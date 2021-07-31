The Warped Vision of a Two-State Solution

During eight baleful years, President Barack Hussein Obama made Israel’s life utterly miserable as he pursued relentlessly his warped vision of a ‘Two State Solution’ to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. But that vision, being imagined yet again, would remain national suicide for Israel.

Still pushed by too many in the international corridors of power, it is in reality an appalling euphemism not unlike the German Nazi’s ‘Final Solution’ which ushered in the Holocaust. And now, lo and behold, the Biden/Harris administration -- which many see as Obama’s third term -- is currently pushing yet again for the disinterment of that rotting corpse known as the ‘Two-State Solution.’

It will spell the destruction of the reconstituted Jewish state and the extermination of its people by a Muslim world that will never accept a non-Muslim nation and will wage eternal war against it -- the Dar al-Harb -- until it is utterly destroyed. The existing and proposed “Two-State-Solution” ushers in an eventual and guaranteed destruction of the Jewish state.

Of course, if Israel declared its justified rejection of the ‘Two-State-Solution’, such a statement of the truth would be considered inflammatory and assured to provoke another Palestinian Arab outburst of violence and barbarism (dignified by the Arabic term intifada).

But isn’t that what is happening throughout Judea and Samaria (the so-called West Bank) with almost daily atrocities committed by Arab thugs against Jewish civilians?

The over 3,500-year-old Hebrew and Biblical names, Yehuda and Shomron, (Judea and Samaria), refer to the heartland of both the ancient and modern Jewish homeland. But a malevolent world prefers to call the territory the West Bank; what was the mere 19-year-old Jordanian name applied to the land after it and much of Jerusalem was illegally invaded and occupied by Jordan from 1948 until 1967.

The Jordanian Arab Legion, after invading and occupying the territory, immediately began desecrating Jewish graves on the Mount of Olives, using the headstones to build latrines for their troops, destroying 57 ancient synagogues and holy sites, and forcibly expelling Jewish residents from their villages and ancient homes in Jerusalem’s Old City.

There has never in all recorded history existed an independent, sovereign state called Palestine. The so-called Palestinians are an Arab invention. No such people by that name have existed in centuries past. An Arab leader and PLO executive committee member, Zuheir Mohsen, admitted this fact himself on March 31, 1977, in the Dutch newspaper, Trouw:

“The Palestinian people does not exist. The creation of a Palestinian state is only a means for continuing our struggle against the state of Israel. In reality today there is no difference between Jordanians, Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese … Only for political and tactical reasons do we speak today about the existence of a Palestinian people, since Arab national interests demand that we posit the existence of a distinct ‘Palestinian people. ”

Today there are Jewish properties, illegally occupied by Arabs, scattered throughout Arab areas of Jerusalem. They have remained in legal limbo because of international pressures against successive Israeli governments. This has led to endless delays in the return of the land and properties to their rightful Jewish owners.

All who know history know that Jordan sits on four-fifths of what was until 1922 the entire Palestine Mandate, large tracts of which was promised to the Jewish people as a National Home. The Arabs who call themselves Palestinians already possess, de facto, a state on the east bank of the River Jordan, which in size dwarfs tiny Israel. There already has thus been a Two-State-Solution in existence for 100 years since 1922.

The reality is that the Arabs who call themselves Palestinians do not and never have wanted a state side by side with Israel: they want a state in place of Israel. That is why breathtakingly generous -- nay, suicidal Israeli offers -- are always rejected.

The Arabs continuously smother parts of Biblical and ancestral Jewish Judea, and Samaria (the so-called West Bank) with illegal buildings paid for by certain oil-rich Gulf states, by the EU, the UN and anti-Israel NGOs, and the world remains deathly quiet. Only when an Israeli family dares add a room to their tiny home or some new apartments are built within the ancestral heartland or in Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem, does the same world scream bloody murder.

Indulging in self-imposed building freezes to placate enemies and so-called friends alike, while the Arab enemy constructs illegal settlements with impunity, is insanity for the embattled Jewish state. For Israel to lose the precious Jewish homeland and return to the horrors of exile is beyond imagining.

Without retaining the hill country that runs like a spine north and south through Judea and Samaria, Israel’s pitifully narrow nine-mile-wide coastal plain will be at the mercy of a Palestinian Arab thugocracy, just as southern Israeli towns and villages endure relentless aggression from the Hamas-occupied Gaza Strip. That is why the Two-State Solution, as envisaged yet again and peddled by the EU and the morally bankrupt UN would usher in a new ‘Final Solution.’

The world has fallen for a fraudulent Palestinian narrative. It allows an uninformed world to embrace the falsehoods of an Arab people who call themselves Palestinians and creates an atmosphere where the embattled Jewish state is unjustly and grotesquely demonized. This increasingly allows such foul anti-Israel and anti-Semitic movements as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) to continue its dirty work -- the latest being the despicable Ben and Jerry’s boycott of Jewish villages throughout Judea and Samaria.

That the conflict is not territorial but based on Islam’s unchangeable refusal to accept a Jewish state or any non-Muslim state whatever its borders in territory once conquered and occupied in the name of Allah is lost on so many who inhabit the international corridors of power. Most diplomats, with few exceptions, still harbor the illusion that territorial compromise will satisfy the Arab and Muslim world. So again and again the discredited corpse known as the ‘Two-State-Solution’ is exhumed and presented as the default plan.

It was Albert Einstein who said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” The same can also include those without ears to hear or eyes to see

Victor Sharpe is a prolific freelance writer and contributing editor. He is also a published author of seven books including The Blue Hour, a selection of thirteen short stories, and the acclaimed four volume, Politicide: The attempted murder of the Jewish state.

Image: Eric Gaba and NordNordWest