Irony, Absurdity, and Dishonesty – The Democrat Party’s Playbook

Gobsmacking, as defined by a simple internet search:

Adjective, British, informal; utterly astonishing; astounding.

“The hypocrisy of the man is gobsmacking”

It has been, at least for me, a gobsmacking couple of weeks. I have watched while the Democrat Party, its partisans in state-controlled media, and their ever-so-virtue-signaling but absurdly never-self-aware politicians have had just about everything they say and do “boomerang” on them and hit them square in the noggin. I cannot have been the only guy to have observed this spectacle and have been, well… gobsmacked. Please pardon me for the sarcasm inherent in the commentary, but the issues and actions presented are just over-ripe for it and are pristine targets for sarcasm and scorn.

Let’s review the past few weeks’ events and news stories that have been given a good bit of attention.

1. Michael Avenatti

The brash lawyer who represented porn star “Stormy Daniels,” and the man who claimed he was the only man who could bring down Donald Trump’s presidency; who was lauded and praised by every Never-Trumper and state-controlled media as the “Savior of the Republic” and “Trump’s worst nightmare”; who would be The One to satisfy their deranged fantasies of having President Trump indicted, removed from the Oval Office and perp-walked out of the White House…

Michael Avenatti has himself been indicted, tried by a jury of his peers, convicted of extortion, and sentenced to 30 months in prison. In addition, he is facing future legal jeopardy and more prison time for embezzlement.

2. Defund the Police and The Rise in Crime

Amid the turmoil and trauma in the aftermath of George Floyd dying in police custody (for which Officer Derrick Chauvin was convicted and sentenced for murder), the outpouring of emotion and outrage became a call to “Defund the Police.” In the summer of 2020, Americans witnessed scenes of violent riots, looting, and assaults on police officers increase and sustain themselves at levels unseen in decades.

However, amid the calls to “transform” policing, there were many who were rightly alerting any who had the capacity to listen to a rational, reasoned discussion that removing the police presence from communities beset by crime would only result in more crime and devastation. Nature abhors a vacuum, and human nature is just the same. It is a sad fact that we live in a fallen world and when lawful authority exits or is diminished, criminals will enter and increase.

It was entirely predictable and has happened as predicted. There is a crime wave sweeping the nation in those cities and municipalities run by liberal, “woke” Democrat politicians. Minorities and the poor have suffered the most. This has not helped but has added immeasurable suffering, misery, and devastation.

Do these elected Democrats display any sense of accountability or responsibility for such a poorly conceived policy? NO! They trot out talking points and try to blame Republicans for the mess they made. At least they can be relied upon to do that. Thank goodness the fact-checkers could not escape reporting the truth.

3. Texas Election Integrity

Much has been reported about the Texas state legislators who fled the state and abrogated their responsibilities, all in the name of “voter rights” and “Democracy.” State legislatures across the country have witnessed the consequences of the 2020 election and the Democrat party’s activist success in subverting or outright violating election laws during the pandemic to engineer election victories. In politics as in sports, once you reveal your “trick play,” then the other team will learn to defend against it. Therefore, state legislators are passing bills that governors then sign into law to prevent their constitutional authority from being further eroded in future elections.

The Texas Democrats took to social media and publicized their walk-out, revealing a photo on their bus in which is also a pictured a case of beer. They protest an election integrity bill that requires a valid ID to vote either in person or by absentee ballot, but (wait for it…) somebody had to have a valid ID to buy the beer.

There’s more! Aboard their private charter bus and their private charter jet (all at taxpayer expense), they are not wearing their COVID masks. What? Don’t they believe the masks are effective? Don’t they know they need to set an example? More likely, they just want us to do as they say – you elected me, so I make rules are for you. I will do as I wish.

Not surprisingly, their escape to Washington DC turned into their very own “super spreader” as members of the Texas delegation, along with staff members of both the House of Representatives and the White House with whom they conducted un-masked, in-person (no doubt closed-door) meetings, have tested positive for COVID. It’s just too much, and many of their allies have been forced into a palm-to-the-face moment and are acknowledging this has become a disaster.

Perhaps worst of all for Texas citizens, their elected Democrat party legislators went to the friendly territory of the DC swamp to (wait for it…) lobby for Congress to enact laws that would diminish their state’s rights – and the rights of those citizens whom they supposedly represent – to ensure election integrity while also ensuring every citizen’s right to vote is not disenfranchised by an illegal vote.

4. Joe Biden’s “Follow the Constitution” Teleprompter Script

The nugget to which I will refer was delivered in his Philadelphia address about “the big lie” and “Jim Crow 2.0,” and was an attempt to lay the foundation for an argument challenging Republican-led state legislatures’ passing election integrity bills. Biden and Democrats paint these bills as backlashes against “voter rights,” Democrats’ alleged fair-and-square election victories, and the oft-repeated bald-faced lie that the 2020 election was the “most secure” in American history. Here it is:

In America, if you lose you accept the results, you follow the Constitution, you try again. You don’t call facts fake and then try to bring down the “American experiment” just because you’re unhappy.

Read it again, please. Let it sink in. Please.

What!? Joe Biden has never followed the Constitution, so who does he think he is to preach the Constitution to American citizens who know it, understand it, and hold it in reverence while he and his handlers so obviously do not?

Just what exactly, did all those Democrats and other leftists do on the morning of November 9, 2016? They surely did not accept the results of the election. Instead, they spent every moment drafting, designing, implementing, and colluding with their media allies to assert the Russia collusion hoax. They schemed and plotted to find some way to impeach a president-elect before he was inaugurated and have never stopped investigating in search of a crime even after their man was installed on January 20, 2021. They have run roughshod over the Constitutional and legal rights of members of President Trump, his allies, and continue to do so to anyone who dares to question them today.

Only a Democrat party political regime, its allies in the state-controlled media, and the deep-state bureaucracy they have carefully constructed and staffed are capable of such gobsmacking irony, absurdity, and dishonesty.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, husband and father, a Veteran, and self-employed small business owner who resides with his family in South Texas.

