When Too Much Power Makes the Elites Insane

We've all heard the phrase "power corrupts," by Lord Acton, a 19th-century British historian. The full quote — "Power tends to corrupt. Absolute power corrupts absolutely" — referred to the absolute power of kings.

Research from 2012 by Katherine A. DeCelles, a University of Toronto professor, concluded that wealth and power don't affect everyone equally — they just allow existing personality traits to emerge to excess.

There are many stories of wealthy people setting up foundations that help millions of people. But there is a dark side as well.

People with great wealth and power quickly become surrounded by underlings who fawn over their every word. Every idea is brilliant; every thought is genius. After a while, they start to think they are gods.

George Soros: "I admit that I have always harbored an exaggerated view of self-importance―to put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes or, even better, a scientist like Einstein."

Barack Obama's "bitter clingers" remark, Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables," and Joe Biden's "the coal miners can learn how to code" solution and his "farming is just putting a seed in dirt" comment offer a clear look into the inner workings of these corrupt minds. They are the smart ones. Others are too stupid to understand their lofty ideas, so their ideas must be forced on the unwilling "for their own good."

When their ideas and faulty logic are opposed, they use blackmail, bribery, and intimidation to get their way. Our rights to vote and to free speech are unimportant because we are too stupid to know whom to vote for or what to say.

This life of power leads to a form of insane immorality, where rules of civilized behavior apply only to others. This is why we saw videos of political leaders at fine restaurants with no masks while the everyone else was quarantined eating TV dinners. Scientists feel that it's OK to fake data to reach their desired conclusions. Governors can ignore their legislatures and act like dictators.

Among the richest and most elite is an obsession with the need to end "global warming" and make the planet healthy and "sustainable." The real fear is that "their world" is going to be polluted and overrun by the stupid people in "flyover country."

Many of these elites were significantly impacted by Paul Ehrlich's 1968 book, The Population Bomb. Ehrlich warned, "The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate."

They see other human beings as the biggest threat to our beloved planet, with "depopulation" as the answer.

One aspect of this insanity is thinking they can say something outrageous and no one will object, so they are up front with their rantings...

David Rockefeller: "We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis."

Bill Maher: "I'm pro-choice, I'm for assisted suicide, I'm for regular suicide, I'm for whatever gets the freeway moving — that's what I'm for. It's too crowded, the planet is too crowded and we need to promote death."

Prince Philip: "In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don't want to have too many of."

Mikhail Gorbachev: "The ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren't enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage."

Morgan Freeman: "It's not that there's not enough room on this planet for seven billion people, it's that the energy needs for seven billion people are seven billion people's worth of energy needs, as opposed to, say, two billion. Imagine how much pollution would be in the air and the oceans if there were only two billion people putting it in?"

Henry A. Kissinger: "Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the Third World, because the U.S. economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries."

Bertrand Russell: "If a Black Death could be spread throughout the world once in every generation survivors could procreate freely without making the world too full."

It is hard for regular, God-fearing people to recognize this level of true evil and insanity. Many are fooled by noble words — "we must save the planet." In the case of the pandemic, we heard, "we must have a vaccine."

The pandemic is the "global crisis" that David Rockefeller was hoping for. Did they squash the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to prevent and cure COVID in order to enable the Emergency Use Authorization and push the vaccines?

When you learn that something similar was done by the WHO in Kenya in 2014, the picture gets clearer.

"Kenya's Catholic bishops are charging two United Nations organizations with sterilizing millions of girls and women under cover of an anti-tetanus inoculation program sponsored by the Kenyan government." Samples were tested, and they found that "this proved right our worst fears; that this WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine."

Are those vaccines more than just a way to prevent COVID, but a method to sicken and sterilize the world? See a collection of firsthand videos about the massive side-effects of the injections.

Knowingly incentivizing or coercing people into taking an experimental drug is a violation of international law, and legal charges are in the process of being filed.

This may explain the rush to vaccinate everyone — even schoolchildren, who are virtually immune to COVID.

These elites are so insane in their quest for a less crowded planet that they feel that any exaggeration, any lie, any level of coercion, any harassment of people with opposing information, is completely justified, even if it means the death of billions of people. They think censoring free speech will work, that we will believe their lies instead of our own eyes.

We must prove them wrong, or our world will change forever.

