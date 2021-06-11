Where does the COVID Vaccine end up? Not Where it Should Be

The COVID vaccine is not a vaccine at all. A vaccine is a weakened, dead, or partial virus that is injected in order to prompt the body to build antibodies without getting ill. The mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna don’t do this. Instead, they contain mRNA that tricks cells into manufacturing spike proteins that resemble the coronavirus and the body creates the antibodies to those proteins.

It turns out that these spike proteins are harmful themselves as they travel throughout the body and enter into the bloodstream. The spikes seem to be causing clotting, which is leading to serious side effects and deaths. They can also end up accumulating in the ovaries and testicles, where they may be attacked by the body’s immune system, leading to permanent damage.

A viral immunologist, Dr. Byram Bridle, reviewed a Japanese study that tracks where the spike proteins travel. “Until now we were assuming that these were acting like traditional vaccines, where they go in the shoulder muscle and they don’t go anywhere else. However what this data shows us… is that more than three quarters of the dose is no longer present at the injection site in the shoulder… It turns out these are traveling all throughout the body.”

“We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin,” Bridle said.

Oooops!

This explains the vast number of side effects from the injection, including death, reported to the VAERS database. The latest numbers show over 5,100 deaths, and more than 25,000 serious injuries. Although VAERS data does not conclude that all reported side effects were directly caused by the vaccine, the number of reports dwarfs any other vaccine in history. On the other hand, since anywhere from 90-99% of all adverse effects go unreported, it’s safe to say that there are many more cases than listed.

But what about those who have had COVID? Do they need a shot, too? Dr. Bridle reviewed the number of immune cells in recovered patients and measured their rate of decline to see how long the immunity lasts. From an article in the New York Times, “After infection, most people who have recovered still have enough immune cells to fend off the virus and prevent illness, the new data show. A slow rate of decline in the short term suggests, happily, that these cells may persist in the body for a very, very long time to come.”

So we can conclude that the “vaccine,” which is not a vaccine, is toxic and is leading to very serious side effects, and people that had coronavirus don’t need the shot.

Now we are hearing reports from all over the world that there’s another side effect from the injections, not for the injectees, but for those around them. Social media is echoing with multiple stories of people, women in particular, who are getting unusual side effects from just being around people who have been injected.

There seems to be something in the injections that carries over to people in close contact. These reports include unusual vaginal bleeding in women, even among those who are post-menopausal, and even miscarriages and stillbirths.

An independent study is underway to quantify these anecdotal stories, and to see how the side effects vary according to how long ago the injected person got the shot, and how much exposure is needed. Do the side effects diminish over time, or are they permanent?

The survey takes three to seven minutes to complete, and, in order to be balanced, is open to all Americans, regardless of whether they have had COVID, taken the shot, or experienced any side effects. Just go to CovidStudy1.com.

It is unclear why social media, corporate America, and all of government are pushing the vaccines as if they were a matter of life and death. Two separate societies are being created, those who have gotten the shot, and those who refuse. We are being threatened with travel restrictions, denial of access to concerts and restaurants, and even job loss if we don’t comply. Now they are promoting vaccinations of children, despite the fact that almost none get the disease.

Billboards on the highway say “Get the vaccine so you can hug your mother.” It may be prudent for those who are undecided to hold off until more information is gathered. Otherwise it might be the vaccine that kills you or your unborn child, not the coronavirus.

Image: MarianVejcik