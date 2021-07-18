Biden’s Door to Door Plan to Inoculate Americans

As if the conflict between American parents, their public school districts and CDC requirements were not already enough to create a firestorm of unpredictable proportions, President Joe Biden has dramatically increased the stakes by announcing a door to door policy to inoculate millions of Americans. The prospect of a national at-your-front-door vaccination program represents a massive Fourth Amendment assault that threatens the future of the country’s Constitutional republic.

As appears to have been the case since Covid was first identified, politics more than the science continues to guide public health decisions rather. Reputable scientists have connected what has been identified as spike protein bioweapon with what is more commonly referred to as Covid 19; which is not a scientific vaccine yet is still classified by the FDA as an untested Emergency Use Authorization in order to facilitate public usage.

As if Biden’s announcement was not enough to cause great clanging alarm bells, WH press secretary Jan Psaki removed any doubt as to the government’s true agenda. Her follow up to Biden’s announcement included reference to the creation of ‘strike forces’ which removed any benign appearance from what may be shaping up to be the implementation of a nation-wide militarized deployment. Psaki averred:

Dr. Fauci has addressed this a number of times and has conveyed that ‘ herd immunity’ is kind of an outdated term . So we had set a goal of reaching 70% of adults by July 4th and we reached that goal of adults 27 and older by that date. We’ll continue to press to reach it and we will in the next couple of weeks for adults over the age of 18. Our work doesn’t stop there and we are going to continue to press to get 12-18 year olds vaccinated…to continue to work with communities where there’s lower vaccination rates. That’s one of the reasons we initiated these strike forces to go into communities and work with them to determine what they need; to take a localized specific approach that works with elected officials and communities. emphasis added]

With only 48.1% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid (approximately 159 million), the government failed to meet Dr. Fauci’s 70% target of vaccinated Americans – which necessitated the vaccination of children. Biden provided no other details on exactly how the deed would be accomplished other than to suggest his ‘outreach team,’ later referred to as “surge response teams,” will consist of CDC officials, FEMA and other health related agencies as they initially focus on ‘targeted communities’ in 1000 American counties which had achieved only a 30% vaccination rate. As part of the HHS Department, a Community Corps has already been dispatched to provide Covid information to unvaccinated residents.

Meanwhile, in a recent CNN interview, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra threw kindling on a smoldering fire when he told CNN that it is ‘absolutely the government’s business to know who has been vaccinated.” Becerra went on to condescend to Americans who pay the bills and who have suffered the consequences of the Federal government’s surrender to Fauci and Big Pharma when he suggested that “Perhaps we should point out that the federal government has had to spend trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government’s business.” Further totally missing the impending crisis, he suggested that “knocking on a door has never been against the law” as Republican governors begin to line up in opposition to a door to door visit from the Federal government.

Becerra declared that his comments had been “wildly out of context” as he later tweeted that “government has no database tracking who is vaccinated” which is not a factual statement. Each vaccinatee has received a preliminary id card just as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has sent out multiple solicitations to Colorado’s unvaccinated residents.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co) questioned “Door to door to vaccinate Americans this year… door to door to confiscate guns next year?”

Biden’s door to door initiative depends on Dr. Fauci’s abandoning of the herd immunity concept as no longer a goal while alleging that a vaccination rate of 70% - 85% was required to conquer Covid. He inexplicably continued to ignore natural immunity. Herd immunity occurs when enough people become immune to a contagious disease thereby limiting further spread of the disease. What Fauci ignored is that undercounting or removing the number of Americans who possess natural immunity is considered a scientific error of omission. While infection disease professionals estimate that 60% of the population needs to have been exposed for herd immunity to be reached, John Hopkins has estimated that 80% – 85% of American adults have acquired natural immunity.

Fauci’s view has remained critically unexamined by the old guard medical, political and media establishments as his speculation justified the need to include a mandatory vaccination policy for children. The failure to acknowledge natural immunity has led to a government policy of indiscriminate vaccinations.

In early March, a California Department of Public Health report said that only 8.7% of the state’s population had ever tested positive for Covid-19 while at least 38.5% of the population had the coronavirus antibodies. Adjusting for cases between now and then, and accounting for the amount of time it takes for the body to make antibodies, it can be estimated that as many as half of Californians have natural immunity today. The same report found that 45% of people in Los Angeles had Covid-19 antibodies.

Fourth Amendment

The Fourth Amendment which reads, in part, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated…” was originally taken from the British maxim that ‘every man’s house is his castle.’

More than any other amendment, the Fourth is a direct consequence of pre-revolution Colonial America when the British parliament enacted the Quartering Act in 1774 which allowed royal governors, rather than colonial governments, to ‘quarter’ British soldiers. Colonists were further enraged by having a ‘standing foreign’ army quartered among a civilian population which they saw as a usurpation of American liberty. Upon the eve of what became the American Revolution, Thomas Jefferson was tasked with preparing the list of grievances against King George III which became the Declaration of Independence. Those 27 grievances were ultimately culled into the Bill of Rights and adopted into the United States Constitution.

As in Katz v. United States (1967), the Supreme Court held that Fourth Amendment protections extend to intrusions on the privacy of individuals as well as their physical locations and that “.. to claim protection of the Amendment depends not upon a property right in the invaded place but upon whether… there was a reasonable expectation of freedom from governmental intrusion.”

While it is true that radical, challenging times like what we are living through today can bring a sense of despair against seemingly insurmountable odds, it is also true that such dire straits can bring out the most courageous, encourage the best from each of us and that such difficult, profound situations require each to rise to their highest, their most authentic potential in the name of truth, justice and integrity.

Renee Parsons served on the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and as president of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, staff in the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, an environmental lobbyist for Friends of the Earth and a staff member of the US House of Representatives in Washington DC. She can be found at reneedove3@yahoo.com.