was to further increase the serviceable debt by going to war. Historian Charles A. Beard called it "perpetual war for perpetual peace." The elite thus set the stage for American involvement in two world wars, and nearly 200 military incursions since 1945, through massive propaganda in the media they controlled. This not only gained them lucrative government contracts, but also enhanced the prospects of a world government they could eventually control. The owned "intellectuals" in academia and the media establishment camouflaged these conspiracies, disparaging the view that a subversion was under way. They propagated and maintained the fiction that history is accidental and all societal problems can be ascribed to poverty, ignorance, and disease.

The other strategy being used to take complete control over the politics and economy of the U.S. is one of pressure from above and pressure from below. The elite promote "progressive legislation" while systematically infiltrating and funding left-wing political movements that serve as a street-rioting army. These radicals, controlled by big money, believe — or at least would have us believe — that they will overthrow the rich, redistribute wealth, and one day have ordinary people running everything. They are given free rein to create mayhem and avoid prosecution since they do the work of the elite. They are merely the excuse for the government to impose more repressive laws to maintain order.

According to Allen's research, the USSR was practically manufactured by the U.S. elite, who played a major role in the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. He quotes W. Averell Harriman, who served as ambassador to the USSR from 1943 to 1945, as saying, "Stalin paid tribute to the assistance rendered by the United States to Soviet industry before and during the war. He said that about two-thirds of all the large industrial enterprise in the Soviet Union had been built with United States help or technical assistance." Allen explains how financiers in America and Britain created an enemy for the West. He divulges how Kuhn, Loeb & Co., an important financial house of New York then, even financed the First Five-Year Plan of the Soviet Union. Through these means, plutocrats gained a geographic homeland from which to launch assaults against other nations of the world.

The book also exposes the political legerdemain of insiders during the Nixon administration. The ostensibly conservative regime effected one of the greatest expansions of the federal government. Allen contends that this happened because President Nixon was controlled by Nelson Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a front for the elite representatives of major media and financial houses and corporations. Their ultimate goal is the abolition of our Constitution and the replacement of our republic with a world government. Flowing from private to public service, CFR members — among them known communists like Alger Hiss and Harry Dexter White — have staffed key positions in administrations since FDR's. Rockefeller and Kissinger managed the levers of power behind the scenes and helped Nixon achieve centralized power while paying lip service to decentralization. Nixon's Family Assistance Program, for instance, guaranteed an annual income, but in programs like these, Washington was merely returning taxes from states as federal subsidies. The administration also pushed for price and wage controls, bringing Communist China into the United Nations, and for "world peace" through "world law" — hardly objectives consonant with a limited government constitutional republic.

Allen passed away in 1986, but his book echoes the U.S. of the 1970s. Today, a secretive power elite seem well on their way to achieve their global agenda of a totalitarian world government. It's déjà vu all over again.

