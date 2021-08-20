Marxist Minnesota Principals ‘Making Good Trouble in Education’

There was once a time when school principals’ principal concern was the academic achievement of their students.

Sadly, in many places, that is no longer the case.

Take Minnesota for example, where 162 principals have signed onto the Marxist-minded “Making Good Trouble in Education” anti-education, social justice movement.

According to its website, “We are a loose collection of local principals bound together by a commitment to changing our nation's future by engaging in better, more equitable educational practices. We have constructed this site as a gathering place for Good (Trouble) Principals. It is a safe place to rest among like-minded leaders. It is a place where your convictions about educational justice in our country can be fortified and your view of education as a transformative social force can be reinforced.”

At this point, you may have a few questions, such as:

What are more equitable educational training practices?

What is educational justice?

And, since when has public education become a social force?

Lucky for you, the principals at Good Trouble have answers to these pressing questions.

In terms of equitable training practices, the misguided Minnesota principals plan to enact this by, “De-centering Whiteness. Understanding that traditional organized whiteness ensures domination through forms like PTAs and Unions. We purposefully call out and lift up historically non-represented voices of color in our spaces to hold weight and power.”

Sorry, but implementing discrimination to allegedly address past discrimination is flat-out wrong.

To achieve what they deem “educational justice,” the Minnesota principals support, “Dismantling practices that reinforce White academic superiority like bias in testing and the labeling, tracking and clustering that reflect an Americanized version of a caste system in our schools.”

As a former high school teacher, I can personally attest that there absolutely is no caste system in America’s public schools. To declare that a modern-day caste system exists in today’s public schools is literally ludicrous.

Regarding their quest that public schools become a social force, instead of an academic institution, the Minnesota principals plan on, “Reconstructing ‘school’ upon our full in-person returns where business-as-usual, like schedules and staffing, are open to drastic changes.”

To meet this nonacademic goal, the principals also propose, “Speaking truth to power. Where our commitment to holding ourselves and those who serve under us accountable to this work is just as importantly extended to those who serve over us.”

Yet, that is only the half of it.

Consider. “We declare that we are not leaving white children behind by lifting Black, Brown and Indigenous children up. But that we, not only have the collective capacity to hold all of our children up and into the light, but our White children have been done a great disservice by sustaining white-centered schools in America over all these years. And it is to their equal benefit to thrive in schools where they are not spoon-fed the poison that they are better because of their skin color, where they have principals and teachers who boldly lead them to both humility and pride, and where they have the beautiful privilege of thriving while their classmates of color thrive as well.”

So, according to the Minnesota Good Trouble principals, America’s public schools are havens for white supremacy propaganda. Of course, that is a total farce.

Moreover, the notion that America’s public schools cater almost exclusively to white children, and thereby do not allow minority students to thrive, is demonstrably false. How would these people explain that Asian-Americans, for example, outperform their white peers across the board in education metrics?

It is rather obvious that the Minnesota Good Trouble principals, all 162 of them, have an agenda.

Unfortunately, that agenda does not include ensuring that every student is held to the same standard, and that every student, regardless of race, is treated as an individual.

Instead, the Minnesota principals who signed onto this Marxist indoctrination program are most concerned with pitting students against one another based on nothing but their racial attributes.

Sadly, this is becoming the new normal in America’s public schools.

On the other hand, we are witnessing quite a backlash against many of these absurd programs. Throughout the country, parents and students are rising up against the critical race theory craziness and Marxist-oriented curricula that are seeping into far too many public schools.

Still, the question remains: Will the education-industrial complex, with their Marxist leanings, triumph, or will parents pushing commonsense education policies, including school choice, win the battle in the end? The future of America is at stake.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is a former public school teacher and senior editor at The Heartland Institute.

Image: rosaluxemborg