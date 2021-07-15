Leftists have a racist, divisive, and ultimately nihilistic view of America

Congresswoman Cori Bush recently tweeted that July Fourth is a holiday celebrating White people’s freedom only. Her tweet is part of the radical left’s effort to take over America. It ignores that, while America struggled with slavery in its founding, it endured a horrific Civil War to end it and experienced a robust Civil Rights Movement to realize the Declaration of Independence’s promises. We are faced now with a choice between the vision of Karl Marx or that of the Declaration of Independence, Abraham Lincoln, and Walt Disney.

This is the July Fourth tweet from Cori Bush, a freshman congresswoman from Missouri:

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.



This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Bush, a former BLM activist, has revolutionary intentions. Any fool knows that what she said is hogwash. She is merely providing a smokescreen for Antifa’s and BLM’s rioting and violence. Their blatant goal is to use violent revolution to overthrow the American government and install a communist dictatorship. She is not alone.

After the New York Times unsuccessfully attempted to remove President Trump from office through the Russian collusion hoax, it shifted strategy to foment the charge that Trump is a racist. In August 2019, the Times’ Executive Editor, Dean Baquet, in leaked audio spoke about the strategy shift: “We built our newsroom to cover one story [Russia collusion], and we did it truly well. Now we have to regroup, and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story [Trump’s racism].”

Just two days before Baquet was caught on tape, the Times announced its 1619 Project, which promotes a narrative that America is founded on slavery, with racism continuing as the fundamental driving force in America. Only a perverted reading of history can lead to that conclusion. But the ideologues at the Times had no interest in the truth. They aimed to lay the ideological groundwork to paint Trump, and all his followers, as racists.

Then came Basement Biden’s successful coup on November 3, 2020, followed quickly by the demonstration at the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021, which the Democrats (led by Pelosi), the FBI, CIA, and Dept of Justice swiftly co-opted. Many patriots who exercised their First Amendment rights are still in prison without due process and no ability to prepare their defenses. For the Marxists at the Times, this was more grist for the mill of their 1619 Project, with full support from Biden’s puppeteers.

With Trump gone, leftists put all patriotic Americans into their crosshairs. Our children, the military, corporations, governments, colleges, sports, and entertainment are their targets. Critical Race Theory, launched in 1986, came to the forefront recently. According to CRT, we are all racists, especially Anglo-Americans. This charge has sticking power because America has a grim history of slavery followed, 100 years after slavery ended, by the struggle for Civil Rights in the United States.

In 1776, the Southern colonies refused to sign the Declaration of Independence unless Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and John Adams deleted language calling for slavery’s abolition. Adams and Jefferson, in their later, historic exchange of letters, feared for the union’s survival in the face of an approaching cataclysm over slavery.

Slavery’s scourge culminated with the Civil War. In his Second Inaugural Address, on March 4, 1865, Abraham Lincoln, possibly the greatest present in US history, captured two profound truths about the Civil War and slavery. First, he stated:

Fondly do we hope ~ fervently do we pray ~ that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’

Lincoln understood that God required that all the wealth gained through slavery over 250 years had to be lost in the struggle and that every drop of blood slaves shed must be repaid by the loss of blood by South and North. The Civil War served as the retribution for the sin of slavery.

Lincoln concluded by saying,

With malice toward none with charity for all with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan ~ to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.

This was a profound insight into how the nation needed to heal following the War’s retribution. Unfortunately, Lincoln’s assassination on April 14, 1865, thrust the nation into a Reconstruction lacking charity or the will to do right as God saw right. The nation’s wounds remained unbound.

We have been working to bind the nation’s wounds for 165 years. We have been making great progress, especially during the past 50 years. Our country has made long strides toward creating a society that is not colorblind, but rather, colorful. We have been moving toward achieving a society of Americans that offers equal opportunity to everyone.

Once we fully accomplish the binding of the nation’s wounds, what will America look like? I think that Walt Disney came the closest to conceiving what that would look like. The Los Angeles Watts Riots in August 1965 deeply troubled Disney. He became determined to create a way of life that would eliminate racism. On November 16, 1965, Walt Disney announced his Florida Disney World project.

Disney presented his plan for EPCOT, the Experimental Prototype for the City of Tomorrow. He envisioned a city that would include a section for the world’s nations to present their culture and way of life. The remainder of the city would have two communities, one for working families and the other for retired couples. At the city’s center would be a research university that would develop technology to improve life in the city, including new methods of farming, entertainment, education, culture, transportation, sports, business, government, and architecture.

Disney believed that EPCOT could serve as a model for a way of life that would ease or eliminate racism in America and the world. After all, both those who come to America from other nations and Americans who have traveled to other nations know that racism is a scourge that afflicts not only America but the whole world.

Unfortunately, Disney died in 1966 before starting work on EPCOT. His brother, Roy, continued Walt’s EPCOT dream, breaking ground in May 1967. The Magic Kingdom opened its doors in 1971. Roy gave his best and full effort to achieve Walt’s dream but with Roy’s death just months later, Disney World lost most of Walt’s vision. It became a commercial theme park rather than a revolutionary EPCOT.

Cori Bush, a BLM Marxist, has no solution for racism but communism, revenge, oppression, hatred, and destruction. Her solution falls far short of Jefferson’s, Adams’s, Franklin’s, Lincoln’s, and Disney’s visions. May our Republic withstand this assault from within. We are the City on a Hill, despite what the Squad says.

IMAGE: Walt Disney explains his EPCOT vision (1966). YouTube screen grab.