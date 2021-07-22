The Antifa/FBI Coalition

Over two dozen people were killed during the Antifa and BLM protests in 2020. It is routinely reported that "five people died as a result" of the Jan. 6 disturbance. This is a totally accurate statement, however, it is still misleading. Only one of the deceased died as a result of violence. She was actually murdered by a government official. Relating these deaths allows the media to routinely describe Jan. 6 as a "deadly insurrection" as opposed to the "mostly peaceful" protests by Antifa and BLM. Prior to Jan. 6, Trump supporters had held dozens of mass rallies without burning cities or murdering people. This was a major embarrassment for the Deep State. Media coverage of the Jan. 6 event has been largely successful in minimizing that embarrassment. This was a major Deep State coup and the planning and execution of this "insurrection" reveals a disturbing relationship between the government and radical groups. The FBI did not only fail to adequately prevent the disturbance, they appear to have actively facilitated it. The FBI and radical leftists are branches of the Deep State.

FBI agents "taking a knee" in homage to BLM

Large group of FBI agents (25) take a knee with protestors near the national archive. pic.twitter.com/Trl9ARY9cs — Jim Manico (@manicode) June 4, 2020

The FBI has a history of instigating terrorist plots that they thwart with great fanfare. This is not a conspiracy theory.

The New York Times has reported there have been twenty terrorist plots against the U.S. Three of those plots were real; the other 17 were created — and then stopped — by the FBI.

The Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case is based on evidence provided by two FBI informants and two undercover agents according to the FBI’s affidavit. As many as twelve informants were used in this case. Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, was at one time an FBI informant. Several sizable right-wing organizations were involved in the Jan. 6 disturbance. The FBI had infiltrated every one of them and therefore knew exactly what they had planned.

The DC Metropolitan Police also had at least one undercover employee embedded within the pro-Trump crowd. This is not speculation. It is based on court records.

It is preposterous to contend that the FBI did not have operatives in this disturbance as Christopher Wray contends. Journalist Glenn Greenwald commented, “What would be shocking and strange is not if the FBI had embedded informants and other infiltrators in the groups planning the January 6 Capitol riot. What would be shocking and strange—bizarre and inexplicable—is if the FBI did not have those groups under tight control.”

The FBI and the Capitol Police knew in advance that the demonstration would turn violent.

The New York Times reported:

The Capitol Police had clearer advance warnings about the Jan. 6 attack than were previously known, including the potential for violence in which “Congress itself is the target.” But officers were instructed by their leaders not to use their most aggressive tactics to hold off the mob, according to a scathing new report by the agency’s internal investigator.

Yet the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, told reporters that the agency did not have any intelligence suggesting the Trump rally would not be peaceful.

During Senate testimony, Senator Amy Klobuchar suggested that the FBI had not infiltrated these groups. She asked Christopher Wray, "There must be moments where you think if we would have known, if we could have infiltrated this group or found out what they were doing, and that -- you have those moments?" Wray did not correct her. The knowledge that there would be violence was based partially on a document acquired by the Norfolk FBI. It asserted, "Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

The FBI does not reveal the source of this document. Was it really the work of a Trump supporter? Still, the violence could have been prevented.

According to Kash Patel, Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, "We had offered the Capitol Police, and Mayor Bowser of Washington, D.C., thousands of National Guardsmen and women, two days before Jan. 6. And they turned us down."

Defenders of left-wing radical groups stress the fact that they are "decentralized." Wikipedia's description of Antifa mentions its "decentralized" nature numerous times. Yet, the left is capable of acting in unison, as if under the command of a single director. Mike Podhorzer, senior adviser to the president of the AFL-CIO, is mentioned in a Time magazine article giving a reason why left-wing groups were not visible on Jan. 6. He credits the activists for their restraint: “They had spent so much time getting ready to hit the streets on Wednesday. But they did it. Wednesday through Friday, there was not a single Antifa vs. Proud Boys incident like everyone was expecting. And when that didn’t materialize, I don’t think the Trump campaign had a backup plan.” Podhorzer continued, "To preserve safety and ensure they couldn’t be blamed for any mayhem, the activist left was 'strenuously discouraging counter activity.'” All these "independent" groups decided in unison to stay home that day. Or did they?

Antifa activist John Sullivan's brother James claims that there were 265 disguised Antifa members at the disturbance. The FBI will investigate this just as they are investigating child sex crimes. (Unfortunately, David Harris, who was in charge of investigating crimes against children, was arrested for numerous child sex crimes.)

Part of the reason for the feds not releasing the government videos is that there are literally tens of thousands of researchers who plan on viewing the tapes. They may reveal FBI informants taking part in the violence. The left has an extensive network of training facilities for agents provocateurs.

Scott Foval, former National Field Director at Americans United for Change claimed, “We have to have people prepared to go wherever these events are, which means we have to have a central kind of agitator training." He continued, “I’m saying we have mentally ill people that we pay to do sh—, make no mistake.” Robert Creamer, founder of Democracy Advocates and husband of Rep. Janice D. Schakowsky, stated, “Wherever Trump and Pence are going to be, we have events, we have a whole team across the country that does that."

According to Rep. James Comer, the Republican leader of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, protestors are kept in deplorable conditions. Yet, John Sullivan, who is recorded on tape saying “Let’s burn this shit down” was released without bail and placed on house arrest. Many of the "unindicted co-conspirators" appear to have been more violent than those placed in solitary confinement. This is possibly why the Department of Justice refuses to release to the public over 14,000 hours of video taken at the Capitol during the “insurrection.” Selected clips are presented in court as evidence against Jan. 6 defendants. Capitol Police argue that making all the tapes available to defense attorneys —let alone to the American public—could provoke future violence.

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. He is featured on the BBC's program "Things We Forgot to Remember:" Morgenthau Plan and Post-War Germany.

Image: Twitter screen shot