Are We Seeing a Cultural Realignment?

Recently we’ve been seeing stories in the news about average Americans pushing back against liberal initiatives. Taken alone, these stories are entertaining, though not particularly earth-shattering. But observed together, do they form a pattern? Are we seeing the beginning signs of a cultural realignment?

One recent story is that of women protesting a California spa allowing “perfectly normal women with penises” to use the female facilities. The protesters were quick to point out that they are Democrats and support LGBTG F N B rights. But it turns out there is a limit to the amount of leftist baloney that even Democrats can accept. Equity for people with gender confusion sounds compassionate in theory. In reality, it facilitates naked men bathing with our six-year-old daughters -- which inspires a different emotion than compassion.

“Perfectly normal women with penises” competing in women’s sports is all over the news too. The left has been telling us that we need to accept each person’s perception of reality -- even if that person is somewhat gender confused. But “perfectly normal women with penises” competing in women’s sports has illustrated the absurd destination this path leads to. Why don’t we go ahead and let heavyweight boxers identify as lightweights and let them beat the crap out of somebody half their size? After a year of this nonsense, we’re beginning to see that there may be many perceptions of reality, but there is only one actual reality. Are feminists starting to see that their movement sold them into servitude to liberalism and they’ve become the handmaidens of leftism?

Debate about Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in our schools has broken out across the country. Protests against CRT at school board meetings have gotten loud and contentious. A number of states have even passed legislation prohibiting it in public schools. It’s all fine and good to want to eliminate racism until that morphs into teaching our children to hate themselves. Teachers’ unions and numerous school boards are fighting back against the protests. The very people who told us just a few years ago that every kid needs to get a trophy -- because we must support their self-esteem -- are now telling us that we need to teach our kids that they’re guilty of sins committed 200 years ago. They’ve tipped their hand. They’re not in the business of teaching, they’re in the business of indoctrination.

Over 60% of U.S. counties are now covered by some form of local 2nd Amendment protection legislation. Through either state or county legislation, 1,930 counties essentially have 2nd Amendment sanctuary status now. I like guarantees. The 2nd Amendment is our guarantee that our government can never turn our military against us. It’s good to know that our guarantee is backed by 61% (and growing) of our local governments. It seems our local and state governments still believe the Constitution means what it says and are defending it -- not against foreign enemies, but against domestic enemies. It’s too bad more of our federal officials don’t remember that part of their oath of office.

Republicans are now unquestionably the party of the working man. Labor unions continue to back the Democrats, but their members are definitely switching sides -- and the election results prove it. After decades of losing jobs to bad trade deals negotiated by their so-called advocates, they’re realizing that they were played for patsies. Trump gave them a glimpse of what was possible with an “America First” ideology -- and they like it.

An unprecedented 38% of Latinos voted Republican in the last election. Nothing creates a flop-sweat among Democrats more than the realization that one of their designated intersectionality groups can actually think for themselves. It turns out that Americans who originated from somewhere else still value freedom, the nuclear family, and the availability of jobs. They like what they came to America for, not what the leftists are trying to turn it into. This is going to be a problem for proponents of socialism.

Even attitudes on abortion are slowly beginning to shift. Millennials in the 18-29 age group now support a ban on abortions after 20 weeks by 52%. Only 44% of those 50 and older support such a ban. The pro-choice crowd is also alarmed by the “enthusiasm gap” among millennials. Of millennials who identify as pro-life, 51% consider it an important issue. Of those who identify as pro-choice, only 20% consider it an important issue. Pro-life millennials are passionate on the subject, while pro-choice millennials are only tepid about it. Given that enthusiasm is a leading indicator of a cultural shift, the future is looking much brighter for unborn babies. Nobody expected a pro-life position to be embraced by this generation of young adults -- surprise! The Democrats may want to rethink their litmus test.

Andrew Breitbart famously said, “Politics is downstream from culture.” Political attempts to force a desired culture are tyranny -- plain and simple. In a free society, politics will always be a reflection of culture. Are we seeing a pattern? Are Americans taking back their schools, Constitution, values, and the narrative? If the pushback we’ve seen in the last few months continues, the left is in big trouble -- and it couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of wannabe tyrants.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Star, Idaho. He is a retired engineer with 40 years of experience in the areas of product development, quality assurance, organizational development, and corporate strategic planning. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (americanfreenewsnetwork.org). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Picryl

