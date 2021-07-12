COVID Began Far Earlier Than We Were Told

COVID has been a wrecking ball on the U.S. and world’s economies, devastating businesses, families, and individuals. How much of what we have been told by government “experts,” parroted by the media, has been false, either by design or incompetence?

One can debate how much destruction was due to the actual virus versus the response to the virus, diktats handed down from government and medical bureaucrats supposedly following the science, but in reality, following the political winds or their own partisan agendas.

Much of the so-called guidance was based not on science but instead on a much simpler concept. If President Trump said X, then the Democrats, media, and administrative state said not-X, castigating and attempting to ruin anyone with the audacity to agree with Trump.

The Wuhan coronavirus did not become a household name until March 2020 when the business closures, lockdowns, and stay-at-home orders began. Before that it was just a minor news story yet even then the media was spewing anti-Trump sentiment.

In late January, Trump authorized a travel ban from China when there were only a few confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Did he know something about the true origins of the virus? Was he once again ahead of the curve?

As expected, the media pounced, echoed by Democrats, calling Trump racist and xenophobic. Compare this reaction to when President Biden issued a travel ban from India several months ago due to a surge in cases. This was reported as prudent and measured, with no accusations of racism or xenophobia.

When did COVID-19 really begin? Was it in January 2020 when the U.S. saw its first confirmed cases? Or was it much earlier? Why is this not of interest to the “follow the science” media and medical establishment? Isn’t a basic tenet of public health investigating the origin of contagious infectious disease, not just place but time? How do we know where a virus is going if we don’t even know where it began?

Investigative journalist Sharyl Atkinson recently tweeted,

Europe, French researchers said they found traces of covid-19 in Nov 2019...scientists from National Cancer Institute of Milan and University of Siena found 10% of blood samples from a cancer screening trial contained COVID antibodies... samples included some from Sept 2019.

According to the study, 11.6% of individuals in a lung cancer clinical trial, months before the known COVID outbreak, had already been exposed to the virus. As antibodies take several weeks post-infection to develop, it’s likely that some individuals had active infections in August 2019, or perhaps much earlier as antibody detection offers a minimum, not maximum, time window post-infection.

Early COVID antibodies were found not only in Italy but also in France, “Tests suggests COVID-19 could have existed in France in November 2019 – two months before the first cases were officially confirmed in Europe.”

Similar findings were described in the U.S. Antibody tests run on American Red Cross blood donations from December 2019 to January 2020 showed just over 1% of blood donations contained COVID-19 antibodies, suggesting that the virus was active in the U.S. in the fall of 2019, perhaps earlier.

China inadvertently suggested an earlier-than-reported genesis of COVID-19. “Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.” Did all three researchers eat pangolin stew at the wet market a week earlier? Or were they exposed to their own work product at the lab?

These Wuhan scientists became sick in the fall of 2019 “with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.” When did U.S. intelligence agencies first learn of this? Why was this kept a secret by both China and U.S. intelligence agencies? If such information was more forthcoming, could the resulting pandemic have been handled differently? Or was this part of a grand plan all along? Remember that at the time there was a U.S. presidential election less than a year away.

The Wuhan lab director, a year ago, smugly told an NBC stenographer that he was “100 percent confident” that there was no virus leak from the lab. Thus was set the media narrative that any suggestion to the contrary was a Trump or QAnon conspiracy theory.

U.S. intelligence officials apparently knew in November 2019 of “a contagion sweeping through China’s Wuhan region.” Finding antibodies in blood samples from that time period offers confirmation. As it would take time for the infection to spread from Wuhan to Europe and the U.S., it is likely that it all started months before antibodies were first detected outside of China, perhaps the summer of 2019.

Even the clever Dr Anthony Fauci predicted in 2017 that Trump would “no doubt” face an infectious disease outbreak during his presidency. Did he mean an unusually bad flu season, something every president may encounter, or something like COVID-19? Has anyone asked him what he meant during his myriad cable news appearances?

Who else might be complicit, along with Dr. Fauci? The NOQ Report found, through a leaked confidentiality agreement, that Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, the latter headed by clever Dr. Fauci, were a step ahead of a future outbreak. In December 2019, a month before the U.S. saw its first confirmed case, Moderna and NIAID were already testing coronavirus vaccine candidates. It’s almost as if they knew there would be a future need for such a vaccine. What a coincidence.

The World Health Organization, tasked with providing honest information and assessments failed miserably, unless their disinformation was intentional. Their mission, according to their website is “to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable.” What grade should they receive?

Even the Trump-hating New York Times acknowledged how the WHO played footloose and fancy-free with the facts, “As it praised Beijing, the World Health Organization concealed concessions to China and may have sacrificed the best chance to unravel the virus’s origins.” So much for promoting health and keeping the world safe. Only recently can lab origin ideas be discussed whereas last year such ideas were racist and enough for one to be banned from social media or potentially lose one’s job.

If we can’t have an honest discussion about the true origin and timeline of COVID-19, how are we to optimally treat it, much less prepare for the next viral outbreak?

It seems those in power don’t want the people to know the truth. Media gaslighting presents only one view, suppressing anything to the contrary. Fortunately, Americans are waking up. Now a bipartisan majority of Americans believe COVID leaked from a lab, according to a Politico and Harvard University poll. We are learning that the virus has been around far longer than we were told. What other COVID lies are still out there?

The world has seen 186 million cases and more than 4 million deaths at latest count without a thorough investigation into the origins of the coronavirus that blitzkrieg-ed the world. Think of the time and resources spent investigating fabricated Trump-Russia collusion while there is no similar impetus to learn how the government and media censored and suppressed potentially life-saving information that could have saved countless lives and prevented so much misery.

The truth is drip, drip, dripping out, exposing mountains of the government, media, and health agency malpractice. Hopefully, there will be a reckoning for these crimes against humanity. Don’t hold your breath as there has been no reckoning for any other crimes against the Trump administration and the country.

At least we are finally learning that COVID-19 was around far longer than we were told and that spiting Trump was far more important to the media and medical establishment than seeking or presenting the truth. Too bad for the collateral damage to millions from the left’s jihad against Trump and the truth.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.

