What Happened to Honor Among America’s Military Leaders?

America’s top military leaders have thrust themselves into the national spotlight by their overt politization and cowardly acquiescence to the radicalized Democrat Party. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley, in Congressional testimony, defended the teaching and promotion of Marxist based Critical Race Theory throughout the military. He also linked what he categorized as rampant “White Rage” to the 75+million supporters of President Trump. The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Gilday, defended the Navy-wide dissemination of an anti-White virulently racist screed.

Admiral Gilday testifies (YouTube screengrab)

Further, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, ordered a purge throughout the military of those he considers “extremists” (i.e., the supporters of President Trump) while tacitly agreeing with Joe Biden that the most lethal threat to America is domestic violent extremism, in other words, the untold millions of “White” people that supposedly advocate nearly non-existent “white supremacy”.

Beyond the pandering to the radicalized Democrat party is the sheer folly of deliberately defaming and alienating an entire segment of the population. One that currently accounts for nearly 60% of all active service members. As among the tenets of Critical Race Theory is the proposition that all White people are inherently and irredeemably racist. Thus, they are predisposed to racial violence and domestic terrorism.

The generals and admirals who cannot bring never-ending wars to a close, in their self-serving scramble up the ladder, have chosen to ignore the fact that the U.S. military is dependent on volunteers and that operational readiness is their primary mission. What will they do when the enlistment and re-enlistment rates inevitably crater as they continue to force feed anti-American indoctrination on those in the active military? What will they do when they are given a command to set upon or isolate American civilians under the pretext of domestic terrorism? Or told to use their offices and advanced technology to surveil certain segments of society on behalf of “Big Brother”?

Will they, as generals and admirals have done in the past, refuse to carry out unlawful and unconstitutional orders and resign? Or will they, in order to protect their exalted positions, acquiesce to the demands of their masters in the hierarchy of the Democrat party?

The founders of the United States were profoundly aware of the pitfalls of a politicized professional military. In fact, the issue of maintaining a standing army was a major area of contention among the framers of the Constitution. James Madison, perhaps the most vocal proponent of a strong but limited central government, was extremely alarmed at the prospect of a standing army. Addressing the Constitutional Convention, he said: “A standing military force, with an overgrown executive, will not long be safe companions to liberty. The means of defense against a foreign danger, have always been the instruments of tyranny at home.” Those that opposed a standing army assumed that the individual states and their militias could be quickly mobilized to construct the needed military to thwart any threat from a foreign power.

On the other hand, Alexander Hamilton in Federalist 25 argued that a standing army was a necessity as relying on the states was fraught with political intrigue and potential chaos. While Hamilton conceded that a standing army could pose a threat to individual liberty, he asserted that the Constitution provided the ability to maintain a standing army and prepare defenses while preserving the necessary checks and balances to prevent the military from endangering the liberties of individual citizens. Hamilton’s views prevailed over time due in large part to ever-changing military tactics, weaponry and technology.

Hamilton’s assessment that constitutional checks and balances would prevail was accurate for many decades, not because of the written words in the Constitution or because of any of the occupants of the White House or Congress, but because for 200 years, until the 1990’s, the senior leadership of the military resolutely maintained their oath to defend and uphold the Constitution and not allow the military to be politized by any political party.

The current overt politization and determination to ostracize and demonize over 60+ per cent of the population has also informed America’s enemies of the turmoil in the Pentagon and the indecisiveness in the White House as well as the potential inability of the United States to field a viable military force in the future. In some ways these actions are tantamount to treasonously exposing the nation’s military secrets to the enemy.

Apparently, America’s generals and admirals have forgotten what they studied in The Art of War, the seminal work by Sun-Tzu, a Chinese general, philosopher and military strategist who wrote in 500 B.C., “It is the business of a general to be quiet and thus ensure secrecy; upright and just, and thus maintain order.” Also, “In all history, there is no instance of a country having benefitted from a prolonged war. Only one who acknowledges the disastrous effects of a long war can realize the supreme importance of rapidity in bringing it to a close”

Order is not currently being maintained and chaos reigns among the ranks as anti-American indoctrination of active service members runs rampant. Meanwhile, this nation is still involved in never-ending wars as China inexorably marches unabated toward global hegemony.

If there were any honor among America’s current military leadership, they would resign their commissions for allowing not only the overt politization and misuse of the military to happen but also for betraying the trust of the American people who for decades have viewed the military as the most reliable and trustworthy of all the nation’s institutions. Over the decades until 2019, 70-80% of all Americans had a great deal of trust and confidence in the military, today it is at 56% and rapidly declining.

But there does not appear to be honor among those that wear the stars of top rank and privilege as they are vociferously defending the dishonor they have heaped upon themselves and by default upon on those patriotic and brave Americans of all races that they command.