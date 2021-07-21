Looking for a Word for Mitt Romney

I’ve been searching for just the right adjective to use for Mitt Romney. In the spirit of full disclosure, I must sadly confess that I voted for Mitt for President in 2012. At the time, even a vote for a RINO was preferable to voting for someone openly calling for the destruction of everything America stands for -- that being Barack Hussein Obama.

But since 2018, Mitt has been on a divergent path from conservatism. RINOs are despised by conservatives, but the term doesn’t even come close to describing the awfulness of Mitt Romney for the movement.

Is Mitt Romney unprincipled? Perhaps Romney is just another garden-variety politician who believes in nothing and stands for anything that will get fawning press coverage. After all, he asked for Trump’s endorsement in his election bid, and then immediately began denouncing the Donald. He even voted to impeach President Trump -- twice! Spare me the excuse that he was “doing the right thing” and “voting his conscience.” There’s this little thing called “evidence” that principled people consider before convicting someone -- even a President. After all, we supposedly subscribe to the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” -- assuming one has principles.

Yet in the first impeachment, every single witness admitted under oath to no direct knowledge of wrongdoing by President Trump. We don’t convict people on the basis of innuendo and rumors -- even if their name is Donald Trump. But Senator “Voted My Conscience” still voted for conviction. Did he not listen to the witnesses, or did he not care what they said?

In the second impeachment, there was no evidence even submitted to the Senate. The House Democrats were in such a hurry to impeach President Trump before he left office that they couldn’t be bothered with the troublesome step of conducting an investigation. It was all a political stunt, and everyone knew it. Yet Mitt voted for removal again.

Is Mitt Romney stupid? I understand that Mitt is an accomplished businessman and has a truckload of elite education credentials. But that doesn’t make him a smart politician.

In June, Democrats with a small group of RINOs (Mitt among them) announced a bipartisan infrastructure bill had been negotiated. The bill is for $1.2 trillion that the U.S. government doesn’t actually have. Yet Mitt and his fellow RINOs were proclaiming their achievement of negotiating the bill down from the $3.5 trillion that President Asterisk had asked for. Their crowning achievement was that we’d go bankrupt a little slower -- and they were quite proud of it.

But then good ole Joe announced that he wouldn’t be signing the bill until he got the remainder of his $3.5 trillion through the reconciliation process. To be clear, Joe is nowhere near the peak of his intellectual prowess -- and his peak was never very high. But he outsmarted Mitt and the other RINOs who negotiated the bipartisan bill. As Joe announced he was stabbing them all in the back, Mitt was right there in the Rose Garden smiling ear to ear. In the immortal words of Forest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Is Mitt Romney foolish? After President Asterisk announced that he had “played” the RINOs, a number of them began backing away from the infrastructure bill. But Joe being Joe, President Ice-cream quickly announced that he would not withhold signing the bill after all (no word on whether he was still seeking the rest of the money through reconciliation). And just like that, the esteemed senator from Utah was right in front of the cameras proclaiming that he trusts Joe Biden to keep his word. Of course, this is the same Joe Biden who has a well-documented history of treachery and lies.

What’s the old saying? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Shame on Mitt.

I’d normally recommend that Utah voters wise up and replace Senator Pierre Delecto in 2024. But fortunately, I suspect that won’t be necessary. As his poll numbers decline, Mitt will probably do the same thing as he did when he was the governor of Massachusetts for one term. He’ll decide not to run again. After all, there’s no need to continue the “public service” gig any longer. He’s already achieved his goal of checking the “senator” box on his resume. Perhaps we should add “poser” to his list of possible descriptors.

We simply have to conclude that the junior senator from Utah is one of those rare politicians who checks all of the boxes.

Unprincipled – Check

Stupid – Check

Foolish – Check

Poser – Check

