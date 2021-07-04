It’s Independence, not In Dependence, Day

Two hundred and forty-five years ago, the brave Founders of this nation declared their independence from the rule of George III, the monarch of Great Britain. In so doing they declared -- and put at risk -- their lives, liberty, and fortunes -- to stand for freedom and self-determination. Looking at the week’s news it’s easy to see why many of us feel the liberty they fought for and enshrined in the Constitution that followed is slipping away at the hands of vocal minorities who have captured the media, Big Tech, the education establishment, the federal executive branch, and even the military.

By way of example, we learned that in San Diego one unit of the Navy -- a military branch in recent years rife with incompetence just as it looks that we will most need it -- was forced to take a mandatory diversity hike for Pride Month waving LGBT flags. This is not the first time members of this unit were forced to support this stuff against their free speech rights. In April the males in one battalion of the unit were compelled to pose with signs which read “No more rape.”

Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit THREE ZERO THREE Mainbody about 3 months ago April is Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) month, and CBMU 303 takes part of the No More _______ campaign. Raising awareness and ensuring a healthy and safe environment for its Sailors. #SAAM #SAAPM

This “WOKE” nonsense comes from the very top of the military hierarchy:

While attempting to deny the claim, [General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff] actually did everything to confirm it was true while also insisting he wanted to understand “white rage,” a concept invented by left-wing extremists as part of Critical Race Theory to denigrate white people. As we highlighted last week, Nellis Air Force base responded to controversy about a drag queen show hosted by the base by saying the performance was “essential to the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the military.” Attempts by the woke cult to subvert the military began under the Obama administration, during which in some instances cadets were made to take part in an event called Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, which sought to raise awareness for sexual assault victims by having men wearing Army Combat Uniforms parade around in red high heels.

Is a willingness to submit to humiliation and hostility now the price white males must pay to join our military? You know, the very people who have historically paid the highest cost in battle injuries and deaths to further our defense.

It’s Not Just the Military, It’s the FBI and DoJ

The FBI is now apparently fully captured by those who would deprive us of the right to free speech, and the people most hurt by this seem to be those most naive about the probity of that institution -- foolishly speaking to FBI agents without counsel in the belief they were helping honest law enforcement. Julie Kelly has been documenting their actions and calls for defunding the agency.

Here are a few examples of the agency’s jihad against anyone who attended the January 6 rally, a rally the Democrats have played to the hilt as “armed insurrection” warranting extreme reactions. Again it comes from the top: Attorney General Merrick Garland who bragged in a press release that his department reached the ‘benchmark’ of arresting 500 people and whose prosecutors “routinely ask the courts to keep the accused behind bars awaiting trials that won’t start until late this year or perhaps even 2022.” Apart from the extraordinary pretrial detention for minor crimes, the defendants are being bled dry from being unemployed, far from home, and emotional support.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is a willing accomplice to Garland. Here is the “crime” which will probably cost 69-year-old Lois Lynn McNicoll her job:

A little before 3:00 p.m. on January 6, McNicoll entered the Capitol building through an open door. Surveillance video captured by the U.S. Capitol Police security system -- more than 14,000 hours of footage to which only the government and a few congressional committees have access -- shows McNicoll taking a few photos inside the building. After being ushered out of the building by police, she exited the complex about 30 minutes later. McNicoll didn’t vandalize anything, she didn’t steal anything, she didn’t attack anyone. It’s not even clear whether she spoke to anyone; it appears as though she went in the building alone. But Dale claimed there is “probable cause” to conclude McNicoll committed at least four federal offenses during her half-hour “crime spree.” This includes trespassing and “willfully and knowingly… utter[ing] loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage[ing] in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.”

I told you years ago during the Scooter Libby case that FBI agents are never to be trusted. Never speak to one without counsel present and an independent video of the interrogation. Like Libby, McNicoll didn’t heed that advice, believing she’d done nothing wrong she consented to an interview without counsel.

It’s not just the phony-baloney charges the FBI is creating, they are utilizing tactics designed to terrorize law-abiding citizens who supported President Trump on January 6. Julie Kelly gives a number of hair-raising examples, here’s one about a 9:30 p.m. Sunday raid on a home of a defendant in front of a young child:

Twenty agents showed up with weapons drawn to arrest him and ransack the house. She was taken into a separate room -- the couple did not ask to have an attorney present -- where she was interrogated by three FBI agents. They asked her who they voted for and which political party they identified with. The agents grilled her about what news channels they watched and their views on immigration, including the border wall. She was asked if they followed QAnon. (The FBI has given lawmakers a report titled “Adherence to QAnon Conspiracy Theory by Some Domestic Violent Extremists,” which claims the “participation of some domestic violent extremists (DVE) who are also self-identified QAnon adherents in the violent siege of the US Capitol on 6 January underscores how the current environment likely will continue to act as a catalyst for some to begin accepting the legitimacy of violent action.”) The FBI agents asked her if she belonged to a group such as the Oath Keepers or Three Percenters. She told me she had no idea what they were talking about. “Obviously it was stupid to talk to the FBI, but we’re not criminals, we weren’t hiding anything, [and] I knew he did nothing wrong that day,” she told me by text. “I’d like to think I answered their questions wisely and honestly but now I realize... how they turn everything against you. Most of the questions I answered I don’t know or I can’t remember. I feel so stupid!!!”

If you do not yet recognize what I and Julie Kelly have been telling you -- that the FBI is a “threat to civil liberties and the rule of law,” you may find yourself someday soon in the same position for lawfully exercising your freedoms.

Big Tech

Add to the federal government’s overreach the Big Tech move to enforce views with which they agree and unperson those whose views are in conflict. This week’s person brushed from public view was Robert Malone, the mRNA vaccine pioneer who warned about heart inflammation in younger male adults vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Silencing him and blocking his warnings may cost lives. An online doctor of my acquaintance writes that because these dangers are not being publicized, patients are not being screened to determine if they’ve been vaccinated by Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and treatment is being delayed for myocarditis which delay can be fatal.

I believe I am seeing these patients. If this effects them negatively they have a death sentence. Myocarditis -- we are talking if symptoms ignored or delayed they lose their heart. That is not resolvable outside a transplant. I have also seen that vaccine status is not queried so when I get them I take major advocacy actions. If what I suspect is happening broadly then there are many more poor outcomes nationally. As politicized as CDC and even my hospital is we could be looking at something horrible.

In sum, the insistence on blocking out alternative political and scientific views, instead of letting them out in the open to be debated and tested, is killing us and our hard-won liberty this year.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.