Common Sense Alternatives to Critical Race Theory

The left has thrust Critical Race Theory (CRT) into our national narrative. Its tenets of “white privilege” and “white supremacy,” etc., are now both familiar and regrettably influential.

People are actively resisting CRT on all fronts, both local and national: In government, in academia, and in our military. Citizens from every race, ethnicity, economic class, and all walks of life; active-duty and retired Veterans; and a large segment of Christian and religious leaders have repudiated CRT and its teachings.

CRT does not unify; it is discriminatory and divisive. Thus far, CRT is achieving its proponents’ obvious goal, which is to divide Americans. We should expect this will be a prolonged and difficult conflict in the arena of ideas. Now is the time for patriots to act, so let’s take inventory of the tools we have and equip every culture warrior with the objective truths needed to win. Victory is achievable because of CRT’s deeply flawed, racist, anti-Biblical, and anti-American premises.

Most acknowledge that CRT is a derivative of Marxist ideology. The latter describes the social, economic, and political interaction within all societies as an inherently exploitative power struggle. CRT extrapolates the “oppressor” versus “oppressed” exploitation theory and uses it to characterize human relationships and the resulting social, economic, and political constructs and institutions as racist, with whites cast specifically as the “irredeemably racist” oppressor.

Marxism is a godless ideology. It appeals to the most negative and destructive aspects of human nature: envy, jealousy, discontent, enmity, malice, and strife. There is nothing in Marxism that is aspirational and, therefore, nothing inherent in CRT is aspirational. CRT aims down, perpetuating a victim mentality and the notion of “systemic” and perpetual oppression. Marxist CRT ideologies only seek to tear down. They do not build up the individual or the structures and systems necessary for individuals to prosper or for just societies to thrive.

Inculcating CRT into American society will destroy America and its unsurpassed freedom and prosperity. If those who are behind CRT were honest, they would acknowledge this is their goal but, just as Marxist governments across the globe cannot be honest about their goals and their utter failures, adherents to Marxist CRT are equally hypocritical and dishonest to America’s citizens.

What is the alternative to CRT’s spread? It’s simple -- the ideals upon which America was founded are far better and provide the mechanisms which empower individuals to achieve positive outcomes. Freedom works, every time and in every application.

America’s Founders were heavily influenced by Judeo-Christian ethics. The American colonies were originally established because of the human desire for religious freedom; that is, to worship (or not) according to one’s own conscience. Our Founders looked to the principles, ethics, and tenets of a variety of Judeo-Christian faiths for guidance, which is evident in the Declaration of Independence:

“… the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God…” (the capital “G” in “God” bears witness that the Founders rightly ascribed a proper pronoun to the Creator, the Divine)

“…we hold these truths to be self-evident… endowed by their Creator...” (bears witness to a shared faith in the Almighty among each signer of the Declaration)

For the goal of establishing unity, consider the familiar Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum” (Out of Many, One), which Congress formally accepted in 1782 for the Great Seal of America. The United States of America is best and strongest when we are unified and when our common bonds enable us to meet our shared challenges.

To defeat America, our enemies must succeed in dividing us.

When the Preamble to our Constitution states “to form a more perfect Union,” that language conveys two important principles: First, the Founders did not know everything, so they instituted a government that could be improved upon. Second, the Constitution and the government they formed were not perfect and would indeed need improvement.

The Founders understood that a country is a dynamic entity and that things in the future must change and improve. They prescribed a method to amend the Constitution that requires an overwhelming unity of purpose and two-thirds majority consent to enact reform. Unity is required for positive, long-term change.

I believe that the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered on August 28, 1963, was divinely inspired. It certainly inspired a seismic shift in the American psyche and offered a far better vision of what is meant for America to live up to its founding ideals. Most notably:

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”

“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.”

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

“I have a dream that one day…little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”

Today’s Marxists who are advocating for CRT attempt to discredit Dr. King and disavow his approach to racial justice because a “white supremacist” assassinated him. This is a contemptible and cowardly attempt to deflect from honestly discussing Dr. King’s achievements and his persuasive arguments – many of which were based on Biblical scripture (which Marxists viscerally detest).

Dr. King’s words are still inspirational and aspirational because they have a spirit of forgiveness and redemption, an inherent hopefulness in America and her citizens, and confidence in the self-evident truth that the injustices that were allowed to exist in America were antithetical to its founding. Dr. King affirmed his faith in the goodness of America, and he advocated for a color-blind society that rewarded merit regardless of race. When we do this, we become stronger. We become “a more perfect union.”

Dr. King extolled the ideas of an American family, as “all of God’s children;” his message was of hope, faith, and “brotherly love.” These are all antithetical to CRT. Living and acting in accordance with what the Founders gave us – which is what Dr. King strived to see America become – is what we need to defeat CRT.

What path do we want to follow on our journey? Our task has been and will continue to be difficult, and we will need to rely on and believe in that which is greater than ourselves. Our calling is to inspire in every American the commitment to regard all our neighbors as created with inherent, God-given dignity and purpose. This must be the foundation upon which we build a better future for our children, and preserve an America where all are present, with hands joined as brothers and sisters to enjoy the blessings provided at the banquet table of Freedom.

Jeff Lewis is a Christian: a native of North Carolina; a husband and father of three; a Veteran and small business owner who resides in South Texas.

IMAGE: Constantino Brumidi’s Apotheosis of Washington, detail E Pluribus Unum (1865). Public domain.

