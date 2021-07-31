The Coming Battle For Taiwan And The Nobel Peace Prize

There’s a good argument to be made that the Nobel Peace Prize committee, when it comes to American politicians, awards them to those politicians who have dragged their nation leftward. It is possible, looking at the brewing situation between China and the People’s Republic of China (i.e., China) invades The Republic of China (i.e., Taiwan), that Biden will be manipulated into believing that, if he backs China, he will be able to bring home a Nobel for himself.

Over the past 115 years, only five American Presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize. Looking back, it would be fair to say that the award can be characterized as the highest form of global virtue-signaling that the Nobel committee can award as a participation trophy to American politicians, whether presidents (Teddy Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama) or Vice Presidents (Al Gore) for orthodox progressive thinking:

President Theodore Roosevelt received the Peace Prize in 1906 for having negotiated peace in the Russo-Japanese war in 1904-5.

President Woodrow Wilson received the Peace Prize in 1920 for his efforts in ending the First World War and helping to create the League of Nations. This was despite the fact that, when World War I broke out across Europe in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the United States would remain neutral – a position he held until 1917 when America’s neutrality ended as it entered “The War to End All Wars,” and Wilson brought America as close to fascism as it’s ever been before now. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke that left him incapacitated until the end of his presidency but that did not stop the Nobel Committee in 1920.

President Jimmy Carter received the Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts in finding “peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development.”

Vice President Al Gore received the Peace Prize in 2007 for his efforts to obtain and spread knowledge about climate change.

President Barack Obama received the Peace Prize in 2009 for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation and he was nominated less than two weeks in office.

To be very fair to President Obama he was honestly surprised because he knew he’d done nothing to earn it, although that did not stop him from accepting it. Moreover, one would hope that Obama’s award, undeserved though it was, would have paved the way for an end to America’s fraught racial history. Indeed, the award could be seen as one to the American people for looking past race to elect someone who promised to bind America’s racial wounds.

To the best of my research, President Obama never declared America was permanently affected by systemic racism, which should have ended our current Critical Race Theory arguments before they began. However, this avatar of peace worked diligently throughout his presidency to divide America along racial lines.

As the awards award to politicians shows, politics is a powerful part of the Nobel process. To see the Nobel as only a sacred award of independent fortitude in the cause of Peace is not the right foundational vision. So far, the Nobel committee’s selection pattern shows that it will reward only those American leaders who are at the forefront of orthodox progressive groupthink, whether in 1905 or 2009. For that reason, being recognized as a Nobel Prize winner is extremely important in progressive circles.

The Nobel Prize’s cachet for the left may have dangerous, and unexpected power, with the Pacific possibly boiling over into war should China attack the Republic of Taiwan. In that case, dangling the possibility of the Nobel Peace Prize in front of the Biden/Harris administration could be horrifically disastrous. If war breaks out in the Pacific because China’s People’s Liberation Army (“PLA”) invades Taiwan, Biden’s desire to “earn” that prize could doom Taiwanese freedom.

I was fortunate to have been offered an opportunity to fly the F-16 simulator with a Taiwanese fighter Squadron and have also had a robust discussion with Taiwanese Marines. They are dedicated competent fearless warriors through and through. Their combat prowess tells me the PLA will not have an easy time conquering Taiwan especially since American, Australian, and Japanese forces have indicated that, should war break out, they will side with Taiwan.

However, if China attacks, it will have the advantage of time and distance. Getting American prepared to bring its combat power to defend Taiwan will take some time. This time delay is a moment of maximum danger for Taiwan, not because of the PLA’s combat prowess but because of the ugly possibility that the U.S., rather than defending its ally, will immediately capitulate.

If the PLA invades across the Taiwan Strait (the shortest distance from China) it’s possible that, under the guise of stopping loss of life before the war is lost by either side, the Biden/Harris administration will intervene and essentially force Taiwan to capitulate by making it clear that America will not help her defend herself.

I truly believe that, right now, if China and Taiwan have a true combat situation, the PLA will ultimately lose regardless of any hypothetical “war games” that are currently putting that issue in doubt. However, Taiwan can and will be lost politically if the Biden team, thanks to a backchannel with the Nobel Committee learns that -- wink wink nudge nudge – stopping the war will earn him the Peace Prize. President Biden (or, probably, his wife), in a question to end hostilities, would quickly fall prey to Chinese communist information warriors and a media anxious to get that Nobel Prize brass ring for their preferred president.

The brilliant, insidious reach of China’s information warriors could highlight that the peace-loving Chinese will stop fighting, thanks to the Biden Administration. In return, there will be some sort of negotiated Taiwan settlement that ultimately means China will own Taiwan. It will be like the bogus Hong Kong political solution in the late nineties. We know how that ended.

Jill Biden will know that the Nobel is really hers just like Edith Wilson knew that the 1920 Prize was hers. It is tragic even to think that these shallow, grabbing people, desperate for the cachet of that Nobel Prize, would sell out the free Taiwanese to satisfy China’s imperial desires.

IMAGE: Taiwan’s military live-fire drill. YouTube screen grab.